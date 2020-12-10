 Skip to main content
Times Girls Basketball Stats
agate urgent

Times Girls Basketball Stats

120520-spt-gbk-mc-che_10

Michigan City's Trinity Thompson has scored 161 points in seven games.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

(Minimum 3 games played)

Points

Player, team;games;total;avg

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;5;145;29.0

Allison Capouch, Kouts;4;93;23.3

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;7;161;23.0

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;6;129;21.5

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;3;63;21.3

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;3;60;20.0

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;4;73;18.3

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;3;51;17.0

Asia Donald, Hobart;4;67;16.8

Tori Allen, Andrean;3;50;16.7

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;7;117;16.7

Taylor Austin, Lake Station;4;63;15.8

Addie Graf, Washington Township;4;61;15.3

Kayla Wilkerson, Lake Station;4;59;14.8

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;6;88;14.7

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;3;42;14.0

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;6;83;13.8

Samya Gardner, Morton;9;122;13.6

Nasiya Gause, Lake Station;4;53;13.3

Olivia Marks, South Central;4;52;13.0

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;3;39;13.0

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;7;90;12.9

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;4;50;12.5

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;5;60;12.0

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;7;84;12.0

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;3;35;11.7

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;5;58;11.6

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;7;81;11.6

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;4;46;11.5

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;4;44;11.0

Torri Miller, Merrillville;3;31;10.3

Delanie Gale, South Central;4;41;10.3

Carley Balas, Chesterton;5;51;10.2

Emma Schmidt, Chesterton;5;51;10.2

Jen Tomasic, Lake Central;7;71;10.1

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;4;38;9.5

Abby Oedzes, Lake Central;6;55;9.2

Rebounds

Player, team;games;total;avg

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;7;115;16.4

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point;6;65;10.8

Olivia Marks, South Central;4;37;9.3

Asia Donald, Hobart;4;33;8.3

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;6;50;8.3

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;3;25;8.3

Bri Houpt, Andrean;3;24;8.0

Addie Graf, Washington Township;4;32;8.0

Audrey Govert, Wheeler;4;32;8.0

Jenascia Warnell, Wheeler;4;29;7.3

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;7;50;7.1

Carley Balas, Chesterton;5;35;7.0

Taylor Moyer, Kouts;4;28;7.0

Savanah Ronjak, Griffith;3;20;6.7

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;46;40;6.7

Jena Reynhout, Calumet Christian;3;19;6.3

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;3;19;6.3

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;4;25;6.3

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;5;31;6.2

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;6;37;6.2

Desirae Nanninga, Covenant Christian;4;24;6.0

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;3;18;6.0

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central;7;42;6.0

SaMya Miller, Merrillville;3;18;6.0

Elisabeth Penner, Victory Christian;3;18;6.0

Natalie Scott, Illiana Christian;7;41;5.9

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;4;23;5.8

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;4;23;5.8

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;4;22;5.5

Jocelynn Ewing, Washington Township;4;22;5.5

Cheyenne DeJong, Illiana Christian;8;43;5.4

Kassie Stanko, Morgan Township;7;38;5.4

Gabbi Zeilenga, Covenant Christian;4;21;5.3

Victoria Detraz, Morgan Township;7;37;5.3

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;4;21;5.3

Josie Whitcomb, Washington Township;4;21;5.3

Emma Garavalia, Kouts;6;31;5.2

Katelyn Budz, Lowell;5;26;5.2

Madalyn Mielczarek, Lowell;6;31;5.2

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;5;25;5.0

Gwen Walstra, Covenant Christian;4;20;5.0

Sydnie Bakker, Covenant Christian;4;20;5.0

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;3;15;5.0

Kahlan Krucina, Lowell;6;30;5.0

Shekinah Thomas, Merrillville;3;15;5.0

Grace Good, Morgan Township;7;35;5.0

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;3;15;5.0

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;6;29;4.8

Lexi Williams, Hobart;4;19;4.8

Reilly Boyer, Lowell;4;19;4.8

Anyah Carpenter, Morton;8;38;4.8

Lauren Colon, Andrean;3;14;4.7

Faith Clayton, Calumet Christian;3;14;4.7

Gabi Comia, Hanover Central;6;28;4.7

Cymphani Carey, Morton;9;42;4.7

Danneli Campbell, Bishop Noll;5;23;4.6

Isabelli Damacio, Bishop Noll;5;23;4.6

Jaden Smallwood, Michigan City;7;32;4.6

Amarea Donald, Hobart;4;18;4.5

Assists

Player, team;games;total;avg

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;7;52;7.4

Taylor Austin, Lake Station;4;20;5.0

Tori Allen, Andrean;3;13;4.3

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;6;25;4.2

Torri Miller, Merrillville;3;12;4.0

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;4;16;4.0

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;3;12;4.0

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;4;16;4.0

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;5;19;3.8

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;5;19;3.8

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;4;15;3.8

