Times Girls Basketball Stats
agate urgent

Times Girls Basketball Stats

Bishop Noll at Crown Point girls basketball

Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, is averagin 21.9 points over eight games.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

(Minimum 4 games played)

Points

Player, team;games;total;avg

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;8;241;30.1

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;7;161;23.0

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;8;175;21.9

Allison Capouch, Kouts;8;175;21.9

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;9;175;19.4

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;5;97;19.2

Asia Donald, Hobart;8;150;18.8

Chloe Churilla, Highland;10;177;17.7

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;9;153;17.0

Julia Schutz, Andrean;6;101;16.8

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;7;117;16.7

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;6;100;16.7

Tori Allen, Andrean;8;131;16.4

Samya Gardner, Morton;14;224;16.0

Janiyah Watkins, E.C. Central;4;63;15.8

Taylor Austin, Lake Station;4;63;15.8

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;9;142;15.8

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;8;125;15.6

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;10;155;15.5

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;8;123;15.4

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;6;92;15.3

Ryleigh Grott, Marquette;8;119;14.9

Kayla Wilkerson, Lake Station;4;59;14.8

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;13;176;13.5

Addie Graf, Washington Township;9;130;14.4

Nasiya Gause, Lake Station;4;53;13.3

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;6;77;12.8

Alexia Hall, Calumet;9;110;12.2

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;9;110;12.2

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;13;159;12.2

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;8;97;12.1

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;10;121;12.1

Delanie Gale, South Central;9;109;12.1

Ana Blakely, Marquette;8;96;12.0

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;5;60;12.0

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;9;108;12.0

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;9;107;11.9

Emma Schmidt, Chesterton;8;92;11.5

Julia Blue, Hanover Central;6;68;11.3

Torri Miller, Merrillville;5;56;11.2

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;9;100;11.1

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;9;94;10.4

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;9;91;10.1

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;9;91;10.1

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;10;100;10.0

Holly Kaim, Munster;5;50;10.0

Olivia Marks, South Central;9;90;10.0

Tranika Randolph, River Forest;6;58;9.7

Jordan Barnes, Portage;8;75;9.4

Abby Oedzes, Lake Central;6;55;9.2

Carley Balas, Chesterton;8;72;9.0

Rebounds

Player, team;games;total;avg

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;7;115;16.4

Ryleigh Grott, Marquette;8;126;15.8

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point;8;79;9.9

Julia Schutz, Andrean;6;58;9.7

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;10;96;9.6

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;9;82;9.1

Cheyenne DeJong, Illiana Christian;13;111;8.5

Chloe Churilla, Highland;10;80;8.0

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;9;71;7.9

Asia Donald, Hobart;8;63;7.9

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;9;69;7.7

Sidney Elijah, Hebron;7;52;7.4

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;9;66;7.3

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;9;65;7.2

Nikki Sullivan, Munster;6;43;7.2

Olivia Marks, South Central;9;64;7.1

Holly Kaim, Munster;5;35;7.0

Addie Graf, Washington Township;9;62;6.9

Natalie Scott, Illiana Christian;12;81;6.8

Alexia Hall, Calumet;9;60;6.7

Tranika Randolph, River Forest;6;40;6.7

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;13;86;6.6

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;8;52;6.5

Janiyah Watkins, E.C. Central;4;26;6.5

Peyton Reid, Highland;10;63;6.3

Madison Whitmore, River Forest;6;38;6.3

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;8;48;6.0

Carley Balas, Chesterton;8;48;6.0

Izabel Galindo, Marquette;8;48;6.0

Jenascia Warnell, Wheeler;9;53;5.9

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;10;58;5.8

Lauren Bowmar, South Central;4;23;5.8

Kahlan Krucina, Lowell;10;57;5.7

Faith Clayton, Calumet Christian;10;56;5.6

Sydnie Bakker, Covenant Christian;5;28;5.6

Desirae Nanninga, Covenant Christian;5;27;5.4

Gwen Walstra, Covenant Christian;5;22;5.4

Shekinah Thomas, Merrillville;5;27;5.4

Anna Weber, Victory Christian;8;43;5.4

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;8;43;5.4

Kaitlin Dykstra, Illiana Christian;14;74;5.3

'Taylor Moyer, Kouts;8;42;5.3

Kassie Stanko, Morgan Township;12;64;5.3

Bolanie Ayangade, Valparaiso;4;21;5.3

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;6;31;5.2

SaMya Miller, Merrillville;5;26;5.2

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;9;47;5.2

Josie Whitcomb, Washington Township;9;46;5.1

Audrey Govert, Wheeler;7;36;5.1

Julia Blue, Hanover Central;6;30;5.0

Star Sanchez, Hanover Central;10;50;5.0

Katelyn Zajeski, Lake Central;9;45;5.0

Isabelli Damacio, Bishop Noll;8;39;4.9

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;8;39;4.9

Zelyah Barajas, Highland;10;49;4.9

Victoria Detraz, Morgan Township;13;64;4.9

Jordan Barnes, Portage;8;39;4.9

Beauti Santiago, Bowman;8;38;4.8

Diamond Howell, Portage;5;24;4.8

Jocelynn Ewing, Washington Township;9;43;4.8

Essence Walton, Calumet;9;42;4.7

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;10;47;4.7

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;6;28;4.7

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;9;42;4.7

Tori Allen, Andrean;8;37;4.6

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;5;23;4.6

Jena Reynhout, Calumet Christian;7;32;4.6

Gabbi Zeilenga, Covenant Christian;5;23;4.6

Amanda Blevins, Lake Central;9;41;4.6

Jaden Smallwood, Michigan City;7;32;4.6

Izzy Shields, Portage;8;37;4.6

Alexis Ridle, E.C. Central;4;18;4.5

Savanah Ronjak, Griffith;6;27;4.5

Ruth Bean, Marquette;8;36;4.5

Elisabeth Penner, Victory Christian;8;36;4.5

Assists

Player, team;games;total;avg

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;13;71;5.5

Taylor Austin, Lake Station;4;20;5.0

Tori Allen, Andrean;8;39;4.9

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;8;34;4.3

Shena Fleming, Marquette;8;33;4.1

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;8;32;4.0

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;9;36;4.0

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;9;36;4.0

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;9;36;4.0

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;9;34;3.8

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;8;29;3.6

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;8;28;3.5

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;5;17;3.4

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;5;17;3.4

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;5;17;3.4

Torri Miller, Merrillville;5;17;3.4

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;9;29;3.2

Lauren Colon, Andrean;8;25;3.1

Donatayvia Stewart, Morton;14;42;3.0

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;8;24;3.0

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;9;26;2.9

Jordan Yuhasz, Lowell;7;20;2.9

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;7;20;2.9

Tiana Morales, Lake Central;5;14;2.8

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;9;25;2.8

Courtney Fox, Kankakee Valley;9;24;2.7

Alexia Hall, Calumet;9;23;2.6

Holly Kaim, Munster;5;13;2.6

Cameron Evers, Illiana Christian;14;35;2.5

Essence Johnson, Lake Central;6;15;2.5

Ayana Santiago, Crown Point;8;19;2.4

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;10;24;2.4

Ruth Bean, Marquette;8;19;2.4

Star Sanchez, Hanover Central;10;23;2.3

Jordan Barnes, Portage;8;18;2.3

Delanie Gale, South Central;9;21;2.3

Peyton Reid, Highland;10;22;2.2

Grace Good, Morgan Township;13;28;2.2

Allison Capouch, Kouts;8;17;2.1

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;9;19;2.1

Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso;8;17;2.1

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;6;12;2.0

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;6;12;2.0

Micah Grady, Merrillville;5;10;2.0

Mary Pat Kelley, Michigan City;7;14;2.0

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;13;26;2.0

Analise Franklin, Portage;8;16;2.0

Addie Graf, Washington Township;9;18;2.0

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;6;11;1.9

Kate Welsh, South Central;9;17;1.9

Steals

Player, team;games;total;avg

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;9;85;9.4

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;9;57;6.3

Torri Miller, Merrillville;5;29;5.8

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;5;27;5.4

Nasiya Gause, Lake Station;4;20;5.0

Jaden Smallwood, Michigan City;7;30;4.3

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;13;55;4.2

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;8;32;4.0

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;8;30;3.8

Jackie Smith, Lake Station;4;15;3.8

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;6;22;3.7

Addie Graf, Washington Township;9;33;3.7

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;8;28;3.5

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;6;21;3.5

