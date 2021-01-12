 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Times Girls Basketball Stats
agate urgent

Times Girls Basketball Stats

{{featured_button_text}}
Michigan City at Hobart girls basketball

Hobart’s Asia Donald, left, is averaging 19.1 points through 10 games.

 John Luke, File, The Times

(Minimum 4 games played)

Points

Player, team;games;total;avg

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;13;465;35.8

Trinity Barnes, Lighthouse;9;232;25.8

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;11;243;22.1

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;11;230;20.9

Asia Donald, Hobart;10;191;19.1

Allison Capouch, Kouts;12;224;18.7

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;12;221;18.4

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;12;206;17.2

Tori Allen, Andrean;10;169;16.9

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;10;168;16.8

Chloe Churilla, Highland;16;267;16.7

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;13;215;16.5

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;10;162;16.2

Taylor Austin, Lake Station;4;63;15.8

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;12;188;15.7

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;10;156;15.6

Iatia Poston, Lighthouse;9;140;15.6

Julia Schutz, Andrean;8;123;15.4

Samya Gardner, Morton;17;255;15.0

Ryleigh Grott, Marquette;10;149;14.9

Kayla Wilkerson, Lake Station;4;59;14.8

Janiyah Watkins, E.C. Central;7;103;14.7

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;11;162;14.7

Addie Graf, Washington Township;12;174;14.5

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;11;156;14.2

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;15;209;13.9

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;8;110;13.8

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;8;109;13.6

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;16;217;13.6

Nasiya Gause, Lake Station;4;53;13.3

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;16;204;12.8

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;14;172;12.3

Alexia Hall, Calumet;9;110;12.2

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;8;97;12.1

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;14;164;11.7

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;14;162;11.6

Emma Schmidt, Chesterton;14;161;11.5

Holly Kaim, Munster;8;92;11.5

Delanie Gale, South Central;15;170;11.3

Olivia Marks, South Central;15;166;11.1

Julia Blue, Hanover Central;9;98;10.9

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;12;128;10.7

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;12;124;10.3

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;13;135;10.4

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;14;145;10.4

Torri Miller, Merrillville;7;73;10.4

Jordan Barnes, Portage;12;120;10.0

Ana Blakely, Marquette;11;108;9.8

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;13;126;9.7

Abigail Witt, River Forest;10;97;9.7

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point;11;105;9.5

Shena Fleming, Marquette;11;105;9.5

Abby Oedzes, Lake Central;6;55;9.2

Larr’Onna Coleman, Lighthouse;8;73;9.1

Rebounds

Player, team;games;total;avg

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;11;174;15.8

Ryleigh Grott, Marquette;10;149;14.9

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;14;141;10.1

Cheyenne DeJong, Illiana Christian;14;139;9.9

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point;11;105;9.5

Julia Schutz, Andrean;8;73;9.1

Asia Donald, Hobart;10;87;8.7

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;12;104;8.7

Chloe Churilla, Highland;16;132;8.3

Alexia Hall, Calumet;12;96;8.0

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;14;108;7.7

Nikki Sullivan, Munster;10;75;7.5

Olivia Marks, South Central;15;112;7.5

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;12;89;7.4

Sidney Elijah, Hebron;7;52;7.4

Holly Kaim, Munster;8;59;7.4

Sydnie Bakker, Covenant Christian;8;56;7.0

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;13;89;6.8

Natalie Scott, Illiana Christian;13;89;6.8

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;16;105;6.6

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;12;79;6.6

Addie Graf, Washington Township;12;76;6.3 '

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;11;68;6.2

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;13;80;6.2

Janiyah Watkins, E.C. Central;7;43;6.1

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;14;84;6.0

Shekinah Thomas, Merrillville;8;47;5.9

Anna Weber, Victory Christian;11;65;5.9

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;6;35;5.8

Alexis Ridle, E.C. Central;8;46;5.8

Faith Clayton, Calumet Christian;15;85;5.7

Izabel Galindo, Marquette;11;63;5.7

Peyton Reid, Highland;16;90;5.6 '