Lauren Colon, Andrean;3;11;3.7

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;4;14;3.5

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;3;10;3.3

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;4;13;3.3

Courtney Fox, Kankakee Valley;4;13;3.3

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;3;10;3.3

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;5;16;3.2

Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso;3;9;3.0

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;3;9;3.0

Addie Graf, Washington Township;4;12;3.0

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;7;20;2.9

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;4;11;2.8

Tiana Morales, Lake Central;4;11;2.8

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;5;14;2.8

Delanie Gale, South Central;4;11;2.8

Star Sanchez, Hanover Central;6;16;2.7

Jordan Yuhasz, Lowell;3;8;2.7

Grace Good, Morgan Township;7;18;2.6

Donatayvia Stewart, Morton;9;23;2.6

Lauryn Swain, Andrean;3;7;2.3

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;3;7;2.3

Gabi Comia, Hanover Central;6;13;2.2

Cameron Evers, Illiana Christian;9;21;2.3

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;4;9;2.3

Allison Capouch, Kouts;4;9;2.3

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;4;9;2.3

Micah Grady, Merrillville;3;7;2.3

Kate Welsh, South Central;4;9;2.3

Alee Eaker, Lowell;5;11;2.2

Sophia Raffin, Chesterton;5;10;2.0

Payton Gard, Lowell;6;12;2.0

Mary Pat Kelley, Michigan City;7;14;2.0

Samya Gardner, Morton;9;18;2.0

Andie Graf, Washington Township;4;8.2.0

Steals

Player, team;games;total;avg

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;3;29;9.7

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;7;39;5.6

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;4;20;5.0

Nasiya Gause, Lake Station;4;20;5.0

Torri Miller, Merrillville;3;15;5.0

Ashton Huber, Victory Christian;3;15;5.0

Asia Donald, Hobart;4;18;4.5

Jaden Smallwood, Michigan City;7;30;4.3

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;5;20;4.0

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;6;24;4.0

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;3;12;4.0

Cierra Pipkins, Griffith;3;12;4.0

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;3;12;4.0

Allison Capouch, Kouts;4;15;3.8

Jackie Smith, Lake Station;4;15;3.8

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;5;18;3.6

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;6;21;3.5

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;7;24;3.4

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;7;24;3.4

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;4;13;3.3

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;3;10;3.3

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;4;13;3.3

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;7;23;3.3

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;4;13;3.3

Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley;4;12;3.0

Kayla Wilkerson, Lake Station;4;11;2.8

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;4;11;2.8

Laila Ogden, Calumet Christian;3;8;2.7

Rachel Schnoor, Calumet Christian;3;8;2.7

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;6;15;2.5

Taylor Austin, Lake Station;4;10;2.5

Makayla Chabes, Lake Station;4;10;2.5

Addie Graf, Washington Township;4;10;2.5

Chloe Smith, Griffith;3;7;2.3

Gabi Comia, Hanover Central;6;14;2.3

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;4;9;2.3

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;6;14;2.3

Jordan Yuhasz, Lowell;3;7;2.3

SaMya Miller, Merrillville;3;7;2.3

Olivia Marks, South Central;4;9;2.3

Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso;3;7;2.3

Andie Graf, Washington Township;4;9;2.3

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll;5;11;2.2

Amanda Blevins, Lake Central;7;15;2.1

Mary Pat Kelley, Michigan City;7;15;2.1

Lauryn Swain, Andrean;3;6;2.0

Sophia Raffin, Chesterton;5;10;2.0

Allie Govert, Crown Point;6;12;2.0

Skylar Ferry, Hanover Central;6;12;2.0

Lexi Williams, Hobart;4;8;2.0

Natalie Scott, Illiana Christian;7;14;2.0

Courtney Fox, Kankakee Valley;4;8;2.0

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;4;8;2.0

Darne Toney, Lake Station;4;8;2.0

Kahlan Krucina, Lowell;6;12;2.0

Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville;3;6;2.0

Peyton Honchar, Morgan Township;7;14;2.0

Samya Gardner, Morton;9;18;2.0

Delanie Gale, South Central;4;8;2.0

Ameila Benjamin, Valparaiso;3;6;2.0

Espi Saez, Victory Christian;3;6;2.0

3 pointers made

Player, team;total

Allison Capouch, Kouts;20

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll;15

Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City;14

Samya Gardner, Morton;14

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;9

Addie Graf, Washington Township;9

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;8

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;8

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;8

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;8

Heaven Clopton, Morton;8

Delanie Gale, South Central;8

Grace Good, Morgan Township;7

Tori Allen, Andrean;6

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point;6

Riley Mailausnic, Lake Central;6

Abby Oedzes, Lake Central;6

Kayla Wilkerson, Lake Station;6

Sydney Good, Morgan Township;6

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;5

Allie Govert, Crown Point;5

Star Sanchez, Hanover Central;5

Asia Donald, Hobart;5

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;5

Taylor Austin, Lake Station;5

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;5

Elle Kimmel, South Central;5

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

 Gallery; 50 famous Region athletes