Asia Donald, Hobart;8;27;3.4

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;7;24;3.4

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;7;24;3.4

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;8;27;3.4

Bolanie Ayangade, Valparaiso;4;13;3.3

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;9;30;3.3

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;6;19;3.2

Ana Blakely, Marquette;8;25;3.1

Char Lorenz, Munster;6;18;3.0

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;9;27;3.0

Espi Saez, Victory Christian;9;27;3.0

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;5;14;2.8

Jourdan Harris, Bowman;4;11;2.8

Demetria Maynard, Calumet;9;25;2.8

Alexis Ridle, E.C. Central;4;11;2.8

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;10;28;2.8

Kayla Wilkerson, Lake Station;4;11;2.8

SaMya Miller, Merrillville;5;14;2.8

Jordan Yuhasz, Lowell;7;19;2.7

Tranika Randolph, River Forest;6;16;2.7

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;5;13;2.6

Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso;8;21;2.6

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;8;20;2.5

Allison Capouch, Kouts;8;20;2.5

Taylor Austin, Lake Station;4;10;2.5

Makayla Chabes, Lake Station;4;10;2.5

Shena Fleming, Marquette;8;19;2.4

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;13;31;2.4

Jordan Barnes, Portage;8;19;2.4

Anjelicia Del Valle, Portage;8;19;2.4

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;9;21;2.3

Janiyah Watkins, E.C. Central;4;9;2.3

Gabi Comia, Hanover Central;9;21;2.3

Peyton Reid, Highland;10;23;2.3

Ruth Bean, Marquette;8;18;2.3

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;9;21;2.3

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;10;22;2.2

Aiyanie Troutman, River Forest;6;13;2.2

Allie Govert, Crown Point;8;17;2.1

Lexi Williams, Hobart;8;17;2.1

Natalie Scott, Illiana Christian;12;25;2.1

Amanda Blevins, Lake Central;9;19;2.1

Mary Pat Kelley, Michigan City;7;15;2.1

Anna Weber, Victory Christian;8;17;2.1

Julia Schutz, Andrean;6;12;2.0

Gwen Walstra, Covenant Christian;5;10;2.0

Darne Toney, Lake Station;4;8;2.0

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;9;18;2.0

Emma Gerdt, Valparaiso;7;14;2.0

Andie Graf, Washington Township;9;18;2.0

Rachel Schnoor, Calumet Christian;10;19;1.9

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;9;17;1.9

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;9;17;1.9

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;10;19;1.9

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;9;17;1.9

Diamond Howell, Portage;8;15;1.9

3 pointers made

Player, team;total

Allison Capouch, Kouts;35

Samya Gardner, Morton;28

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;24

Tori Allen, Andrean;22

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;18

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;18

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;17

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;17

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;16

Delanie Gale, South Central;16

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;15

Peyton Reid, Highland;15

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;14

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;14

Jordan Barnes, Portage;14

Addie Graf, Washington Township;14

Grace Good, Morgan Township;13

Heaven Clopton, Morton;12

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;12

Asia Donald, Hobart;10

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;9

Ana Blakely, Marquette;9

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;9

Anjelicia Del Valle, Portage;9

Analise Franklin, Portage;9

Alyvia Santiago, Crown Point;8

Briana Flores, Highland;8

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;8

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;8

Elle Kimmel, South Central;8

Julia Schutz, Andrean;7

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;7

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point;7

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;7

Ruth Bean, Marquette;7

Mary Kate Bobillo, Marquette;7

Andie Graf, Washington Township;7

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;7

Sarah Morley, Andrean;6

Allie Govert, Crown Point;6

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;6

Star Sanchez, Hanover Central;6

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;6

Riley Mailausnic, Lake Central;6

Abby Oedzes, Lake Central;6

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;6

Kayla Wilkerson, Lake Station;6

Izzy Shields, Portage;6

Abigail Purtee, River Forest;6

Campbell Maclagan, Valparaiso;6

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;6

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

 Gallery; 50 famous Region athletes

