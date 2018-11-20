High School
Bowling
T.F. North 2,160, Argo 1,714
T.F. NORTH — Jaylen Little 276-105, Michael Gunn 226-237, Elliott Taylor 201, Devin Gunn 210-188, Darren Gunn 201-212, Michael Harris 204.
FROSH/SOPH score — T.F. North 1,412, Argo 1,300.
Boys Basketball
Boone Grove 56, Victory Christian 49
VICTORY CHRISTIAN (8-12-12-17)
Grant Jakubowski 0 0-2 0, Caleb Aguilar 0 0-0 0, Will Brechner 2 0-0 4, Lincoln Thomae 4 2-2 12, Zeke Shock 2 1-4 5, Tyler Schmidt 9 10-11 28, Ethan Ogorek 0 0-0 0, Maverick Wade 0 0-0 0, Deakon Lee 0 0-0 0. Totals — 17 13-19 49.
BOONE GROVE (13-7-18-18)
3-point field goals: Thomae 2 (VC). Records: Victory Christian 3-1; Boone Grove 1-0.
Covenant Christian 69, Hebron 56
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (14-14-19-22)
Ben Lins 6 2-2 14, Danny Bultema 2 3-4 7, Carson Bakker 1 0-2 2, Cade Walstra 8 5-7 21, Gavin Herrema 8 4-4 25. Totals -- 25 14-19 69.
HEBRON (10-11-20-15)
3-point field goals: Herrema 5 (CC). JV score: Hebron 52, Covenant Christian 25.
Kankakee Valley 61, Tri-County 46
TRI-COUNTY (9–9–15–13)
Totals — 17 8-10 46
KANKAKEE VALLEY (19–16–13–13)
Matt Caldwell 1 2-2 4, Jaxon Grace 6 1-2 15, Malik Hemphill 1 1-2 3, Grant Marshall 4 1-2 11, Wade Williams 6 0-1 12, Eli Carden 2 0-0 6, Tyler Martin 0 0-0 0, Will Dyniewski 5 0-1 10. Totals — 25 5-10 61.
3-point field goals: Tri-County 4; Kankakee Valley 6 (Grace 2, Marshall 2, Carden 2). Leaders — Rebounds: Williams 10 (KV). Assists: Marshall 4 (KV). Steals: Grace 3 (KV). Total fouls: Tri-County 16, Kankakee Valley 15. Fouled out: None. Records: Kankakee Valley 1-0 (0-0); Tri-County 0-1 (0-0). JV score: Kankakee Valley 62, Tri-County 50.
Kouts 101, West Central 61
KOUTS (23-22-27-29)
Zac Nomanson 4 4-4 12, Anthony Norman 7 0-0 15, Cole Wireman 8 3-5 19, Cale Wireman 4 1-1 11, Brent Wireman 7 0-0 16, Connor McCormick 4 3-3 11, Hunter Kneifel 3 0-1 6, Parker Kneifel 2 2-2 6, Owen Winters 1 0-0 2, Stephen Dunne 0 1-2 1, Chase Jefferson 1 0-0 2. Totals — 41 14-18 101.
WEST CENTRAL (11-13-14-23)
Totals — 20 10-16 61.
3-point field goals: Kouts (B. Wireman 2, Cale Wireman 2, Norman 1); West Central (Flotow 6, Kackos, Prat 2). Leaders — Rebounds: P.Kneifel (K). Assists: B.Wireman 5 (K). Steals: B.Wireman 6 (K). Team fouls: Kouts 16, West Central 18. Fouled out: None. JV score: Kouts 89, West Central 53. Records: Kouts 1-0, West Central 0-1.
Michigan City 88, Westville 36
WESTVILLE (7-19-8-2)
Josh DeChantal 13, Jace Woods 8, Preston Lake 6, La'Quinn Wilson 5, Jose Jenkins 2, Chris Sherwood 2. Total -- 36.
MICHIGAN CITY (28-26-17-17)
Rayshon Howard 20, Dezmond Hawkin 18, Daijon Reddix 14, Omarian Hatch 9, Evan Bush 8, Jaivion Reid 7, Donye' Grant 6, Jevon France 4, Tahari Watson 3, Jalen Bullock 1. Total -- 88.
3-point field goals: Westville (DeChantal 3, Lake 2, Woods 2, Wilson 1); Michigan City (Reddix 4, Bush 2, Hawkin 2, Hatch 1, Watson 1). Team fouls: Westville 18, Michigan City 9. Records: Westville 0-1, Michigan City 1-0.
Chicago Heights Classic
Marian Catholic 98, T.F. South 86
T.F. SOUTH (20-16-19-31)
James Drummond 4 2 13, Elijah Stewart 8 4 23, Dekwan Turner 1 2 4, London Denman 1 1 3, Lambert 1 0 2, Fields 0 1 1, Watson 6 6 18, Harris 0 0 0, Hayes 5 0 12, Lewis 1 0 3. Totals — 29 18-28 86.
MARIAN CATHOLIC (20-29-26-23)
Jordan Green 4 15 23, Ahron Ulis 5 15 26, Blair Crutcher 1 4 7, Chris White 3 1 8, Breion Hill 3 3 9, Elijah Jones 7 1 16, Jalen Walsh 0 0 0, Yemi Elutilo 3 2 9, Ryan Staack 0 0 0. Totals — 26 41 98.
3-point field goals: Drummond 3, E. Stewart 3, A. Stewart 1, Hayes 2, Lewis 1 (TFS); Ulis 1, Crutcher 1, White 1, E. Jones 1, Elutilo 1 (MC). Leaders — Rebounds: E. Jones 9, Hill 9 (MC). Assists: Ulis 6 (MC). Steals: Green 4, Ulis 4 (MC). Team fouls: T.F. South 32; Marian Catholic 20. Fouled out: Turner (TFS); Green (MC).
