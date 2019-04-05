Baseball
Batting Average (miniumum 10 plate app.)
Player, team;avg.
Austin Ver Wey, TF South;.714
Johnny Maynard, Griffith;.625
Matthew Benton, Hobart;.600
Jack Cahill, Valparaiso;.545
Cole Cervantes, Griffith;.500
Justin Bogner, Highland;.500
Jaden Deel, Hobart;.500
Michael Jovanovic, Valparaiso;.500
Drew Davenport, Griffith;.444
Gabe Pulido, Griffith;.444
Sam Momcilovic, Hanover Central;.444
Tyler Bukur, Valparaiso;.444
Kyle Iwinski, Griffith;.417
Terry Busse, Valparaiso;.400
Connor Olah, Highland;.400
Joel Torres, Whiting;.400
Tyler Schultz, Hobart;.385
Blake Booker, Hanover Central;.375
Dorian Giles, TF North;.375
On-base percentage
Player, team;OBP
Austin Ver Wey, TF South;.800
Matthew Benton, Hobart;.700
Johnny Maynard, Griffith;.667
Josh Pearson, TF North;.600
Matt Grafenauer, TF South;.600
Michael Jovanovic, Valparaiso;.600
Cole Cervantes, Griffith;.583
Drew Davenport, Griffith;.583
Jaden Deel, Hobart;.571
Gabe Pulido, Griffith;.545
Blake Booker, Hanover Central;.545
Tyler Bukur, Valparaiso;.545
Jack Cahill, Valparaiso;.538
Darius Bankhead, TF North;.520
Jared Comia, Hanover Central;.500
Justin Bogner, Highland;.500
Nico Andrade, TF North;.500
Terry Busse, Valparaiso;.500
Tyler Schultz, Hobart;.467
Kyle Iwinski, Griffith;.462
Nolan Tucker, Hanover Central;.462
Ty Gill, Valparaiso;.462
Connor Olah, Highland;.455
Rey Rodriguez, TF South;.455
Sam Momcilovic, Hanover Central;.444
Dorian Giles, TF North;.444
AJ Reid, Highland;.429
Camden Scheidt, Highland;.429
Semaj Brown, TF North;.429
Slugging percentage
Player, team;slugging
Matthew Benton, Hobart;.1.200
Terry Busse, Valparaiso;1.100
Jaden Deel, Hobart;.916
Austin Ver Wey, TF South;.857
Cole Cervantes, Griffith;.800
Drew Davenport, Griffith;.777
Gabe Pulido, Griffith;.667
Josh Pearson, TF North;.636
Jack Cahill, Valparaiso;.636
Johnny Maynard, Griffith;.625
Michael Jovanovic, Valparaiso;.625
Ty Gill, Valparaiso;.600
Kyle Iwinski, Griffith;.583
Tyler Bukur, Valparaiso;.556
Camden Scheidt, Highland;.545
Blake Booker, Hanover Central;.500
Jared Comia, Hanover Central;.500
Justin Bogner, Highland;.500
Connor Olah, Highland;.500
Earned run average (minimum 7 IP)
Player, team;ERA
Kyle Iwinski, Griffith;0.00
Evan Momcilovic, Hanover Central;0.00
Jeff Stanley, Portage;1.00
Ryan Troxel, Valparaiso;1.00
Joe Thompson, Highland;1.83
Austin Ver Wey, TF South;1.91
Austin Crocker, Whiting;2.00
Shaquan Bowens, TF North;2.03
Rex Stills, Wheeler;3.50
WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched)
Player, team;WHIP
Evan Momcilovic, Hanover Central;0.29
Kyle Iwinski, Griffith;0.43
Ryan Troxel, Valparaiso;0.71
Joe Thompson, Highland;0.78
Austin Ver Wey, TF South;1.09
Tyler Schultz, Hobart;1.11
Austin Crocker, Whiting;1.14
Rex Stills, Wheeler;1.63
Strikeout rate (K per batters faced)
Player, team;rate
Kyle Iwinski, Griffith;0.58
Tyler Schultz, Hobart;0.38
Austin Ver Wey, TF South;0.38
Rex Stills, Wheeler;0.38
Evan Momcilovic, Hanover Central;0.35
Brennan Bell, Hammond Academy;0.22
Ryan Troxel, Valparaiso;0.21
Joe Thompson, Highland;0.21
Jeff Stanley, Portage;0.20
Shaquan Bowens, TF North;0.12