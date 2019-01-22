Try 1 month for 99¢

High School

Girls Basketball

Munster 70, Illiana Christian 32

MUNSTER (23-21-19-7)

Aleena Mongerie 20, Emily Zabrecky 14, Kayla Ziel 23.

3 Pointers: Kayla Ziel 5, Aleena Mongerie 4 (IC)

Whiting 45, Highland 44

HIGHLAND (10-8-10-16)

A. Flores 0 0-0 0, G. Aurand 0 0-0 0, M. Pickens 1 0-0 2, G. Melby 3 0-2 8, C. Churilla 2 1-2 5, M. Rinkema 4 1-2 11, D. Gibson 1 0-0 2, A. Cruse 1 0-0 2, B. Burbridge 0 0-0 0, M. Schmidt 5 4-7 14. Totals — 17 6-13 44.

WHITING (7-7-15-16)

L. Zorich 1 0-0 2, Allison Casanova 2 0-0 4, M. Urbieta 1 0-2 2, A. Adam 0 0-0 0, J. Mercer 4 0-0 11, E. Balcazar 5 5-7 16, K. Ledezma 0 0-0 0, A. Hernandez 0 0-0 0, A. Toth 3 4-4 10. Totals — 16 9-13 45.

3-point field goals: Melby 2, Rinkema 2 (H); Mercer 3, Balcazar 1 (W). Team fouls: Highland 16, Whiting 15. Fouled out: None.

