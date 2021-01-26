 Skip to main content
Times Girls Basketball Stats
agate urgent

Bishop Noll at Crown Point girls basketball

Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard, center, is averaging 10.6 points through 17 games.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

(Minimum 7 games played)

Points

Player, team;games;total;avg

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;19;608;32.0

Trinity Barnes, Lighthouse;9;232;25.8

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;17;384;22.6

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;14;308;22.0

Asia Donald, Hobart;13;258;19.8

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;12;221;18.4

Allison Capouch, Kouts;17;307;18.1

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;16;286;17.9

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;16;276;17.3

Tori Allen, Andrean;10;169;16.9

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;13;215;16.5

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;16;255;15.9

Chloe Churilla, Highland;20;316;15.8

Samya Gardner, Morton;20;314;15.7

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;10;156;15.6

Iatia Poston, Lighthouse;9;140;15.6

Ryleigh Grott, Marquette;12;187;15.6

Julia Schutz, Andrean;8;123;15.4

Addie Graf, Washington Township;15;225;15.0

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;17;249;14.6

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;14;205;14.6

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;19;274;14.4

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;17;245;14.4

Janiyah Watkins, EC Central;9;122;13.6

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;11;149;13.5

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;18;239;13.3

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;10;129;12.9

Samaria Freeman, Bowman;9;111;12.3

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;19;233;12.3

Alexia Hall, Calumet;9;110;12.2

Holly Kaim, Munster;14;166;11.9

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;15;175;11.7

Abigail Witt, River Forest;14;164;11.7

Jaci Menard, Boone Grove;13;149;11.5

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;11;125;11.4

Olivia Marks, South Central;18;206;11.4

Delanie Gale, South Central;18;201;11.2

Emma Schmidt, Chesterton;19;208;10.9

Julia Blue, Hanover Central;9;98;10.9

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point;17;180;10.6

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;19;201;10.6

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;12;124;10.3

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;19;196;10.3

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;18;185;10.3

Torri Miller, Merrillville;9;93;10.3

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;13;130;10.0

Shena Fleming, Marquette;13;129;9.9

Jordan Barnes, Portage;14;138;9.9

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;14;139;9.9

Amelia Benjamin, Valparaiso;17;162;9.5

Tiana Morales, Lake Central;11;103;9.4

Ana Blakely, Marquette;13;122;9.4

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;19;177;9.3

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point;17;156;9.2

Larr’Onna Coleman, Lighthouse;8;73;9.1

Rebounds

Player, team;games;total;avg

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;14;213;15.2

Ryleigh Grott, Marquette;12;162;13.5

Cheyenne DeJong, Illiana Christian;16;151;9.4

Asia Donald, Hobart;13;121;9.3

Julia Schutz, Andrean;8;73;9.1

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;19;172;9.1

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;16;142;8.9

Sidney Elijah, Hebron;12;103;8.6

Sydnie Bakker, Covenant Christian;14;119;8.5

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point;17;143;8.4

Alexia Hall, Calumet;12;96;8.0

Chloe Churilla, Highland;20;156;7.8

Olivia Marks, South Central;18;139;7.7

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;12;89;7.4

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;15;111;7.4

Natalie Scott, Illiana Christian;15;106;7.1

Jaci Menard, Boone Grove;13;91;7.0

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;16;112;7.0

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;19;129;6.8

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;19;129;6.7

Holly Kaim, Munster;14;91;6.5

Nikki Sullivan, Munster;11;71;6.5

Alexis Ridle, EC Central;12;77;6.4

Madison Ward, Boone Grove;14;87;6.2

Madison Whitmore, River Forest;14;85;6.1

Samaria Freeman, Bowman;9;54;6.0

Kahlan Krucina, Lowell;20;120;6.0

Sarinity Mayes, EC Central;8;47;5.9

Addie Graf, Washington Township;15;89;5.9

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;12;70;5.8

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;19;110;5.8

Izabel Galindo, Marquette;13;76;5.8

Gwen Walstra, Covenant Christian;17;97;5.7

Aaliyah Edwards, Bowman;12;67;5.6

Faith Clayton, Calumet Christian;16;90;5.6

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;18;100;5.6

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;17;93;5.5

Shekinah Thomas, Merrillville;10;55;5.5

Payton Reid, Highland;20;107;5.4

Kaitlin Dykstra, Illiana Christian;16;85;5.3

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;16;84;5.3

Diamond Howell, Portage;14;74;5.3

Derriauna Woodson, Bowman;14;72;5.1

Anna Weber, Victory Christian;15;77;5.1

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;14;71;5.1

Jenascia Warnell, Wheeler;14;71;5.1

Beauti Santiago, Bowman;13;65;5.0

Janiyah Watkins, EC Central;9;45;5.0

Breanna Burbridge, Highland;20;100;5.0

SaMya Miller, Merrillville;10;50;5.0

Bolanie Ayangade, Valparaiso;13;65;5.0

Lauren Drexler, Bishop Noll;17;83;4.9

Morgan Schaafsma, Covenant Christian;17;84;4.9

Nikolina Latinovic, Hobart;15;73;4.9

Taylor Moyer, Kouts;17;84;4.9

Kassie Stanko, Morgan Township;17;84;4.9

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;17;83;4.9

Tori Allen, Andrean;10;48;4.8

Ariana Lemons, Michigan City;12;57;4.8

Lauren Bowmar, South Central;13;63;4.8

Isabelli Damacio, Bishop Noll;18;85;4.7

Essence Walton, Calumet;9;42;4.7

Katelyn Zajeski, Lake Central;15;70;4.7

Victoria Detraz, Morgan Township;19;89;4.7

Carley Balas, Chesterton;18;84;4.7

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;19;90;4.7

Jaden Smallwood, Michigan City;11;51;4.6

Jordan Barnes, Portage;14;64;4.6

Nikki Gerodemos, Crown Point;17;77;4.5

Assists

Player, team;games;total;avg

Tori Allen, Andrean;10;53;5.3

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;19;97;5.1

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;12;58;4.8

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;16;69;4.3

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;17;69;4.1

Shena Fleming, Marquette;13;56;4.3

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;17;70;4.1

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;16;65;4.1

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;19;74;3.9

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;18;68;3.8

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;19;68;3.6

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;14;51;3.6

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;10;34;3.4

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point;17;58;3.4

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;19;60;3.2

Torri Miller, Merrillville;9;29;3.2

Donatayvia Stewart, Morton;20;63;3.2

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;14;43;3.1

Lauren Colon, Andrean;10;30;3.0

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;9;26;2.9

Jordan Barnes, Portage;14;40;2.9

Alexia Hall, Calumet;9;23;2.6

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;11;27;2.5

Tiana Morales, Lake Central;11;28;2.5

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;19;48;2.5

Cameron Evers, Illiana Christian;17;40;2.4

Ruth Bean, Marquette;13;31;2.4

Micah Grady, Merrillville;10;24;2.4

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;19;45;2.4

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;16;39;2.4

Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso;17;41;2.4

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;18;41;2.3

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;19;44;2.3

Payton Gard, Lowell;20;46;2.3

Grace Good, Morgan Township;19;43;2.3

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;17;39;2.3

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;14;32;2.3

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;19;42;2.2

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;14;31;2.2

Addie Graf, Washington Township;15;33;2.2

Star Sanchez, Hanover Central;13;27;2.1

Natalie Scott, Illiana Christian;15;31;2.1

Allison Capouch, Kouts;17;36;2.1

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;13;26;2.0

Alexus Ecklund, Boone Grove;14;26;1.9

Makenna Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;15;28;1.9

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;11;21;1.9

Essence Johnson, Lake Central;12;23;1.9

Steals

Player, team;games;total;avg

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;16;121;7.6

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;16;98;6.1

Torri Miller, Merrillville;9;55;6.1

Samaria Freeman, Bowman;9;50;5.6

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;17;75;4.4

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;19;82;4.3

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;12;51;4.3

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;17;73;4.3

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;19;82;4.3

Jaden Smallwood, Michigan City;11;41;3.7

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;19;66;3.5

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;10;35;3.5

