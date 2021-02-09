 Skip to main content
Times Girls Basketball Stats


Times Girls Basketball Stats


Crown Point at Merrillville

Merrillville's Cailynn Dilosa, right, is averaging 11.6 points and 3.7 steals over 16 games this season.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

(Minimum 8 games played)

Points

Player, team;games;total;avg

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;23;730;31.7

Trinity Barnes, Lighthouse;9;232;25.8

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;22;500;22.7

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;16;362;22.6

Asia Donald, Hobart;15;317;21.1

Allison Capouch, Kouts;21;391;18.6

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;12;221;18.4

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;20;362;18.1

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;17;305;17.9

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;17;282;16.6

Chloe Churilla, Highland;22;347;15.8

Iatia Poston, Lighthouse;9;140;15.6

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;17;262;15.4

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;21;319;15.2

Julia Schutz, Andrean;14;211;15.1

Tori Allen, Andrean;16;239;14.9

Samya Gardner, Morton;22;326;14.8

Addie Graf, Washington Township;17;252;14.8

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;16;235;14.7

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;22;321;14.6

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;17;245;14.4

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;16;226;14.1

Ryleigh Grott, Marquette;15;211;14.1

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;21;294;14.0

Janiyah Watkins, EC Central;9;122;13.6

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;21;279;13.3

Samaria Freeman, Bowman;10;125;12.5

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;22;270;12.3

Alexia Hall, Calumet;9;110;12.2

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;18;217;12.1

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;16;192;12.0

Olivia Marks, South Central;21;252;12.0

Emma Schmidt, Chesterton;23;274;11.9

Holly Kaim, Munster;18;210;11.7

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;16;185;11.6

Abigail Witt, River Forest;17;196;11.5

Jaci Menard, Boone Grove;16;182;11.4

Torri Miller, Merrillville;15;165;11.0

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point;22;240;10.9

Delanie Gale, South Central;21;226;10.8

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;16;173;10.8

Julia Blue, Hanover Central;13;139;10.7

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;14;147;10.5

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;23;240;10.4

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;23;236;10.3

Amelia Benjamin, Valparaiso;21;213;10.1

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;23;227;9.9

Ana Blakely, Marquette;17;167;9.8

Shena Fleming, Marquette;17;166;9.8

Jordan Barnes, Portage;18;173;9.6

Jersie Bartels, LaCrosse;19;179;9.4

Tiana Morales, Lake Central;14;131;9.4

Shekinah Thomas, Merrillville;16;150;9.4

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;23;209;9.1

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;16;145;9.1

Larr’Onna Coleman, Lighthouse;8;73;9.1

Rebounds

Player, team;games;total;avg

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;16;243;15.2

Ryleigh Grott, Marquette;15;194;12.9

Asia Donald, Hobart;15;149;9.9

Cheyenne DeJong, Illiana Christian;16;151;9.4

Julia Schutz, Andrean;14;129;9.2

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;17;152;8.9

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;23;199;8.7

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point;22;190;8.6

Sidney Elijah, Hebron;12;103;8.6

Alexia Hall, Calumet;12;96;8.0

Olivia Marks, South Central;21;168;8.0

Sydnie Bakker, Covenant Christian;16;127;7.9

Chloe Churilla, Highland;22;164;7.5

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;12;89;7.4

Jaci Menard, Boone Grove;16;115;7.2

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;17;123;7.2

Natalie Scott, Illiana Christian;15;106;7.1

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;18;128;7.1

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;23;159;6.9

Kaylee Welkie, LaCrosse;20;137;6.9

Holly Kaim, Munster;18;123;6.8

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;22;145;6.6

Alexis Ridle, EC Central;12;77;6.4

Shekinah Thomas, Merrillville;16;100;6.3

Madison Whitmore, River Forest;17;107;6.3

Aaliyah Edwards, Bowman;13;81;6.2

Samaria Freeman, Bowman;10;62;6.2

Madison Ward, Boone Grove;17;103;6.1

Kahlan Krucina, Lowell;22;135;6.1

Sarinity Mayes, EC Central;8;47;5.9

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;23;136;5.9

Addie Graf, Washington Township;17;98;5.8

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;16;91;5.7

Izabel Galindo, Marquette;17;97;5.7

Nikki Sullivan, Munster;13;74;5.7

Faith Clayton, Calumet Christian;19;107;5.6

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;23;129;5.6

Jenascia Warnell, Wheeler;16;90;5.6

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;22;121;5.5

Diamond Howell, Portage;18;99;5.5

Lauren Bowmar, South Central;16;88;5.5

Derriauna Woodson, Bowman;15;80;5.3

Kaitlin Dykstra, Illiana Christian;16;85;5.3

SaMya Miller, Merrillville;16;84;5.3

Gwen Walstra, Covenant Christian;21;109;5.2

Payton Reid, Highland;22;114;5.2

Jersie Bartels, LaCrosse;19;98;5.2

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;20;104;5.2

Lauren Drexler, Bishop Noll;21;107;5.1

Beauti Santiago, Bowman;14;72;5.1

Kassie Stanko, Morgan Township;20;102;5.1

Jordan Barnes, Portage;18;91;5.1

Anna Weber, Victory Christian;16;81;5.1

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;16;82;5.1

Bri Houpt, Andrean;10;50;5.0

Isabelli Damacio, Bishop Noll;22;109;5.0

Janiyah Watkins, EC Central;9;45;5.0

Josie Whitcomb, Washington Township;17;85;5.0

Morgan Schaafsma, Covenant Christian;21;103;4.9

Taylor Moyer, Kouts;21;103;4.9

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;17;82;4.8

Breanna Burbridge, Highland;22;106;4.8

Aiyanie Troutman, River Forest;17;82;4.8

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;21;101;4.8

Essence Walton, Calumet;9;42;4.7

Ariana Lemons, Michigan City;14;66;4.7

Victoria Detraz, Morgan Township;22;103;4.7

Bolanie Ayangade, Valparaiso;17;80;4.7

Tori Allen, Andrean;16;74;4.6

Alexus Ecklund, Boone Grove;17;79;4.6

Nikki Gerodemos, Crown Point;22;101;4.6

Nikolina Latinovic, Hobart;18;83;4.6

Jaden Smallwood, Michigan City;11;51;4.6

Peyton Honchar, Morgan Township;22;100;4.5

Assists

Player, team;games;total;avg

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;22;117;5.3

Tori Allen, Andrean;16;81;5.1

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;16;81;5.1

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;22;97;4.4

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;21;90;4.3

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;17;71;4.2

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;23;92;4.0

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;17;66;3.9

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;16;62;3.9

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;21;79;3.8

Shena Fleming, Marquette;17;62;3.6

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;23;79;3.4

Lauren Colon, Andrean;16;52;3.3

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;23;75;3.3

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;16;51;3.2

Tiana Morales, Lake Central;14;44;3.1

Torri Miller, Merrillville;15;46;3.1

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;16;49;3.1

Donatayvia Stewart, Morton;22;68;3.1

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point;22;67;3.0

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;9;26;2.9

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;20;54;2.7

Jordan Barnes, Portage;18;49;2.7

Alexia Hall, Calumet;9;23;2.6

Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso;21;54;2.6

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;23;58;2.5

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;21;52;2.5

Cameron Evers, Illiana Christian;17;40;2.4

Miranda Wozniak, LaCrosse;20;48;2.4

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;22;53;2.4

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;16;36;2.3

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;23;52;2.3

Payton Gard, Lowell;22;50;2.3

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;21;48;2.3

Essence Johnson, Lake Central;15;33;2.2

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;17;37;2.2

Grace Good, Morgan Township;22;49;2.2

Natalie Scott, Illiana Christian;15;31;2.1

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;22;46;2.1

Micah Grady, Merrillville;16;34;2.1

Addie Graf, Washington Township;17;36;2.1

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;16;33;2.1

Allison Capouch, Kouts;21;42;2.0

Ruth Bean, Marquette;17;34;2.0

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;16;31;1.9

Delanie Gale, South Central;21;39;1.9

Josie Whitcomb, Washington Township;17;32;1.9

Steals

Player, team;games;total;avg

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;17;129;7.6

Torri Miller, Merrillville;15;91;6.1

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;17;101;5.9

Samaria Freeman, Bowman;10;51;5.1

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;16;73;4.6

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;22;99;4.5

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;23;102;4.4

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;22;97;4.4

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;21;88;4.2

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;21;84;4.0

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;16;59;3.7

Jaden Smallwood, Michigan City;11;41;3.7

Asia Donald, Hobart;15;54;3.6

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;23;80;3.5

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;16;51;3.2

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;14;45;3.2

Bolanie Ayangade, Valparaiso;17;52;3.1

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;16;47;2.9

Ana Blakely, Marquette;17;50;2.9

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;21;61;2.9

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;16;46;2.9

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;16;45;2.8

Demetria Maynard, Calumet;12;33;2.8

Aiyanie Troutman, River Forest;17;47;2.8

Espi Saez, Victory Christian;17;47;2.8

Addie Graf, Washington Township;17;48;2.8

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point;22;60;2.7

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;12;31;2.6

Jayla Hardaway, EC Central;12;31;2.6

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;22;57;2.6

Jordan Yuhasz, Lowell;19;49;2.6

Ruth Bean, Marquette;17;44;2.6

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;16;49;2.6

Julissa Hamm, Griffith;13;33;2.5

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;17;43;2.5

Shena Fleming, Marquette;17;43;2.5

Lexi Williams, Hobart;18;44;2.4

Allison Capouch, Kouts;21;51;2.4

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;17;38;2.4

Anna Weber, Victory Christian;16;38;2.4

Alexus Ecklund, Boone Grove;17;41;2.3

Ariah Rivera, Hobart;12;27;2.3

Natalie Scott, Illiana Christian;15;35;2.3

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;16;36;2.3

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;23;50;2.2

Alexis Ridle, EC Central;12;26;2.2

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;20;44;2.2

Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso;21;47;2.2

Makenna Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;18;38;2.1

Allie Govert, Crown Point;22;46;2.1

Carsyn Ryan, Hebron;11;23;2.1

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;23;48;2.1

Char Lorenz, Munster;20;42;2.1

Jordan Barnes, Portage;18;38;2.1

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;22;47;2.1

SaMya Miller, Merrillville;16;32;2.0

Jourdan Harris, Bowman;11;21;1.9

Peyton Reid, Highland;22;42;1.9

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;23;44;1.9

Elena Giorgi, Wheeler;14;26;1.9

3 pointers made

Player, team;total

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;77

Allison Capouch, Kouts;64

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;48

Samya Gardner, Morton;45

Tori Allen, Andrean;38

Payton Reid, Highland;38

Delanie Gale, South Central;36

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;35

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;34

Trinity Barnes, Lighthouse;34

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;29

Jordan Barnes, Portage;29

Alyvia Santiago, Crown Point;28

Abigail Witt, River Forest;33

Heaven Clopton, Morton;27

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;26

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;26

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;25

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;24

Briana Flores, Highland;23

Addie Gorski, LaCrosse;23

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;21

Addie Graf, Washington Township;21

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;20

Ana Blakely, Marquette;20

Grace Good, Morgan Township;19

Julia Schutz, Andrean;18

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;18

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point;18

Miranda Wozniak, LaCrosse;18

Asia Donald, Hobart;21

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;18

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;18

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;17

Emma Schmidt, Chesterton;17

Avery Hendrixson, LaCrosse;17

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;17

Amelia Benjamin, Valparaiso;16

Alexus Ecklund, Boone Grove;15

Essence Johnson, Lake Central;15

Ciara Bonner, Chesterton;14

Nikki Gerodemos, Crown Point;14

Skylar Ferry, Hanover Central;14

Tiana Morales, Lake Central;14

Anjelicia Del Valle, Portage;14

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;13

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;13

Mary Kate Bobillo, Marquette;13

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;13

Izzy Shields, Portage;13

Andie Graf, Washington Township;13

Shena Fleming, Marquette;12

Elle Kimmel, South Central;12

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;12

Lauren Colon, Andrean;11

Taylor Moyer, Kouts;11

Riley Milausnic, Lake Central;11

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;11

Donatayvia Stewart, Morton;11

Olivia Marks, South Central;1

 Gallery; 50 famous Region athletes

