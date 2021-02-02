 Skip to main content
Times Girls Basketball Stats
agate alert urgent

Times Girls Basketball Stats

2A girls basketball sectional semifinal: Bishop Noll vs. Marquette

Bishop Noll’s Rose Fuentes, middle, is averaging 12.6 points over 15 games.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

(Minimum 7 games played)

Points

Player, team;games;total;avg

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;22;689;31.3

Trinity Barnes, Lighthouse;9;232;25.8

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;16;362;22.6

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;19;418;22.0

Asia Donald, Hobart;14;285;20.4

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;12;221;18.4

Allison Capouch, Kouts;19;345;18.2

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;19;338;17.8

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;16;276;17.3

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;16;265;16.6

Tori Allen, Andrean;14;223;15.9

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;16;255;15.9

Chloe Churilla, Highland;20;316;15.8

Iatia Poston, Lighthouse;9;140;15.6

Julia Schutz, Andrean;12;183;15.3

Samya Gardner, Morton;21;321;15.3

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;14;208;14.9

Ryleigh Grott, Marquette;14;209;14.9

Addie Graf, Washington Township;17;252;14.8

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;18;263;14.6

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;20;289;14.5

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;17;245;14.4

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;20;281;14.1

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;13;181;13.9

Janiyah Watkins, EC Central;9;122;13.6

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;21;279;13.3

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;15;189;12.6

Samaria Freeman, Bowman;9;111;12.3

Alexia Hall, Calumet;9;110;12.2

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;18;217;12.1

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;14;169;12.1

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;20;241;12.1

Olivia Marks, South Central;21;252;12.0

Jaci Menard, Boone Grove;14;165;11.8

Abigail Witt, River Forest;14;164;11.7

Emma Schmidt, Chesterton;21;243;11.6

Holly Kaim, Munster;17;195;11.5

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point;19;214;11.3

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;13;145;11.2

Julia Blue, Hanover Central;12;131;10.9

Delanie Gale, South Central;21;226;10.8

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;16;173;10.8

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;21;221;10.5

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;21;219;10.4

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;21;219;10.4

Torri Miller, Merrillville;13;131;10.1

Amelia Benjamin, Valparaiso;18;179;9.9

Ana Blakely, Marquette;16;156;9.8

Shena Fleming, Marquette;16;155;9.7

Jordan Barnes, Portage;15;142;9.5

Jersie Bartels, LaCrosse;19;179;9.4

Tiana Morales, Lake Central;14;131;9.4

Shekinah Thomas, Merrillville;14;130;9.3

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;16;145;9.1

Larr’Onna Coleman, Lighthouse;8;73;9.1

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;21;189;9.0

Rebounds

Player, team;games;total;avg

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;16;243;15.2

Ryleigh Grott, Marquette;14;183;13.1

Asia Donald, Hobart;14;136;9.7

Julia Schutz, Andrean;12;115;9.6

Cheyenne DeJong, Illiana Christian;16;151;9.4

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;16;142;8.9

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;21;184;8.8

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point;19;163;8.6

Sidney Elijah, Hebron;12;103;8.6

Sydnie Bakker, Covenant Christian;15;127;8.5

Alexia Hall, Calumet;12;96;8.0

Olivia Marks, South Central;21;168;8.0

Chloe Churilla, Highland;20;156;7.8

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;12;89;7.4

Holly Kaim, Munster;17;122;7.2

Natalie Scott, Illiana Christian;15;106;7.1

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;18;128;7.1

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;22;155;7.0

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;16;112;7.0

Jaci Menard, Boone Grove;14;97;6.9

Kaylee Welkie, LaCrosse;20;137;6.9

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;20;137;6.9

Alexis Ridle, EC Central;12;77;6.4

Madison Ward, Boone Grove;15;91;6.1

Kahlan Krucina, Lowell;21;128;6.1

Nikki Sullivan, Munster;12;73;6.1

Madison Whitmore, River Forest;14;85;6.1

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;15;90;6.0

Samaria Freeman, Bowman;9;54;6.0

Sarinity Mayes, EC Central;8;47;5.9

Shekinah Thomas, Merrillville;14;82;5.9

Izabel Galindo, Marquette;16;93;5.8

Addie Graf, Washington Township;17;98;5.8