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;18;63;3.5

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;11;36;3.3

Asia Donald, Hobart;13;43;3.3

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;11;35;3.2

Bolanie Ayangade, Valparaiso;13;39;3.0

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;11;32;2.9

Ana Blakely, Marquette;13;38;2.9

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;17;49;2.9

Addie Graf, Washington Township;15;44;2.9

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;10;28;2.8

Demetria Maynard, Calumet;12;33;2.8

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;13;37;2.8

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;14;39;2.8

Espi Saez, Victory Christian;16;45;2.8

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;12;31;2.6

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point;17;44;2.6

Jayla Hardaway, EC Central;12;31;2.6

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;18;47;2.6

Jordan Yuhasz, Lowell;17;44;2.6

Aiyanie Troutman, River Forest;14;36;2.6

Anna Weber, Victory Christian;15;37;2.5

Ruth Bean, Marquette;13;31;2.4

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;14;34;2.4

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;14;34;2.4

Alexus Ecklund, Boone Grove;14;32;2.3

Natalie Scott, Illiana Christian;15;35;2.3

Shena Fleming, Marquette;13;30;2.3

SaMya Miller, Merrillville;10;23;2.3

Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso;17;39;2.3

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;19;41;2.2

Jourdan Harris, Bowman;9;20;2.2

Alexis Ridle, EC Central;12;26;2.2

Allison Capouch, Kouts;17;37;2.2

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;19;41;2.2

Makenna Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;15;31;2.1

Carsyn Ryan, Hebron;11;23;2.1

Jordan Barnes, Portage;14;30;2.1

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;14;29;2.1

Lexi Williams, Hobart;15;30;2.0

Char Lorenz, Munster;16;32;2.0

Allie Govert, Crown Point;17;33;1.9

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;18;35;1.9

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;19;36;1.9

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;19;37;1.9

3 pointers made

Player, team;total

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;66

Allison Capouch, Kouts;54

Samya Gardner, Morton;44

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;37

Payton Reid, Highland;36

Trinity Barnes, Lighthouse;34

Delanie Gale, South Central;32

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;29

Tori Allen, Andrean;28

Abigail Witt, River Forest;27

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;26

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;24

Jordan Barnes, Portage;24

Heaven Clopton, Morton;23

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;22

Alyvia Santiago, Crown Point;22

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;21

Briana Flores, Highland;21

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;21

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;21

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;18

Addie Graf, Washington Township;19

Asia Donald, Hobart;18

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;17

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;16

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;16

Grace Good, Morgan Township;16

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point;15

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;14

Alexus Ecklund, Boone Grove;13

Tiana Morales, Lake Central;13

Ana Blakely, Marquette;13

Anjelicia Del Valle, Portage;13

Ciara Bonner, Chesterton;12

Andie Graf, Washington Township;12

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;12

Emma Schmidt, Chesterton;11

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;11

Shena Fleming, Marquette;11

Donatayvia Stewart, Morton;11

Julia Schutz, Andrean;10

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;10

Mary Kate Bobillo, Marquette;10

Amelia Benjamin, Valparaiso;10

Campbell Maclagan, Valparaiso;10

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;9

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;9

Taylor Moyer, Kouts;9

Essence Johnson, Lake Central;9

Riley Mailausnic, Lake Central;9

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;9

Iatia Poston, Lighthouse;9

Payton Gard, Lowell;9

Ruth Bean, Marquette;9

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;9

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;9

Analise Franklin, Portage;9

Ava Melendez, Portage;9

Izzy Shields, Portage;9

Elle Kimmel, South Central;9

Olivia Marks, South Central;9

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;9

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;9

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

 Gallery; 50 famous Region athletes