SaMya Miller, Merrillville;8;45;5.6

Gwen Walstra, Covenant Christian;10;55;5.5

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;12;66;5.5

Kahlan Krucina, Lowell;16;86;5.4

Kaitlin Dykstra, Illiana Christian;14;74;5.3

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;10;53;5.3

Madison Whitmore, River Forest;10;53;5.3

Taylor Moyer, Kouts;12;62;5.2

Lauren Drexler, Bishop Noll;11;56;5.1

Victoria Detraz, Morgan Township;16;82;5.1

Kassie Stanko, Morgan Township;14;71;5.1

Lauren Bowmar, South Central;10;50;5.0

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;11;555;5.0

Carley Balas, Chesterton;13;64;4.9

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;14;69;4.9

Diamond Howell, Portage;12;59;4.9

Bolanie Ayangade, Valparaiso;7;34;4.9

Tori Allen, Andrean;10;48;4.8

Beauti Santiago, Bowman;8;38;4.8

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;8;38;4.8

Katelyn Zajeski, Lake Central;14;67;4.8

Essence Walton, Calumet;9;42;4.7

Jenascia Warnell, Wheeler;13;61;4.7

Isabelli Damacio, Bishop Noll;13;60;4.6

Morgan Schaafsma, Covenant Christian;10;46;4.6

Jaden Smallwood, Michigan City;11;51;4.6

Jordan Barnes, Portage;12;55;4.6

Izzy Shields, Portage;12;54;4.5

Elisabeth Penner, Victory Christian;11;50;4.5

Josie Whitcomb, Washington Township;12;52;4.5

Assists

Player, team;games;total;avg

Tori Allen, Andrean;10;53;5.3

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;16;85;5.3

Taylor Austin, Lake Station;4;20;5.0

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;11;45;4.1

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;12;49;4.1

Shena Fleming, Marquette;11;44;4.0

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;15;58;3.9

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;12;47;3.9

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;12;46;3.8

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;6;22;3.7

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;14;51;3.6

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;10;36;3.6

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;13;46;3.5

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;13;45;3.5

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;10;34;3.4

Torri Miller, Merrillville;7;23;3.3

Lauren Colon, Andrean;10;30;3.0

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;9;26;2.9

Donatayvia Stewart, Morton;17;50;2.9

Jordan Barnes, Portage;12;35;2.9

Alexia Hall, Calumet;9;23;2.6

Ayana Santiago, Crown Point;11;28;2.5

Tiana Morales, Lake Central;10;25;2.5

Ruth Bean, Marquette;11;28;2.5

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;10;25;2.5

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;11;27;2.5

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;14;34;2.4

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;15;36;2.4

Addie Graf, Washington Township;12;29;2.4

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;13;31;2.4

Cameron Evers, Illiana Christian;15;35;2.3

Micah Grady, Merrillville;8;18;2.3

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;11;25;2.3

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;16;36;2.3

Holly Kaim, Munster;8;18;2.3

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;8;17;2.1

Star Sanchez, Hanover Central;13;27;2.1

Courtney Fox, Kankakee Valley;13;27;2.1

Allison Capouch, Kouts;12;25;2.1

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;14;29;2.1

Jordan Yuhasz, Lowell;13;27;2.1

Grace Good, Morgan Township;16;33;2.1

Delanie Gale, South Central;15;31;2.1

Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso;11;23;2.1

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;12;24;2.0

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;8;15;1.9

Essence Johnson, Lake Central;11;21;1.9

Payton Gard, Lowell;16;31;1.9

Steals

Player, team;games;total;avg

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;12;101;8.4

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;12;77;6.4

Torri Miller, Merrillville;7;41;5.9

Nasiya Gause, Lake Station;4;20;5.0

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;13;57;4.4

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;16;70;4.4

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;10;42;4.2

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;11;43;3.9

Jackie Smith, Lake Station;4;15;3.8

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;15;57;3.8

Jaden Smallwood, Michigan City;11;41;3.7

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;14;51;3.6

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;8;29;3.6

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;8;27;3.4

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;11;37;3.4