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;21;120;5.7

Aaliyah Edwards, Bowman;12;67;5.6

Faith Clayton, Calumet Christian;18;101;5.6

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;21;115;5.5

Lauren Bowmar, South Central;16;88;5.5

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;19;103;5.4

Payton Reid, Highland;20;107;5.4

Gwen Walstra, Covenant Christian;20;106;5.3

Kaitlin Dykstra, Illiana Christian;16;85;5.3

Diamond Howell, Portage;15;80;5.3

Jersie Bartels, LaCrosse;19;98;5.2

SaMya Miller, Merrillville;14;73;5.2

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;19;99;5.2

Derriauna Woodson, Bowman;14;72;5.1

Kassie Stanko, Morgan Township;18;92;5.1

Anna Weber, Victory Christian;15;77;5.1

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;16;82;5.1

Jenascia Warnell, Wheeler;14;71;5.1

Beauti Santiago, Bowman;13;65;5.0

Janiyah Watkins, EC Central;9;45;5.0

Breanna Burbridge, Highland;20;100;5.0

Josie Whitcomb, Washington Township;17;85;5.0

Lauren Drexler, Bishop Noll;20;98;4.9

Morgan Schaafsma, Covenant Christian;20;97;4.9

Taylor Moyer, Kouts;19;94;4.9

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;18;89;4.9

Tori Allen, Andrean;14;67;4.8

Isabelli Damacio, Bishop Noll;21;101;4.8

Essence Walton, Calumet;9;42;4.7

Nikolina Latinovic, Hobart;17;80;4.7

Ariana Lemons, Michigan City;14;66;4.7

Victoria Detraz, Morgan Township;20;93;4.7

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;21;97;4.6

Nikki Gerodemos, Crown Point;19;87;4.6

Jaden Smallwood, Michigan City;11;51;4.6

Bolanie Ayangade, Valparaiso;14;65;4.6

Carley Balas, Chesterton;20;90;4.5

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;16;72;4.5

Jordan Barnes, Portage;15;67;4.5

Assists

Player, team;games;total;avg

Tori Allen, Andrean;14;74;5.3

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;20;102;5.1

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;15;75;5.0

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;19;88;4.6

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;20;89;4.5

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;16;69;4.3

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;22;91;4.1

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;16;65;4.1

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;16;62;3.9

Shena Fleming, Marquette;16;61;3.8

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;21;79;3.8

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;14;49;3.5

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;21;73;3.5

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;22;73;3.3

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point;19;63;3.3

Torri Miller, Merrillville;13;41;3.2

Donatayvia Stewart, Morton;21;67;3.2

Lauren Colon, Andrean;14;43;3.1

Tiana Morales, Lake Central;14;44;3.1

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;16;49;3.1

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;9;26;2.9

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;19;51;2.7

Jordan Barnes, Portage;15;41;2.7

Alexia Hall, Calumet;9;23;2.6

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;20;50;2.5

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;20;50;2.5

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;13;31;2.4

Cameron Evers, Illiana Christian;17;40;2.4

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;21;50;2.4

Miranda Wozniak, LaCrosse;20;48;2.4

Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso;18;44;2.4

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;20;46;2.3

Payton Gard, Lowell;21;49;2.3

Micah Grady, Merrillville;14;32;2.3

Grace Good, Morgan Township;20;46;2.3

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;18;41;2.3

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;14;32;2.3

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;21;46;2.2

Essence Johnson, Lake Central;15;33;2.2

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;17;37;2.2

Natalie Scott, Illiana Christian;15;31;2.1

Allison Capouch, Kouts;19;39;2.1

Ruth Bean, Marquette;16;34;2.1

Addie Graf, Washington Township;17;36;2.1

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;16;31;1.9

Delanie Gale, South Central;21;39;1.9

Josie Whitcomb, Washington Township;17;32;1.9

Steals

Player, team;games;total;avg

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;16;121;7.6

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;16;98;6.1

Samaria Freeman, Bowman;9;50;5.6

Torri Miller, Merrillville;13;69;5.3

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;22;98;4.5

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;19;84;4.4

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;15;65;4.3

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;20;85;4.3

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;21;88;4.2

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;20;82;4.1

Asia Donald, Hobart;14;52;3.7

Jaden Smallwood, Michigan City;11;41;3.7

