Times Girls Basketball Stats
agate urgent

Times Girls Basketball Stats

Times Girls Basketball Stats
Ally Capouch -- Kouts

Kouts' Ally Capouch, right, is averaging 22.6 points through seven games.

 Provided by Ally Capouch

(Minimum 3 games played)

Points

Player, team;games;total;avg

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;5;145;29.0

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;7;161;23.0

Allison Capouch, Kouts;7;158;22.6

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;7;147;21.0

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;5;97;19.2

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;4;76;19.0

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;5;94;18.8

Asia Donald, Hobart;7;128;18.3

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;7;117;16.7

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;7;116;16.6

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;5;82;16.4

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;7;113;16.1

Taylor Austin, Lake Station;4;63;15.8

Samya Gardner, Morton;12;187;15.6

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;8;121;15.1

Tori Allen, Andrean;5;75;15.0

Chloe Churilla, Highland;6;89;14.8

Kayla Wilkerson, Lake Station;4;59;14.8

Addie Graf, Washington Township;6;89;14.8

Ryleigh Grott, Marquette;4;58;14.5

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;3;42;14.0

Nasiya Gause, Lake Station;4;53;13.3

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;9;116;12.9

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;9;113;12.6

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;9;111;12.3

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;8;97;12.1

Delanie Gale, South Central;8;97;12.1

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;8;96;12.0

Julia Blue, Hanover Central;4;47;11.8

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;6;70;11.7

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;3;35;11.7

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;7;81;11.6

Ana Blakely, Marquette;4;46;11.5

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;6;67;11.2

Emma Schmidt, Chesterton;6;66;11.0

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;7;77;11.0

Olivia Marks, South Central;8;84;10.5

Torri Miller, Merrillville;3;31;10.3

Holly Kaim, Munster;5;51;10.2

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;8;80;10.0

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;7;68;9.7

Carley Balas, Chesterton;6;55;9.2

Abby Oedzes, Lake Central;6;55;9.2

Rebounds

Player, team;games;total;avg

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;7;115;16.4

Ryleigh Grott, Marquette;4;62;15.5

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point;7;66;9.4

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;9;84;9.3

Julia Schutz, Andrean;3;27;9.0

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;7;63;9.0

Asia Donald, Hobart;7;59;8.4

Cheyenne DeJong, Illiana Christian;12;99;8.3

Bri Houpt, Andrean;3;24;8.0

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;8;63;7.9

Addie Graf, Washington Township;6;45;7.5

Olivia Marks, South Central;8;58;7.3

Chloe Churilla, Highland;6;43;7.2

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;9;65;7.2

Audrey Govert, Wheeler;5;35;7.0

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;7;48;6.9

Savanah Ronjak, Griffith;3;20;6.7

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;7;47;6.7

Jenascia Warnell, Wheeler;7;46;6.6

Carley Balas, Chesterton;6;39;6.5

Natalie Scott, Illiana Christian;11;72;6.5

Izabel Galindo, Marquette;4;26;6.5

Jena Reynhout, Calumet Christian;3;19;6.3

Lauren Bowmar, South Central;3;19;6.3

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;3;18;6.0

Julia Blue, Hanover Central;4;24;6.0

SaMya Miller, Merrillville;3;18;6.0

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;7;41;5.9

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;9;53;5.9

Kahlan Krucina, Lowell;8;47;5.9

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;4;23;5.8

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;6;34;5.7

Taylor Moyer, Kouts;7;40;5.7

Sydnie Bakker, Covenant Christian;5;28;5.6

Zelyah Barajas, Highland;6;33;5.5

Desirae Nanninga, Covenant Christian;5;27;5.4

Gwen Walstra, Covenant Christian;5;22;5.4

Carsyn Ryan, Hebron;5;27;5.4

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;5;27;5.4

Peyton Reid, Highland;6;32;5.3

Anna Weber, Victory Christian;6;32;5.3

Josie Whitcomb, Washington Township;6;32;5.3

Sidney Elijah, Hebron;5;26;5.2

Star Sanchez, Hanover Central;8;41;5.1

Kassie Stanko, Morgan Township;9;46;5.1

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;7;36;5.1

Abbi Foster, Andrean;4;20;5.0

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;5;25;5.0

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;3;15;5.0

Kaitlin Dykstra, Illiana Christian;13;65;5.0

Katelyn Zajeski, Lake Central;8;40;5.0

Shekinah Thomas, Merrillville;3;15;5.0

Holly Kaim, Munster;5;25;5.0

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;6;30;5.0

Jocelynn Ewing, Washington Township;6;30;5.0

Katelyn Budz, Lowell;7;34;4.9

Victoria Detraz, Morgan Township;9;44;4.9

Ruth Bean, Marquette;4;19;4.8

Faith Clayton, Calumet Christian;3;14;4.7

Grace Good, Morgan Township;9;42;4.7

Hannah Fields, Valparaiso;3;14;4.7

Elisabeth Penner, Victory Christian;6;28;4.7

Lauren Colon, Andrean;5;23;4.6

Danneli Campbell, Bishop Noll;5;23;4.6

Isabelli Damacio, Bishop Noll;5;23;4.6

Gabbi Zeilenga, Covenant Christian;5;23;4.6

Smallwood, Michigan City;7;32;4.6

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;8;36;4.5

Madalyn Mielczarek, Lowell;8;36;4.5

Assists

Player, team;games;total;avg

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;9;61;6.8

Taylor Austin, Lake Station;4;20;5.0

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;7;29;4.1

Tori Allen, Andrean;5;20;4.0

Torri Miller, Merrillville;3;12;4.0

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;7;27;3.9 '

