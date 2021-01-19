 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Times Girls Basketball Stats
agate urgent

Times Girls Basketball Stats

{{featured_button_text}}
Aleena Mongerie, Munster

Munster guard Aleena Mongerie, left, is averaging 17.1 points over 14 games.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

(Minimum 6 games played)

Points

Player, team;games;total;avg

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;16;554;34.6

Trinity Barnes, Lighthouse;9;232;25.8

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;14;319;22.8

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;11;230;20.9

Asia Donald, Hobart;12;242;20.2

Allison Capouch, Kouts;14;259;18.5

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;12;221;18.4

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;14;239;17.1

Tori Allen, Andrean;10;169;16.9

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;14;234;16.7

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;13;215;16.5

Chloe Churilla, Highland;18;293;16.3

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;14;226;16.1

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;10;156;15.6

Iatia Poston, Lighthouse;9;140;15.6

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;13;201;15.5

Julia Schutz, Andrean;8;123;15.4

Samya Gardner, Morton;18;277;15.4

Ryleigh Grott, Marquette;10;149;14.9

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;14;199;14.2

Janiyah Watkins, EC Central;9;122;13.6

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;18;257;14.3

Addie Graf, Washington Township;14;200;14.3

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;11;156;14.2

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;8;109;13.6

Samaria Freeman, Bowman;8;106;13.3

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;17;223;13.1

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;9;117;13.0

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;18;228;12.7

Alexia Hall, Calumet;9;110;12.2

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;8;97;12.1

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;15;175;11.7

Emma Schmidt, Chesterton;17;198;11.6

Olivia Marks, South Central;17;193;11.4

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;16;180;11.3

Holly Kaim, Munster;12;135;11.3

Delanie Gale, South Central;17;190;11.2

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;17;185;10.9

Julia Blue, Hanover Central;9;98;10.9

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;15;157;10.5

Torri Miller, Merrillville;8;84;10.5

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;13;132;10.2

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;13;130;10.0

Jordan Barnes, Portage;14;138;9.9

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point;14;137;9.8

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;16;157;9.8

Ana Blakely, Marquette;11;108;9.8

Abigail Witt, River Forest;11;108;9.8

Shena Fleming, Marquette;11;105;9.5

Tiana Morales, Lake Central;11;103;9.4

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;15;139;9.3

Abby Oedzes, Lake Central;6;55;9.2

Larr’Onna Coleman, Lighthouse;8;73;9.1

Rebounds

Player, team;games;total;avg

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;11;174;15.8

Ryleigh Grott, Marquette;10;149;14.9

Cheyenne DeJong, Illiana Christian;14;139;9.9

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;16;159;9.9

Asia Donald, Hobart;12;112;9.3

Julia Schutz, Andrean;8;73;9.1

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;14;123;8.8

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point;14;122;8.7

Sidney Elijah, Hebron;12;103;8.6

Sydnie Bakker, Covenant Christian;10;84;8.4

Chloe Churilla, Highland;18;145;8.1

Alexia Hall, Calumet;12;96;8.0

Olivia Marks, South Central;17;128;7.5

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;12;89;7.4

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;15;111;7.4

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;16;117;7.3

Natalie Scott, Illiana Christian;13;89;6.8

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;18;122;6.8

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;14;95;6.8

Samaria Freeman, Bowman;8;53;6.6

Holly Kaim, Munster;12;79;6.6

Nikki Sullivan, Munster;11;71;6.5

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;9;57;6.3

Addie Graf, Washington Township;14;86;6.1

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;15;90;6.0

Alexis Ridle, EC Central;10;59;5.9

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;16;94;5.9

Kahlan Krucina, Lowell;19;113;5.9

Faith Clayton, Calumet Christian;15;85;5.7

Payton Reid, Highland;18;102;5.7

Izabel Galindo, Marquette;11;63;5.7

Shekinah Thomas, Merrillville;9;51;5.7

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;14;79;5.6

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;14;77;5.5

Madison Whitmore, River Forest;11;60;5.5

Anna Weber, Victory Christian;13;71;5.5

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;13;71;5.5

Aaliyah Edwards, Bowman;11;59;5.4

Derriauna Woodson, Bowman;13;69;5.3

Gwen Walstra, Covenant Christian;13;69;5.3

Kaitlin Dykstra, Illiana Christian;14;74;5.3

SaMya Miller, Merrillville;9;48;5.3

Diamond Howell, Portage;14;74;5.3

Morgan Schaafsma, Covenant Christian;13;68;5.2

Lauren Drexler, Bishop Noll;14;72;5.1

Jenascia Warnell, Wheeler;14;71;5.1 '

Janiyah Watkins, EC Central;9;45;5.0

Beauti Santiago, Bowman;12;59;4.9

Taylor Moyer, Kouts;14;69;4.9

Victoria Detraz, Morgan Township;18;88;4.9

Kassie Stanko, Morgan Township;16;78;4.9

Bolanie Ayangade, Valparaiso;10;49;4.9

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;14;68;4.9

Tori Allen, Andrean;10;48;4.8

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;8;38;4.8

Essence Walton, Calumet;9;42;4.7

Nikki Gerodemos, Crown Point;14;66;4.7

Katelyn Zajeski, Lake Central;15;70;4.7

Lauren Bowmar, South Central;12;56;4.7

Isabelli Damacio, Bishop Noll;15;69;4.6

Carley Balas, Chesterton;16;73;4.6

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;17;78;4.6

Jaden Smallwood, Michigan City;11;51;4.6

Jordan Barnes, Portage;14;64;4.6

Nikolina Latinovic, Hobart;11;50;4.5

Assists

Player, team;games;total;avg

Tori Allen, Andrean;10;53;5.3

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;18;93;5.2

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;9;41;4.6

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;14;63;4.5

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;16;65;4.1

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;14;57;4.1

Shena Fleming, Marquette;11;44;4.0

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;17;67;3.9

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;14;55;3.9

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;13;50;3.8

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;17;62;3.6

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;13;46;3.5

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;10;34;3.4

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;16;55;3.4

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point;14;43;3.1

Torri Miller, Merrillville;8;25;3.1

Donatayvia Stewart, Morton;18;55;3.1

Lauren Colon, Andrean;10;30;3.0

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;9;26;2.9

Jordan Barnes, Portage;14;40;2.9

Alexia Hall, Calumet;9;23;2.6

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;18;47;2.6

Tiana Morales, Lake Central;11;28;2.5

Ruth Bean, Marquette;11;28;2.5

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;14;35;2.5

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;16;38;2.4

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;18;43;2.4

Addie Graf, Washington Township;14;33;2.4

Cameron Evers, Illiana Christian;15;35;2.3

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;11;25;2.3

Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso;14;32;2.3

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;14;32;2.3

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;16;35;2.2

Micah Grady, Merrillville;9;20;2.2

Grace Good, Morgan Township;18;40;2.2

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;8;17;2.1

Star Sanchez, Hanover Central;13;27;2.1

Payton Gard, Lowell;19;40;2.1

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;14;29;2.1

Allison Capouch, Kouts;14;28;2.0

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;13;26;2.0

Alyvia Santiago, Crown Point;14;27;1.9

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;8;15;1.9

Courtney Fox, Kankakee Valley;15;28;1.9

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;15;28;1.9

Essence Johnson, Lake Central;12;23;1.9

Jordan Yuhasz, Lowell;16;31;1.9

Delanie Gale, South Central;17;33;1.9

Elisabeth Penner, Victory Christian;13;25;1.9

Steals

Player, team;games;total;avg

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;14;112;8.0

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;14;90;6.4

Samaria Freeman, Bowman;8;47;5.9

Torri Miller, Merrillville;8;47;5.9

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;16;72;4.5

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;18;81;4.5

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;13;54;4.2

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;9;37;4.1

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;14;55;3.9

Jaden Smallwood, Michigan City;11;41;3.7

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;17;62;3.6

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;17;60;3.5

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;8;27;3.4

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;9;31;3.4

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;11;37;3.4