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;8;26;3.3

Bolanie Ayangade, Valparaiso;4;13;3.3

Asia Donald, Hobart;10;32;3.2

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;11;34;3.1

Espi Saez, Victory Christian;12;37;3.1

Addie Graf, Washington Township;12;37;3.1

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;6;18;3.0

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;8;23;2.9

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;10;28;2.8

Jourdan Harris, Bowman;4;11;2.8

Demetria Maynard, Calumet;12;33;2.8

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;13;37;2.8

Kayla Wilkerson, Lake Station;4;11;2.8

Jordan Yuhasz, Lowell;13;36;2.8

Ana Blakely, Marquette;11;31;2.8

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;11;31;2.8

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;12;31;2.6

Taylor Austin, Lake Station;4;10;2.5

Makayla Chabes, Lake Station;4;10;2.5

Ruth Bean, Marquette;11;28;2.5

Char Lorenz, Munster;10;25;2.5

Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso;11;28;2.5

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;13;31;2.4

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;13;31;2.4

Allison Capouch, Kouts;12;29;2.4

SaMya Miller, Merrillville;8;19;2.4

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;13;31;2.4

Jayla Hardaway, E.C. Central;7;16;2.3

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;16;36;2.3

Natalie Scott, Illiana Christian;13;29;2.2

Shena Fleming, Marquette;11;24;2.2

Anna Weber, Victory Christian;11;24;2.2

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;12;26;2.2

Makenna Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;14;29;2.1

Lexi Williams, Hobart;9;19;2.1

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;13;27;2.1

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;14;29;2.1

Jordan Barnes, Portage;12;25;2.1

Allie Govert, Crown Point;11;22;2.0

Janiyah Watkins, E.C. Central;7;14;2.0

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;14;28;2.0

Darne Toney, Lake Station;4;8;2.0

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;15;30;2.0

Aiyanie Troutman, River Forest;10;20;2.0

Amelia Benjamin, Valparaiso;11;22;2.0

Alexis Ridle, E.C. Central;8;15;1.9

Ulysa Zermeno, E.C. Central;8;15;1.9

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;14;26;1.9

3 pointers made

Player, team;total

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;52

Allison Capouch, Kouts;42

Trinity Barnes, Lighthouse;34

Samya Gardner, Morton;32

Peyton Reid, Highland;29

Tori Allen, Andrean;28

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;27

Delanie Gale, South Central;27

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;25

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;21

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;21

Jordan Barnes, Portage;20

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;19

Jasmin Barker, Calumet;18

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;18

Addie Graf, Washington Township;18

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;16

Heaven Clopton, Morton;16

Briana Flores, Highland;15

Asia Donald, Hobart;15

Abigail Witt, River Forest;15

Grace Good, Morgan Township;14

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;12

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;12

Ana Blakely, Marquette;12

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;12

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;11

Anjelicia Del Valle, Portage;11

Julia Schutz, Andrean;10

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point;10

Alyvia Santiago, Crown Point;10

Tiana Morales, Lake Central;10

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;10

Ciara Bonner, Chesterton;9

Iatia Poston, Lighthouse;9

Ruth Bean, Marquette;9

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;9

Analise Franklin, Portage;9

Ava Melendez, Portage;9

Izzy Shields, Portage;9

Elle Kimmel, South Central;9

Andie Graf, Washington Township;9

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;8

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;8

Essence Johnson, Lake Central;8

Riley Mailausnic, Lake Central;8

Mary Kate Bobillo, Marquette;8

Sarah Morley, Andrean;7

Emma Schmidt, Chesterton;7

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;7

Taylor Moyer, Kouts;7

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;7

Alee Eaker, Lowell;7

Shena Fleming, Marquette;7

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;7

Abigail Purtee, River Forest;7

Olivia Marks, South Central;7

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

 Gallery; 50 famous Region athletes

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts