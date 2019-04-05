{{featured_button_text}}
Munster at Hobart baseball

Hobart's Matthew Benton, left, has a 1.200 slugging percentage so far this season.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Baseball

Batting Average (miniumum 10 plate app.)

Player, team;avg.

Austin Ver Wey, TF South;.714

Johnny Maynard, Griffith;.625

Matthew Benton, Hobart;.600

Jack Cahill, Valparaiso;.545

Cole Cervantes, Griffith;.500

Justin Bogner, Highland;.500

Jaden Deel, Hobart;.500

Michael Jovanovic, Valparaiso;.500

Drew Davenport, Griffith;.444

Gabe Pulido, Griffith;.444

Sam Momcilovic, Hanover Central;.444

Tyler Bukur, Valparaiso;.444

Kyle Iwinski, Griffith;.417

Terry Busse, Valparaiso;.400

Connor Olah, Highland;.400

Joel Torres, Whiting;.400

Tyler Schultz, Hobart;.385

Blake Booker, Hanover Central;.375

Dorian Giles, TF North;.375

On-base percentage

Player, team;OBP

Austin Ver Wey, TF South;.800

Matthew Benton, Hobart;.700

Johnny Maynard, Griffith;.667

Josh Pearson, TF North;.600

Matt Grafenauer, TF South;.600

Michael Jovanovic, Valparaiso;.600

Cole Cervantes, Griffith;.583

Drew Davenport, Griffith;.583

Jaden Deel, Hobart;.571

Gabe Pulido, Griffith;.545

Blake Booker, Hanover Central;.545

Tyler Bukur, Valparaiso;.545

Jack Cahill, Valparaiso;.538

Darius Bankhead, TF North;.520

Jared Comia, Hanover Central;.500

Justin Bogner, Highland;.500

Nico Andrade, TF North;.500

Terry Busse, Valparaiso;.500

Tyler Schultz, Hobart;.467

Kyle Iwinski, Griffith;.462

Nolan Tucker, Hanover Central;.462

Ty Gill, Valparaiso;.462

Connor Olah, Highland;.455

Rey Rodriguez, TF South;.455

Sam Momcilovic, Hanover Central;.444

Dorian Giles, TF North;.444

AJ Reid, Highland;.429

Camden Scheidt, Highland;.429

Semaj Brown, TF North;.429

Slugging percentage

Player, team;slugging

Matthew Benton, Hobart;.1.200

Terry Busse, Valparaiso;1.100

Jaden Deel, Hobart;.916

Austin Ver Wey, TF South;.857

Cole Cervantes, Griffith;.800

Drew Davenport, Griffith;.777

Gabe Pulido, Griffith;.667

Josh Pearson, TF North;.636

Jack Cahill, Valparaiso;.636

Johnny Maynard, Griffith;.625

Michael Jovanovic, Valparaiso;.625

Ty Gill, Valparaiso;.600

Kyle Iwinski, Griffith;.583

Tyler Bukur, Valparaiso;.556

Camden Scheidt, Highland;.545

Blake Booker, Hanover Central;.500

Jared Comia, Hanover Central;.500

Justin Bogner, Highland;.500

Connor Olah, Highland;.500

Earned run average (minimum 7 IP)

Player, team;ERA

Kyle Iwinski, Griffith;0.00

Evan Momcilovic, Hanover Central;0.00

Jeff Stanley, Portage;1.00

Ryan Troxel, Valparaiso;1.00

Joe Thompson, Highland;1.83

Austin Ver Wey, TF South;1.91

Austin Crocker, Whiting;2.00

Shaquan Bowens, TF North;2.03

Rex Stills, Wheeler;3.50

WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched)

Player, team;WHIP

Evan Momcilovic, Hanover Central;0.29

Kyle Iwinski, Griffith;0.43

Ryan Troxel, Valparaiso;0.71

Joe Thompson, Highland;0.78

Austin Ver Wey, TF South;1.09

Tyler Schultz, Hobart;1.11

Austin Crocker, Whiting;1.14

Rex Stills, Wheeler;1.63

Strikeout rate (K per batters faced)

Player, team;rate

Kyle Iwinski, Griffith;0.58

Tyler Schultz, Hobart;0.38

Austin Ver Wey, TF South;0.38

Rex Stills, Wheeler;0.38

Evan Momcilovic, Hanover Central;0.35

Brennan Bell, Hammond Academy;0.22

Ryan Troxel, Valparaiso;0.21

Joe Thompson, Highland;0.21

Jeff Stanley, Portage;0.20

Shaquan Bowens, TF North;0.12

Note: Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