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;8;26;3.3

Asia Donald, Hobart;12;38;3.2

Bolanie Ayangade, Valparaiso;10;31;3.1

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;14;43;3.1

Espi Saez, Victory Christian;14;42;3.0

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;8;23;2.9

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;10;28;2.8

Demetria Maynard, Calumet;12;33;2.8

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;13;37;2.8

Ana Blakely, Marquette;11;31;2.8

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;11;31;2.8

Addie Graf, Washington Township;14;39;2.8

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;15;41;2.7

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;12;31;2.6

Jordan Yuhasz, Lowell;16;42;2.6

Ruth Bean, Marquette;11;28;2.5

Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso;14;33;2.4

Anna Weber, Victory Christian;13;31;2.4

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;14;34;2.4

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;16;37;2.3

Jourdan Harris, Bowman;9;20;2.2

Lexi Williams, Hobart;11;24;2.2

Natalie Scott, Illiana Christian;13;29;2.2

Allison Capouch, Kouts;14;31;2.2

Shena Fleming, Marquette;11;24;2.2

SaMya Miller, Merrillville;9;20;2.2

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;18;39;2.2

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;13;28;2.2

Makenna Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;14;29;2.1

Jayla Hardaway, EC Central;9;19;2.1

Carsyn Ryan, Hebron;11;23;2.1

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;15;32;2.1

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;16;33;2.1

Char Lorenz, Munster;14;29;2.1

Jordan Barnes, Portage;14;30;2.1

Aiyanie Troutman, River Forest;11;23;2.1

Alexis Ridle, EC Central;10;20;2.0

Allie Govert, Crown Point;14;27;1.9

Ulysa Zermeno, EC Central;8;15;1.9

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;18;35;1.9

Amelia Benjamin, Valparaiso;14;27;1.9

3 pointers made

Player, team;total

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;60

Allison Capouch, Kouts;48

Samya Gardner, Morton;36

Payton Reid, Highland;34

Trinity Barnes, Lighthouse;34

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;31

Delanie Gale, South Central;29

Tori Allen, Andrean;28

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;28

Jordan Barnes, Portage;24

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;22

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;21

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;20

Heaven Clopton, Morton;20

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;19

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;18

Asia Donald, Hobart;18

Addie Graf, Washington Township;18

Abigail Witt, River Forest;17

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;16

Grace Good, Morgan Township;16

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;15

Briana Flores, Highland;15

Alyvia Santiago, Crown Point;14

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point;13

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;13

Tiana Morales, Lake Central;13

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;13

Anjelicia Del Valle, Portage;13

Ciara Bonner, Chesterton;12

Ana Blakely, Marquette;12

Andie Graf, Washington Township;12

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;12

Emma Schmidt, Chesterton;11

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;11

Julia Schutz, Andrean;10

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;10

Campbell Maclagan, Valparaiso;10

Essence Johnson, Lake Central;9

Riley Milausnic, Lake Central;9

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;9

Iatia Poston, Lighthouse;9

Payton Gard, Lowell;9

Ruth Bean, Marquette;9

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;9

Analise Franklin, Portage;9

Ava Melendez, Portage;9

Izzy Shields, Portage;9

Elle Kimmel, South Central;9

Olivia Marks, South Central;9

Nikki Gerodemos, Crown Point;8

Allie Govert, Crown Point;8

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;8

Alee Eaker, Lowell;8

Mary Kate Bobillo, Marquette;8

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;8

Nikki Sullivan, Munster;8

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

 Gallery; 50 famous Region athletes

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts