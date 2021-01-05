 Skip to main content
Times Girls Basketball Stats
agate urgent

Times Girls Basketball Stats

Bishop Noll at Crown Point girls basketball

Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard, center, is averaging 9.9 rebounds over nine games this season.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

(Minimum 4 games played)

Points

Player, team;games;total;avg

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;11;377;34.3

Trinity Barnes, Lighthouse;5;138;27.6

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;9;199;22.1

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;9;196;21.8

Allison Capouch, Kouts;9;190;21.1

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;5;97;19.2

Asia Donald, Hobart;9;167;18.6

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;12;221;18.4

Iatia Poston, Lighthouse;5;88;17.6

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;9;153;17.0

Tori Allen, Andrean;10;169;16.9

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;6;100;16.7

Chloe Churilla, Highland;14;232;16.6

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;13;215;16.5

Samya Gardner, Morton;14;224;16.0

Taylor Austin, Lake Station;4;63;15.8

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;9;142;15.8

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;10;156;15.6

Janiyah Watkins, E.C. Central;5;78;15.6

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;8;125;15.6

Julia Schutz, Andrean;8;123;15.4

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;9;135;15.0

Ryleigh Grott, Marquette;10;149;14.9

Addie Graf, Washington Township;10;149;14.9

Kayla Wilkerson, Lake Station;4;59;14.8

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;8;109;13.6

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;14;189;13.5

Nasiya Gause, Lake Station;4;53;13.3

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;6;79;13.2

Alexia Hall, Calumet;9;110;12.2

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;9;110;12.2

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;8;97;12.1

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;14;169;12.1

Delanie Gale, South Central;9;109;12.1

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;11;132;12.0

Larr’Onna Coleman, Lighthouse;4;48;12.0

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;9;108;12.0

Torri Miller, Merrillville;5;56;11.2

Emma Schmidt, Chesterton;12;133;11.1

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;10;111;11.1

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;12;131;10.9

Julia Blue, Hanover Central;9;98;10.9

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;10;107;10.7

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;9;94;10.4

Ana Blakely, Marquette;10;104;10.4

Holly Kaim, Munster;5;51;10.2

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;11;111;10.1

Jordan Barnes, Portage;12;120;10.0

Olivia Marks, South Central;9;90;10.0

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;10;97;9.7

Tranika Randolph, River Forest;8;74;9.3

Abby Oedzes, Lake Central;6;55;9.2

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;13;120;9.2

Shena Fleming, Marquette;10;91;9.1

Rebounds

Player, team;games;total;avg

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;9;144;16.0

Ryleigh Grott, Marquette;10;149;14.9

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point;9;99;9.9

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;11;106;9.6

Julia Schutz, Andrean;8;73;9.1

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;9;82;9.1

Cheyenne DeJong, Illiana Christian;13;111;8.5

Chloe Churilla, Highland;14;118;8.4

Alexia Hall, Calumet;12;96;8.0

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;9;69;7.7

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;12;89;7.4

Sidney Elijah, Hebron;7;52;7.4

Asia Donald, Hobart;9;67;7.4

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;9;66;7.3

Nikki Sullivan, Munster;6;43;7.2

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;11;78;7.1

Olivia Marks, South Central;9;64;7.1

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;10;70;7.0

Holly Kaim, Munster;5;35;7.0

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;14;96;6.9

Natalie Scott, Illiana Christian;12;81;6.8

Tranika Randolph, River Forest;8;54;6.8

Addie Graf, Washington Township;10;65;6.5

Janiyah Watkins, E.C. Central;5;32;6.4

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;9;56;6.2

Peyton Reid, Highland;14;85;6.1

Taylor Moyer, Kouts;9;52;5.8

Lauren Bowmar, South Central;4;23;5.8

Shekinah Thomas, Merrillville;6;34;5.7

Faith Clayton, Calumet Christian;10;56;5.6

Sydnie Bakker, Covenant Christian;5;28;5.6

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;10;56;5.6

Madison Whitmore, River Forest;8;44;5.5

Desirae Nanninga, Covenant Christian;5;27;5.4

Gwen Walstra, Covenant Christian;5;22;5.4

Anna Weber, Victory Christian;8;43;5.4

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;8;43;5.4

Kaitlin Dykstra, Illiana Christian;14;74;5.3

Kassie Stanko, Morgan Township;12;64;5.3

Bolanie Ayangade, Valparaiso;4;21;5.3

Alexis Ridle, E.C. Central;5;26;5.2

Izabel Galindo, Marquette;10;51;5.1

Katelyn Zajeski, Lake Central;9;45;5.0

Kahlan Krucina, Lowell;14;70;5.0

SaMya Miller, Merrillville;6;30;5.0

Isabelli Damacio, Bishop Noll;11;55;5.0

Victoria Detraz, Morgan Township;14;70;5.0

Jaden Smallwood, Michigan City;9;44;4.9

Tori Allen, Andrean;10;48;4.8

Danneli Campbell, Bishop Noll;9;53;4.8

Lauren Drexler, Bishop Noll;11;43;4.8

Beauti Santiago, Bowman;8;38;4.8

Carley Balas, Chesterton;12;58;4.8

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;8;38;4.8

Larr’Onna Coleman, Lighthouse;4;19;4.8

Diamond Howell, Portage;5;24;4.8

Essence Walton, Calumet;9;42;4.7

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;6;28;4.7

Josie Whitcomb, Washington Township;10;47;4.7

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;5;23;4.6

Jena Reynhout, Calumet Christian;7;32;4.6

Gabbi Zeilenga, Covenant Christian;5;23;4.6

Amanda Blevins, Lake Central;9;41;4.6

Jordan Barnes, Portage;12;55;4.6

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;12;54;4.5

Izzy Shields, Portage;12;54;4.5

Elisabeth Penner, Victory Christian;8;36;4.5

Assists

Player, team;games;total;avg

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;14;80;5.7

Tori Allen, Andrean;10;53;5.3

Taylor Austin, Lake Station;4;20;5.0

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;10;43;4.3

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;9;36;4.0

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;9;36;4.0

Shena Fleming, Marquette;10;39;3.9

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;9;34;3.8

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;9;34;3.8

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;11;41;3.7

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;11;41;3.7

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;10;34;3.4

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;5;17;3.4

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;5;17;3.4

Torri Miller, Merrillville;5;17;3.4

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;12;39;3.3

Lauren Colon, Andrean;10;30;3.0

Donatayvia Stewart, Morton;14;42;3.0

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;8;24;3.0

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;9;26;2.9

Jordan Barnes, Portage;12;35;2.9

Tiana Morales, Lake Central;5;14;2.8

Alexia Hall, Calumet;9;23;2.6

Holly Kaim, Munster;5;13;2.6

Cameron Evers, Illiana Christian;14;35;2.5

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;11;27;2.5

Essence Johnson, Lake Central;6;15;2.5

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;13;33;2.5

Courtney Fox, Kankakee Valley;10;24;2.4

Trinity Barnes, Lighthouse;5;12;2.4

Ruth Bean, Marquette;10;24;2.4

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;12;29;2.4

Jordan Yuhasz, Lowell;11;25;2.3

Micah Grady, Merrillville;6;14;2.3

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;9;21;2.3

Delanie Gale, South Central;9;21;2.3

Ayana Santiago, Crown Point;9;20;2.2

Allison Capouch, Kouts;9;20;2.2

Addie Graf, Washington Township;10;22;2.2

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;8;17;2.1

Star Sanchez, Hanover Central;13;27;2.1

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;9;19;2.1

Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso;8;17;2.1

Peyton Reid, Highland;14;28;2.0

Iatia Poston, Lighthouse;5;10;2.0

Grace Good, Morgan Township;14;28;2.0

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;14;28;2.0

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;8;15;1.9

Payton Gard, Lowell;14;27;1.9

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;6;11;1.9

Kate Welsh, South Central;9;17;1.9

Steals

Player, team;games;total;avg

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;9;85;9.4

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;9;57;6.3

Torri Miller, Merrillville;5;29;5.8

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;5;27;5.4

Nasiya Gause, Lake Station;4;20;5.0

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;11;51;4.6

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;14;62;4.4

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;9;36;4.0

Jaden Smallwood, Michigan City;9;36;4.0

Jayla Hardaway, E.C. Central;4;15;3.8

Jackie Smith, Lake Station;4;15;3.8

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;8;27;3.4

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;9;31;3.4

