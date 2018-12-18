High School
Boys Basketball
Hanover Central 57, Westville 46
HANOVER CENTRAL
Totals – 20 11-17 57.
WESTVILLE
J. Dechantal 7 0-0 15, J. Woods 3 5-6 14, L. Wilson 3 4-4 10, J. Jenkins 2 1-2 5, C. Sherwood 0 2-2 2, P. Lake 0 0-0 0, E. Bogart 0 0-0 0, B. Qualkenbush 0 0-0 0, J. Hannon 0 0-0 0, C. Young 0 0-0 0. Totals – 15 12-14 46. Totals – 15 12-14 46.
3-point field goals: Westville (Woods 3, Dechantal 1). Leaders — Rebounds: Jenkins 9 (W). Assists: Wilson 4 (W). Steals: Wilson 3 (W); Jenkins 3 (W). Total fouls: Hanover Central 16, Westville 15. Fouled out: Dechantal (W). Records: Hanover Central 5-2 (3-0), Westville 4-3 (3-1).
Marian Catholic 68, Brother Rice 58
BROTHER RICE (12-18-15-13)
Totals — 22 4 58.
MARIAN CATHOLIC (18-23-8-19)
Jordan Green 4 4 13, Ahron Ulis 11 5 28, Elijah Jones 3 3 9, Chris White 5 3 15, Breion Hill 0 0 0, Blair Crutcher 0 0 0, Jalen Walsh 1 0 3. Totals — 24 15 68.
3-point field goals: Green 1, Ulis 1, White 2, Walsh 1 (MC). Leaders — Rebounds: White 7 (MC). Assists: Green 3 (MC). Steals: Jones 2 (MC). Team fouls: Brother Rice 14; Marian Catholic 13. Fouled out: None.
Munster 47, Lake Central 37
MUNSTER (8-11-17-11)
Josh Davis 2 9-11 13 Luka Balac 6 0-0 12, Dorian Benford 4 0-0 8, Jevon Morris 2 1-2 6, Nick Fies 1 1-3 4, Tyler Zabrecky 1 2-2 4, Eric Jerge 0 0-0 0, PJ Katona 0 0-0 0, Jeremiah Lovett 0 0-0 0, Jeffrey Hemmelgarn 0 0-0 0. Totals — 16 13-17 47.
LAKE CENTRAL (5-12-12-8)
Nick Anderson 5 0-0 15, Dominic Ciapponi 3 0-0 6, Kyle Blum 2 0-0 6, Jack Davis 2 0-0 5, Hunter Zezovski 2 0-0 5, Jerry Edwards 0 0-0 0, Zack Dobos 0 0-0 0, Dawson Cheney 0 0-0 0. Totals — 14 0-0 37.
3-point field goals: Munster (Morris 1, Fies 1); Lake Central (Anderson 5, Blum 2, Davis 1, Zezovski 1). Leaders — Rebounds: Balac 10 (M); Ciapponi 5 (LC). Assists: Balac 2 (M); Blum 5 (LC). Steals: Balac 2 (M); Ciapponi, Davis 2 (LC). Team fouls: Munster 7, Lake Central 14. Records: Munster 6-1, Lake Central 2-5.
Victory Christian 65, Calumet Christian 38
CALUMET CHRISTIAN (6-8-14-10)
VICTORY CHRISTIAN (14-15-22-14)
Caleb Aguilar 1 0-0 2, Will Brechner 0 0-0 0, Lincoln Thomae 5 6-8 17, Deakon Lee 1 0-0 2, Nolan Sonnenberg 0 0-0 0, Flynn Carlson 6 1-2 13, Zeke Shock 2 0-0 4, Tyler Schmidt 10 5-8 26, Ethan Ogorek 0 0-0 0, Maverick Wade 0 0-0 0.
RECORD — Victory Christian 9-2.
Girls Basketball
Hobart 53, Kouts 47
HOBART (16-12-10-15)
Samantha Vode 3 1-1 7, Lexi Williams 4 2-5 12, Gabbie Ramirez 6 1-2 13, Grace Nestich 5 1-3 11, Kora Neace 1 2-5 4, Trinity Collins 0 0-0 0, Amaya Shinkle 1 0-2 2, Ariah Rivera 2 0-3 4. Totals — 22 7-21 53.
KOUTS (10-8-14-15)
Morgan Kobza 4 9-12 17, Lyndsey Kobza 3 5-8 11, Kaylee Clindaniel 2 2-4 7, Mckenna Magura 1 0-0 3, Isabella Semento 0 0-0 0, Claire Cochran 0 2-4 2, Madolyn Smith 0 3-4 3, Audrey Benefield 2 0-0 4. Totals — 12 21-32 47.
3-point field goals: Hobart (Williams 2); Kouts (Clindaniel, Magura). Leaders — Rebounds: Ramirez 7 (H); M. Kobza 8, L. Kobza 8 (K). Assists: Nestich 6 (H); Semento 3 (K). Steals: Vode 4, Rivera 4 (H); Semento 3, Magura 3 (K). Team fouls: Hobart 25; Kouts 19. Fouled out: None. Records: Hobart 2-11; Kouts 7-9. JV score: Kouts 30, Hobart 25.
Marquette Catholic 58, Portage 27
PORTAGE (4-8-6-9)
Joanie Warmick 0 0-0 0, Kristen Cravens 2 0-0 6, Analise Franklin 0 0-0 0, Trolisa Lacey 2 0-0 5, Izzy Shields 0 0-0 0, Diamond Howell 1 0-0 2, Jordan Barnes 3 0-0 6, Jaedyn Lowe 2 0-2 4, Kimia Green 0 0-2 0, Taytum Torres 2 0-0 4. Totals – 12 0-4 27.
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC (20-15-12-11)
Sophia Nolan 5 7-8 17, Claire Salyer 1 0-0 2, Emmery Joseph 1 1-2 3, Morgan Crook 4 0-0 11, Emma Nolan 7 6-7 21, Dia Rallings 1 0-0 2, Ally McConnell 0 2-6 2, Ukari Payne 0 0-0 0, Ryleigh Grott 0 0-0 0. Totals – 19 16-23 58.
3-point field goals: Marquette Catholic (Crook 3, Emma Nolan 1); Portage (Walker 2, Flanagan 1).Total fouls: Marquette Catholic 9, Portage 15. Fouled out: N/A Records: Marquette Catholic 10-1, Portage 4-9 (1-3).
Merrillville 63, Morton 15
MORTON (6-3-2-4)
Coleman 0 0-0 0, B Jackson 0 1-4 1, R Johnson 0 0-0 0, K. Miller 3 0-3 7, K Mitchell 1 0-0 2, C Stevens 0 1-2 1, K. Salhus 0 0-0 0, L. Horton 1 0-0 2, C. Carey 1 0-0 2. Totals — 6 2-9 15.
MERRILLVILLE (16-33-6-8)
A. Crim 0 0-0 0, T. Miller 6 0-1 13, A. Alvarez 4 0-0 8, D. Smith 2 2-2 7, D. Walker 1 1-2 3, S. Miller 0 0-0 0, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Cole 3 0-2 6, Thomas 4 4-4 13, Armstrong 3 2-2 10, Payne 0 0-0 0. Totals — 24 9-13 63.
3-point field goals: K. Miller 1 (Morton); T. Miller 1, Smith 1, Johnson 1, Thomas 1, Armstrong 2 (Merrillville). Leaders — Steals: Torri Miller 13 (Merr).
South Central 56, Westville 31
WESTVILLE (11-5-9-6)
Steppe 1 0-0 2, G. Weston 2 0-2 5, S. Weston 3 0-2 6, Rogers 3 1-3 7, Keeling 0 0-0 0, Albers 1 3-4 5, Fortune 2 0-0 4, Griffin 0 0-0 0, Hisick 1 0-0 2, Hannon 0 0-0 0. Totals — 13 4-11 31.
SOUTH CENTRAL (11-15-18-12)
D. Williams 0 0-0 0, M. Hudspeth 0 0-0 0, D. Gale 0 0-0 0, F. Anthony 0 0-0 0, A. Tomblin 4 4-4 13, F. Biggs 2 0-1 4, M. Carr 0 0-0 0, L. Wade 1 0-0 2, A. Wolf 7 8-10 22, H. Noveroske 0 0-0 0, S. Wildfong 6 0-1 12, K. Rudolph 1 0-0 3. Totals — 21 12-16 56.
3-point field goals: G. Weston (W); Tomblin 1, Rudolph 1 (SC). Leaders — Rebounds: Albers 7 (W); Wolf 9 (SC). Assists: G. Weston 4, S. Weston 4 (W); Biggs 2 (SC). Steals: Rogers 3, Albers 3 (W); Wolf 6 (SC). Team fouls: Westville 13; South Central 11. Fouled out: S. Weston (W).
Bowling
Bremen 1,880, T.F. North 1,971
T.F. NORTH — Michael Gunn 224-256, Elliott Taylor 172-173, Dorrian Giles 198, Devin Gunn 202-256, Darren Gunn 152-204, Josh Pearson 134.
RECORDS — T.F. North 10-3. FROSH/SOPH score — T.F. North 1,418, Bremen 1,354.
Girls Swimming
Michigan City 116, Wheeler 59
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Michigan City (Sarah Hyska, Erin McGuire, Emma Heitmann, Sela VanBuskirk) 2:01.48. 200 FREE – Erin McGuire (MC) 2:08.07. 200 IM – Emma Heitmann (MC) 2:25.54. 50 FREE – Sarah Hyska (MC) 25.27. DIVING – Tessa Halderman (W) 180.15. 100 FLY – Emma Heitmann (MC) 1:07.92. 100 FREE – Sarah Hyska (MC) 57.30. 500 FREE – Dania Duenas (MC) 6:09.24. 200 FREE RELAY – Michigan City (Sela VanBuskirk, Erin McGuire, Emma Heitmann, Sarah Hyska) 2:19.53. 100 BACK – Aimee Bolde (W) 1:15.87. 100 BREAST – Laura Wong (W) 1:18.24. 400 FREE RELAY – Michigan City (Lydia Heitmann, Grace Thomas, Mira McDaniel, Dania Duenas) 4:41.26.
Wrestling
Crown Point 45, Hobart 15
106 — Stephan Roberson (CP) p. Ruben Padilla 0:35. 113 — Nick Tattini (CP) d. Trevor Schammert 7-2. 120 — Riley Bettich (CP) p. Christian Padilla 0:12. 126 — Jesse Mendez (CP) p. Nathan Schummert 0:16. 132 — Collin Taylor (CP) d. Connor Johnson 6-0. 138 — Chris Garmon (CP) d. Ron Loften 7-2. 145 — Jake Burford (CP) p. Hobart 0:28. 152 — Tyler Turley (H) d. Crown Point 4-2. 160 — Nick Taborski (CP) d. Jacob Simpson 5-3. 170 — Aaron Ayala (CP) d. Matt Supernaut 4-2. Matt McElroy (CP) d. Jacob Vode 4-2. 195 — Ethan Potosky (CP) d. Cameron Smith 7-1. 220 — Bobby Babcock (H) p. Frank Keller 1:37. 285 — Chad Mclean (H) p. Matt Brittinham 0:21.
Highland 49, Andrean 24
106 — CJ Herrera (H) won by forfeit. 113 — Adam Ackerman (H) d. Joey Cappello 8-6. 120 — Dylan Barthel (A) won by forfeit. 126 — Julian Gray (H) p. Ben Yovich 0:02. 132— Adam Ahmad (H) p. Kaleb Snyder 0:32. 138 — Jesse Herrera (H) major decision Gianni Ramirez 13-0. 145— Robert Stanley (A) p. Storm Forman 1:20. 152 — Cody LeNeave (H) p. Elijah Scurlock 3:44. 160 — Double forfeit. 170 — Rudi Sprenne (H) won by forfeit. 182 — Cody Stanley (A) p. Andrew Barsich 0: 45) 195 — Justin Bogner (H) p. Alex Castillo 0:37. 220 — Sam Perez (H) won by forfeit. 285 — Adam Warren (A) p. Ocyrrus Taylor 0:08.
College
Men's Basketball
Purdue Northwest 89, Judson 79
JUDSON
Totals — 27-64 16-18 79.
PURDUE NORTHWEST
Richard Robertson 4-8 4-6 12, Durante Lee 1-5 1-2 3, Anthony Barnard 5-6 0-0 10, Timothy Gilmore 6-12 2-3 18, Lukas Vilkovsky 0-0 0-0 0, Chase Rankin 1-3 8-8 10, Gregory Boyle 0-2 0-0 0, Chandler Spring 1-2 0-0 3, Dean Tate 2-7 2-4 6, Franklin Nunn 1-2 3-6 6, Brennon Palmer 4-6 2-3 10, Brennan Schofield 3-5 5-6 11. Totals — 28-58 27-38 89.
Halftime score: Purdue Northwest 43, Judson 30. 3-point field goals: Judson 9-16; PNW 6-19 (Robertson 0-2, Gilmore 4-8, Rankin 0-1, Boyle 0-2, Spring 1-2, Tate 0-3, Nunn 1-1). Leaders — Rebounds: Judson 38; PNW 34 (Robertson 5, Nunn 5, Schofield 5). Assists: Judson 15; PNW 13 (Robertson 4). Steals: Judson 8; PNW 13 (Lee 4). Team fouls: Judson 23; PNW 18. Fouled out: None.
Women's Basketball
IU Northwest 70, Robert Morris 63
ROBERT MORRIS
Totals — 23-72 9-18 63.
IU NORTHWEST
Michelle Borgen 11-20 8-14 30, Ashley O'Malley 2-3 0-0 4, Gina Rubino 3-7 1-2 10, Choe Salman 3-11 3-4 10, Grayce Roach 5-12 1-2 14, Alaina Richter 0-0 0-0 0, Brittney Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Jessy Siems 0-0 0-0 0, Jocelyn Colburn 0-1 2-4 2. Totals — 24-54 15-26 70.
Halftime score: IUNW 22, Robert Morris 21. 3-point field goals: Robert Morris 8-25; IUNW 7-14 (Rubino 3-6, Salman 1-4, Roach 3-4). Leaders — Rebounds: Robert Morris 42; IUNW 49 (Borgen 9, O'Malley 9). Assists: Robert Morris 15; IUNW 19 (Roach 6). Steals: Robert Morris 10; IUNW 6. Team fouls: Robert Morris 22; IUNW 16. Fouled out: Linsey Masnari (RM).