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;5;19;3.8

Shena Fleming, Marquette;4;15;3.8

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;8;30;3.8

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;7;26;3.7

Lauren Colon, Andrean;5;18;3.6

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;4;14;3.5

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;6;21;3.5

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;4;14;3.5

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;6;21;3.5

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;5;17;3.4

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;5;17;3.4

Jordan Yuhasz, Lowell;5;17;3.4

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;5;16;3.2

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;7;22;3.1

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;7;21;3.0

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;5;15;3.0

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;7;20;2.9

Tiana Morales, Lake Central;4;11;2.8

Ruth Bean, Marquette;4;11;2.8

Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso;4;11;2.8

Courtney Fox, Kankakee Valley;7;19;2.7

Donatayvia Stewart, Morton;12;31;2.6

Delanie Gale, South Central;8;20;2.5

Addie Graf, Washington Township;6;14;2.5

Star Sanchez, Hanover Central;8;19;2.4

Cameron Evers, Illiana Christian;13;31;2.4

Grace Good, Morgan Township;9;22;2.4

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;3;7;2.3

Julia Schutz, Andrean;3;10;2.3

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;9;21;2.3

Micah Grady, Merrillville;3;7;2.3

Holly Kaim, Munster;5;11;2.2

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;7;15;2.1

Allison Capouch, Kouts;7;15;2.1

Kate Welsh, South Central;8;17;2.1

Lauryn Swain, Andrean;5;10;2.0

Ayana Santiago, Crown Point;7;14;2.0

Briana Flores, Highland;6;12;2.0

Mary Pat Kelley, Michigan City;7;14;2.0

Gabi Comia, Hanover Central;7;13;1.9

Alee Eaker, Lowell;7;13;1.9

Steals

Player, team;games;total;avg

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;7;70;10.0

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;7;70;5.6

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;5;27;5.4

Nasiya Gause, Lake Station;4;20;5.0

Torri Miller, Merrillville;3;15;5.0

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;9;45;5.0

Jaden Smallwood, Michigan City;7;30;4.3

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;6;24;4.0

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;3;12;4.0

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;3;12;4.0

Addie Graf, Washington Township;6;24;4.0

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;7;28;4.0

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;7;27;3.9

Jackie Smith, Lake Station;4;15;3.8

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;5;18;3.6

Ana Blakely, Marquette;4;14;3.5

Asia Donald, Hobart;7;24;3.4

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;7;24;3.4

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;7;24;3.4

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;4;13;3.3

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;3;10;3.3

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;4;13;3.3

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;8;24;3.0

Espi Saez, Victory Christian;7;20;2.9

Kayla Wilkerson, Lake Station;4;11;2.8

Ruth Bean, Marquette;4;11;2.8

Shena Fleming, Marquette;4;11;2.8

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;9;25;2.8

Laila Ogden, Calumet Christian;3;8;2.7

Rachel Schnoor, Calumet Christian;3;8;2.7

Emma Gerdt, Valparaiso;3;8;2.7

Gabi Comia, Hanover Central;7;18;2.6

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;8;21;2.6

Allison Capouch, Kouts;7;18;2.6

Amanda Blevins, Lake Central;8;18;2.3

Taylor Austin, Lake Station;4;10;2.5

Makayla Chabes, Lake Station;4;10;2.5

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;6;14;2.5

Jordan Yuhasz, Lowell;5;12;2.4

Chloe Smith, Griffith;3;7;2.3

SaMya Miller, Merrillville;3;7;2.3

Anna Weber, Victory Christian;6;14;2.3

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;5;11;2.2

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;5;11;2.2

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;9;20;2.2

Allie Govert, Crown Point;7;15;2.1

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;7;15;2.1

Mary Pat Kelley, Michigan City;7;15;2.1

Julia Schutz, Andrean;3;6;2.0

Gwen Walstra, Covenant Christian;5;10;2.0

Lexi Williams, Hobart;7;14;2.0

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;7;14;2.0

Darne Toney, Lake Station;4;8;2.0

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;7;14;2.0

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;3;6;2.0

Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso;4;8;2.0

Courtney Fox, Kankakee Valley;7;13;1.9

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;7;13;1.9

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;9;17;1.9

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;8;15;1.9

3 pointers made

Player, team;total

Allison Capouch, Kouts;34

Samya Gardner, Morton;21

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;15

Delanie Gale, South Central;15

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;14

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;14

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;13

Addie Graf, Washington Township;13

Tori Allen, Andrean;11

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;11

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;10

Peyton Reid, Highland;10

Heaven Clopton, Morton;10

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;9

Grace Good, Morgan Township;9

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;9

Asia Donald, Hobart;8

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;8

Elle Kimmel, South Central;8

Briana Flores, Highland;7

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;7

Allie Govert, Crown Point;6

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point;6

Alyvia Santiago, Crown Point;6

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;6

Star Sanchez, Hanover Central;6

Riley Mailausnic, Lake Central;6

Abby Oedzes, Lake Central;6

Kayla Wilkerson, Lake Station;6

Andie Graf, Washington Township;6

Emma Schmidt, Chesterton;5

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;5

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;5

Taylor Austin, Lake Station;5

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;5

Alee Eaker, Lowell;5

Ana Blakely, Marquette;5

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;5

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;5

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