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;8;27;3.4

Addie Graf, Washington Township;10;34;3.4

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;8;26;3.3

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;6;20;3.3

Bolanie Ayangade, Valparaiso;4;13;3.3

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;12;38;3.2

Asia Donald, Hobart;9;29;3.2

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;9;27;3.0

Char Lorenz, Munster;6;18;3.0

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;9;27;3.0

Espi Saez, Victory Christian;9;27;3.0

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;8;23;2.9

Ana Blakely, Marquette;10;29;2.9

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;10;28;2.8

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;5;14;2.8

Jourdan Harris, Bowman;4;11;2.8

Demetria Maynard, Calumet;12;33;2.8

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;13;37;2.8

Allison Capouch, Kouts;9;25;2.8

Kayla Wilkerson, Lake Station;4;11;2.8

Trinity Barnes, Lighthouse;5;14;2.8

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;12;31;2.6

Alexis Ridle, E.C. Central;5;13;2.6

Janiyah Watkins, E.C. Central;5;13;2.6

Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso;8;21;2.6

Taylor Austin, Lake Station;4;10;2.5

Makayla Chabes, Lake Station;4;10;2.5

SaMya Miller, Merrillville;6;15;2.5

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;12;30;2.5

Ruth Bean, Marquette;10;24;2.4

Anjelicia Del Valle, Portage;8;19;2.4

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;11;25;2.3

Jordan Yuhasz, Lowell;11;25;2.3

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;14;32;2.3

Tranika Randolph, River Forest;8;18;2.3

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;10;23;2.3

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;10;22;2.2

Lexi Williams, Hobart;9;19;2.1

Natalie Scott, Illiana Christian;12;25;2.1

Amanda Blevins, Lake Central;9;19;2.1

Jordan Barnes, Portage;12;25;2.1

Anna Weber, Victory Christian;8;17;2.1

Gwen Walstra, Covenant Christian;5;10;2.0

Darne Toney, Lake Station;4;8;2.0

Shena Fleming, Marquette;10;20;2.0

Aiyanie Troutman, River Forest;8;16;2.0

Emma Gerdt, Valparaiso;7;14;2.0

Rachel Schnoor, Calumet Christian;10;19;1.9

Allie Govert, Crown Point;9;17;1.9

Peyton Reid, Highland;14;27;1.9

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;10;19;1.9

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;11;21;1.9

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;9;17;1.9

3 pointers made

Player, team;total

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;42

Allison Capouch, Kouts;36

Tori Allen, Andrean;28

Samya Gardner, Morton;28

Peyton Reid, Highland;24

Trinity Barnes, Lighthouse;22

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;21

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;21

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;21

Jordan Barnes, Portage;20

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;18

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;18

Addie Graf, Washington Township;18

Delanie Gale, South Central;16

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;15

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;14

Briana Flores, Highland;13

Grace Good, Morgan Township;13

Asia Donald, Hobart;12

Heaven Clopton, Morton;12

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;12

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;11

Ana Blakely, Marquette;11

Anjelicia Del Valle, Portage;11

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;11

Julia Schutz, Andrean;10

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;10

Ciara Bonner, Chesterton;9

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;9

Analise Franklin, Portage;9

Ava Melendez, Portage;9

Izzy Shields, Portage;9

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point;8

Alyvia Santiago, Crown Point;8

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;8

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;8

Ruth Bean, Marquette;8

Elle Kimmel, South Central;8

Sarah Morley, Andrean;7

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;7

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;7

Alee Eaker, Lowell;7

Mary Kate Bobillo, Marquette;7

Shena Fleming, Marquette;7

Abigail Purtee, River Forest;7

Andie Graf, Washington Township;7

Allie Govert, Crown Point;6

Star Sanchez, Hanover Central;6

Riley Mailausnic, Lake Central;6

Abby Oedzes, Lake Central;6

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;6

Kayla Wilkerson, Lake Station;6

Iatia Poston, Lighthouse;6

Payton Gard, Lowell;6

Diamond Howell, Portage;6

Tranika Randolph, River Forest;6

Campbell Maclagan, Valparaiso;6

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;6

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