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;14;50;3.6

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;21;74;3.5

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;13;43;3.3

Bolanie Ayangade, Valparaiso;14;46;3.3

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;13;41;3.2

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;13;39;3.0

Ana Blakely, Marquette;16;48;3.0

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;18;54;3.0

Demetria Maynard, Calumet;12;33;2.8

Espi Saez, Victory Christian;16;45;2.8

Addie Graf, Washington Township;17;48;2.8

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point;19;52;2.7

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;14;37;2.6

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;12;31;2.6

Jayla Hardaway, EC Central;12;31;2.6

Julissa Hamm, Griffith;10;26;2.6

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;20;52;2.6

Allison Capouch, Kouts;19;49;2.6

Jordan Yuhasz, Lowell;18;47;2.6

Ruth Bean, Marquette;16;42;2.6

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;16;49;2.6

Aiyanie Troutman, River Forest;14;36;2.6

Shena Fleming, Marquette;16;40;2.5

Anna Weber, Victory Christian;15;37;2.5

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;16;39;2.4

Lexi Williams, Hobart;17;41;2.4

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;17;38;2.4

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;14;34;2.4

Alexus Ecklund, Boone Grove;15;35;2.3

Natalie Scott, Illiana Christian;15;35;2.3

Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso;18;42;2.3

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;16;36;2.3

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;22;48;2.2

Jourdan Harris, Bowman;9;20;2.2

Allie Govert, Crown Point;19;41;2.2

Alexis Ridle, EC Central;12;26;2.2

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;20;43;2.2

Carsyn Ryan, Hebron;11;23;2.1

SaMya Miller, Merrillville;14;29;2.1

Jordan Barnes, Portage;15;32;2.1

Makenna Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;17;34;2.0

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;21;42;2.0

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;21;40;1.9

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;20;38;1.9

Donatayvia Stewart, Morton;21;39;1.9

3 pointers made

Player, team;total

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;73

Allison Capouch, Kouts;56

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;45

Samya Gardner, Morton;44

Tori Allen, Andrean;36

Payton Reid, Highland;36

Delanie Gale, South Central;36

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;35

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;34

Trinity Barnes, Lighthouse;34

Abigail Witt, River Forest;27

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;25

Alyvia Santiago, Crown Point;25

Heaven Clopton, Morton;25

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;25

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;24

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;24

Jordan Barnes, Portage;24

Addie Gorski, LaCrosse;23

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;22

Briana Flores, Highland;21

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;21

Addie Graf, Washington Township;21

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;19

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;18

Miranda Wozniak, LaCrosse;18

Asia Donald, Hobart;18

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;18

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point;17

Avery Hendrixson, LaCrosse;17

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;17

Ana Blakely, Marquette;17

Grace Good, Morgan Township;17

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;16

Julia Schutz, Andrean;15

Alexus Ecklund, Boone Grove;15

Essence Johnson, Lake Central;15

Ciara Bonner, Chesterton;14

Skylar Ferry, Hanover Central;14

Tiana Morales, Lake Central;14

Anjelicia Del Valle, Portage;14

Emma Schmidt, Chesterton;13

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;13

Mary Kate Bobillo, Marquette;13

Andie Graf, Washington Township;13

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;12

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;12

Elle Kimmel, South Central;12

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;12

Nikki Gerodemos, Crown Point;11

Riley Milausnic, Lake Central;11

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;11

Shena Fleming, Marquette;11

Donatayvia Stewart, Morton;11

Izzy Shields, Portage;11

Olivia Marks, South Central;11

Amelia Benjamin, Valparaiso;11

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;11

Lauren Colon, Andrean;10

Allie Govert, Crown Point;10

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;10

Ruth Bean, Marquette;10

Nikki Sullivan, Munster;10

Campbell Maclagan, Valparaiso;10

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

 Gallery; 50 famous Region athletes

