You have permission to edit this article.
Times Boys Basketball Stats
Times Boys Basketball Stats

  • Updated
4A boys basketball sectional quarterfinal: Chesterton vs. Lowell

Lowell's Christopher Mantis, right, is averaging 29.2 points through five games.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

(Minimum 3 games played)

Points

Player, team;games;total;avg

Cole Wireman, Kouts;6;209;34.8

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;5;146;29.2

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;8;222;27.8

Koron Davis, Bowman;7;181;25.9

Brit Harris, Marquette;6;131;21.8

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;4;84;21.5

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;3;61;20.3

Cale Wireman, Kouts;6;120;20.0

Reece Marrs, Hebron;5;98;19.6

Willie Miller, Lake Station;6;117;19.5

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;13;243;18.7

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township;5;93;18.6

James Hernandez, Washington Township;4;74;18.5 '

Harold Woods, Hammond;4;72;18.0

Gabe Gillespie, Andrean;5;89;17.8

Takari Watson, Michigan City;4;69;17.3

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;5;86;17.2

Ben Garwood, LaCrosse;3;51;17.0

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;9;152;16.9

Brendan Carr, South Central;3;50;16.7

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;13;210;16.2

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;4;62;15.5

Evan Bush, Michigan City;4;61;15.3

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;4;61;15.3

Jacob Miller, Covenant Christian;9;133;14.8

Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;9;130;14.4

Griffin Moore, Hebron;5;71;14.2

Nick Mikash, Kankakee Valley;4;55;13.8

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;3;41;13.7

Gary Lewis, Marquette;6;82;13.7

Ben Jones, Andrean;5;68;13.6

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;5;67;13.4

Reggie Abram, Hammond;4;53;13.3

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;3;40;13.3

Kyle Gorski, LaCrosse;3;40;13.3

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;6;79;13.2

Kaden Manna, Marquette;6;79;13.2

Ethan Lesko, Morgan Township;5;65;13.0

Xavier Aponte, Victory Christian;9;112;12.4

Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;4;50;12.3

Takari Jones, 21st Century;3;36;12.0

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;6;72;12.0

Brady Glisic, South Central;3;36;12.0

Cole Kostbade, Wheeler;3;35;11.7

Lukas Balling, Marquette;3;34;11.3

Jevon France, Bowman;8;88;11.0

Schaun Scott, Griffith;3;33;11.0

Blaise Evenson, Wheeler;3;32;10.7

Carson Grabek, Wheeler;3;32;10.7

Jaelon Hollies, Portage;5;53;10.6

Darrell Reed, Hammond;4;41;10.3

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;6;61;10.3

Amarion Mayo, Morton;4;41;10.3

Judah Tolbert, Bowman;8;80;10.0

AJ Ladendorf, Griffith;3;30;10.0

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;6;60;10.0

Mason Bills, Boone Grove;5;48;9.8

Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;13;125;9.6

Camden Scheidt, Highland;6;57;9.5

Lawrence Harris, Portage;4;38;9.5

Nathan Orosz, Portage;5;46;9.2

Kyren Abbott, Highland;6;54;9.0

Rebounds

Player, team;games;total;avg

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;3;42;14.0

Blaise Evenson, Wheeler;3;40;13.3

Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central;4;45;11.3

Kaden Manna, Marquette;6;68;11.3

Nick Mikash, Kankakee Valley;4;43;10.8

Tesean Gates, 21st Century;3;31;10.3

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;6;62;10.3

Evan Bush, Michigan City;4;39;9.8

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;9;84;9.3

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township;5;46;9.2

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;13;118;9.1

Ben Garwood, LaCrosse;3;26;8.7

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;13;111;8.5

Koron Davis, Bowman;7;58;8.3

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;8;63;7.9

Harold Woods, Hammond;4;31;7.8

Brendan Carr, South Central;3;23;7.7

Drew Murray, Boone Grove;5;38;7.6

Cooper Schoon, Kouts;6;45;7.5

Peyton Thomas, Griffith;3;22;7.3

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;6;43;7.2

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;6;43;7.2

Brady Glisic, South Central;3;21;7.0

Darrell Reed, Hammond;4;27;6.8

Michael Perry, Highland;5;34;6.8

Cole Kostbade, Wheeler;3;20;6.7

Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;11;73;6.6

Ethan Ogorek, Victory Christian;9;59;6.6

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;6;39;6.5

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;5;32;6.4

Damon Joshua, 21st Century;3;19;6.3

AJ Ladendorf, Griffith;3;19;6.3

Schaun Scott, Griffith;3;19;6.3

Parker Kneifel, Kouts;6;38;6.3

Gabe Gillespie, Andrean;5;31;6.2

Ian Grieger, Morgan Township;5;31;6.2

Willie Miller, Lake Station;6;36;6.0

Lukas Balling, Marquette;3;18;6.0

Edward Fragoso, Lake Station;6;34;5.7

Camden Scheidt, Highland;6;33;5.5

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;6;33;5.5

Lawrence Harris, Portage;4;22;5.5

Jacob Miller, Covenant Christian;9;48;5.3

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;3;16;5.3

Riley Blank, Hebron;4;21;5.3

Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;6;32;5.3

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;6;31;5.2

Brit Harris, Marquette;6;31;5.2

Deakon Lee, Victory Christian;7;36;5.1

Julius Byrd, Hammond;4;20;5.0

Logan Zacarias, Hebron;5;25;5.0

Nate Lemmons, Morgan Township;5;25;5.0

Judah Tolbert, Bowman;8;39;4.9

Brayden Chappell, Highland;6;28;4.7

Maurion Turks, Lake Station;3;14;4.7

Chase Kuzma, Hanover Central;4;18;4.5

Assists

Player, team;games;total;avg

Brit Harris, Marquette;6;44;7.3

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;8;56;7.0

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;6;31;5.2

Cale Wireman, Kouts;6;30;5.0

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;4;19;4.8

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;4;19;4.8

Schaun Scott, Griffith;3;14;4.7

Jaelon Hollies, Portage;5;23;4.6

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;13;56;4.3

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;3;13;4.3

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;6;25;4.2

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;5;21;4.2

Carson Grabek, Wheeler;3;12;4.0

Flynn Carlson, Victory Christian;9;35;3.9

Jordan Woods, Hammond;4;15;3.8

Parker Kneifel, Kouts;6;23;3.8

Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;4;15;3.8

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;6;33;3.7

Gavin Scott, South Central;3;11;3.7

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;5;18;3.6

Reece Marrs, Hebron;5;18;3.6

Kyle Dempsey, Highland;6;21;3.5

Willie Miller, Lake Station;6;21;3.5

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;3;10;3.3

Reggie Abram, Hammond;4;13;3.3

Edward Fragoso, Lake Station;6;20;3.3

Gavin Moore, Hebron;5;17;3.2

Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township;5;16;3.2

Cole Wireman, Kouts;6;18;3.0

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;4;12;3.0

James Hernandez, Washington Township;4;12;3.0

Deakon Lee, Victory Christian;7;20;2.9

Matt Caldwell, Kankakee Valley;6;17;2.8

Miguel Burns, Morton;6;17;2.8

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;3;8;2.7

Takari Jones, 21st Century;3;8;2.7

Damon Joshua, 21st Century;3;8;2.7

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;6;16;2.7

Brady Glisic, South Central;3;8;2.7

Mason Rife, Wheeler;3;8;2.7

Deshon Burnett, Andrean;5;13;2.6

Jevon France, Bowman;8;21;2.6

Ethan Ogorek, Victory Christian;9;23;2.6

Jarrod Benkovich, Boone Grove;5;12;2.4

Zach Lomalie, Boone Grove;5;12;2.4

Xavier Aponte, Victory Christian;9;22;2.4

Lamont Wilkerson, Bowman;8;18;2.3

Warren Sails, Michigan City;4;9;2.3

Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;3;7;2.3

Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;13;29;2.2

Adam Eastland, Lake Station;6;13;2.2

Kyle Casbon, Boone Grove;5;10;2.0

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;13;26;2.0

Julius Byrd, Hammond;4;8;2.0

Riley Blank, Hebron;5;10;2.0

Drew Grennes, Hebron;5;10;2.0

Nick Steele, Highland;5;10;2.0

Kyle Gorski, LaCrosse;3;6;2.0

Nathan Orosz, Portage;5;10;2.0

Todd Snyder, South Central;3;6;2.0

Steals

Player, team;games;total;avg

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;8;45;5.6

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;4;21;5.3

Willie Miller, Lake Station;6;28;4.7

Joey Glidewell, Hanover Central;3;12;4.0

Cole Wireman, Kouts;6;24;4.0

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;3;11;3.7

James Hernandez, Washington Township;4;13;3.3

Matt Clark, Hebron;5;16;3.2

Cale Wireman, Kouts;6;18;3.0

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;5;15;3.0

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;4;12;3.0

Hunter Kneifel, Kouts;6;16;2.7

Gavin Moore, Hebron;5;13;2.6

Reggie Abram, Hammond;4;10;2.5

Brit Harris, Marquette;6;15;2.5

Deshon Burnett, Andrean;5;12;2.4

Jevon France, Bowman;8;19;2.4

Demetrius Moss, 21st Century;3;7;2.3

Schaun Scott, Griffith;3;7;2.3

Kyle Gorski, LaCrosse;3;7;2.3

Maurion Turks, Lake Station;3;7;2.3

Evan Bush, Michigan City;4;9;2.3

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;6;13;2.2

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;6;13;2.2

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;6;13;2.2

Judah Tolbert, Bowman;8;17;2.1

Lamont Wilkerson, Bowman;8;17;2.1

Takari Jones, 21st Century;3;6;2.0

Nick Flesher, Andrean;5;10;2.0

Zach Lomalie, Boone Grove;5;10;2.0

Julius Byrd, Hammond;4;8;2.0

Jordan Woods, Hammond;4;8;2.0

Michael Perry, Highland;5;10;2.0

Edward Fragoso, Lake Station;6;12;2.0

Lukas Balling, Marquette;3;6;2.0

Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;4;8;2.0

Jaelon Hollies, Portage;5;10;2.0

3-pointers made

Player, team;total

Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian;24

Ethan Peacock, Calumet Christian;23

Willie Miller, Lake Station;22

Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;21

Tahari Watson, Michigan City;18

Xavier Aponte, Victory Christian;16

Reece Marrs, Hebron;14

Matt Gonzales, Highland;14

Christopher Mantis, Lowell;14

Gary Lewis, Marquette;14

Brit Harris, Marquette;13

Drew Grennes, Hebron;13

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;13

Amarion Mayo, Morton;12

Koron Davis, Bowman;11

Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian;11

Reggie Abram, Hammond;11

Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;11

Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;11

Nathan Orosz, Portage;11

James Hernandez, Washington Township;10

Cole Wireman, Kouts;9

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;8

Adam Eastland, Lake Station;8

Baylor Sleziak, Lake Station;8

Tyler Hachey, Washington Township;8

Steven Hernandez, Washington Township;8

Leon Grimes, Bowman;7

Harold Woods, Hammond;7

Kyren Abbott, Highland;7

Cale Wireman, Kouts;7

Jason Kobe, Marquette;7

Evan Bush, Michigan City;7

Nick Flesher, Andrean;6

Cesar Arratia, Calumet Christian;6

Nicholas Holden, Hanover Central;6

Tyson Chavez, Lowell;6

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City;6

Bradley Ferrell, South Central;6

Takari Jones, 21st Century;5

Mason Bills, Boone Grove;5

Jevon France, Bowman;5

Kadyn Foutz, Calumet Christian;5

Gavin Moore, Hebron;5

Cayden Vasko, Lowell;5

Kaden Manna, Marquette;5

Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;5

Jaelon Hollies, Portage;5

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;5

Todd Snyder South Central;5

Caleb Herold, Victory Christian;

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