Bloom Twp. 54, Thornwood 52
Homewood-Flossmoor 67, Rich Central 48
Hillcrest 63, Chicago Vocational 48
Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament
Illiana Christian 68, Mendota 34
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN
Logan Van Essen 25, Andrew Smits 18.
Girls Basketball
Chesterton 60, Morton 26
MORTON (10-3-7-6)
Aqila Coleman 0 0-0 0, Brianna Jackson 0 0-0 0, Royanna Johnson 2 0-1 4, Keaira Miller 3 3-8 9, Kayla Mitchell 2 0-0 4,Ce Etler Stevens 0 0-1 0, Kiarra Sallhaus 1 0-0 3, Laurentha Horton 0 0-0 0, Joyrni Tisby 0 0-0 0, Cymphani Carey 3 0-1 6, Madison Snorton 0 0-0 0. Totals — 11 3-11 26.
CHESTERTON (23-18-13-6)
Nalani Malackowski 4 0-0 12, Geneva Nelson 2 0-0 5, Molly Slatcoff 1 0-0 2, Jaelynne Corral 0 0-0 0, Ashley Craycraft 4 1-1 9, Carley Balas 2 0-0 4, Haley Moore 1 2-3 4, Emma Schmidt 2 1-2 5, Evelyn Pabon 3 0-0 9, Marney Sisson 5 0-1 10, Hollie Skoczek 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Carr 0 0-0 0, Tori Gerhardt 0 0-0 0. Totals — 24 4-7 60.
3-point field goals: Salhaus 1 (M); Malackowski 4, Nelson 1, Pabon 3 (C). Leaders — Rebounds: Miller 7 (M); Craycraft 4 (C). Assists: Moore 3 (C). Steals: Johnson 2, Carey 2 (M); Slatcoff 4, Sisson 4 (C). Team fouls: Morton 7; Chesterton 8. Fouled out: Miller (M).
Crown Point 61, E.C. Central 33
CROWN POINT (30-11-9-11)
Caitlyn Phillips 1 0-0 3, Ellie VanDeel 5 1-1 13, Sydney Goodman 0 0-0 0, Lilly Stoddard 1 0-0 2, Jessica Carrothers 11 1-2 24, Grace Tyndall 0 0-0 0, Yasmine Porter 0 0-0 0, Alyna Santiago 5 0-0 10, Allie Govert 0 0-2 0, Abby Stoddard 3 2-5 9.
E.C. CENTRAL (7-4-14-8)
Taiyanna Jackson 5 0-1 10, Rooney 4 1-1 9, Tiara Jackson 2 3-3 7, Blair 1 0-0 3, Washington 1 0-0 2, Jefferson 1 0-0 2, Evans 0 0-0 0, Cobb 0 0-1 0, Bonilla 0 0-0 0, Lopez 0 0-0 0. Totals -- 14 4-6 33.
3-point field goals: Crown Point ( Phillips 1, VanDeel 2, Carrothers 1, Stoddard 1); E.C. Central (Blair 1). Leaders -- Rebounds: Taiyanna Jackson 6 (ECC). Assists: Bonilla 3 (ECC). Steals: Taiyanna Jackson 2 (ECC). Total fouls: Crown Point 13, E.C. Central 15. Fouled out: Taiyanna Jackson (ECC). Records: Crown Point 6-0, East Chicago 3-4.
LaCrosse 48, Hobart 41
HOBART (14-2-13-12)
Samatha Vode 2 4-4 8, Trinity Collins 2 0-0 4, Gabbie Ramirez 1 0-1 2, Kora Neace 2 0-0 5, Lexi Williams 5 0-6 10, Amaya Shinkle 2 1-3 5, Ariah Rivera 0 2-2 2, Paige Cooper 0 0-0 0, Grace Nestich 2 0-4 5. Totals — 16 7-20 41.
LACROSSE (11-13-13-11)
Morgan Wozniak 2 0-0 5, Jackie Osomio 0 1-2 1, Mya Morrow 1 0-1 2, Kaylee Welkie 1 2-4 4, Katie Bell 10 7-10 27, Sami Vance 0 0-0 0, Madison Heavilin 1 0-0 2, Claire Garwood 2 0-1 5, J. Bartels 1 0-0 2. Totals — 18 10-18 48.
3-point field goals: Neace 1, Nestich 1 (H); Wozniak 1, Garwood 1 (L). Leaders — Rebounds: Neace 5, Shinkle 5, Nestich 5 (H); Bell 15 (L). Assists: Shinkle 2 (H); Morrow 3 (L). Steals: Williams 4, Shinkle 4 (H); Morrow 4 (L). Team fouls: Hobart 18; LaCrosse 14. Fouled out: Williams (H).
T.F. South 51, Calumet 48
T.F. SOUTH -- Ketura Wilson 14.
Victory Christian 38, Lake Station 37
3-point field goals: Ashtyn Huber (VC).
Westville, 64, River Forest 43
RIVER FOREST
Morgan Mullinax 4, Jaylan Dixon 3, Madelyn Mullinax 5, Avery Vanderberg 25, Samantha Bowen 4.
WESTVILLE
Sarah Weston 19, Grace Weston 11, Peyton Rodgers 6, Nicole Albers 10, Chloe Fortune 14, Reina Steppe 2, Ashley Hannon 2.
Beecher Fall Classic
Illiana Christian 42, T.F. North 22
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (14-10-8-10)
Kaylee Evers 0 0-0 0, Emma Slings 1 0-0 2, Kelsie Derico 1 3-6 5, Kennedy Gaddis 1 1-4 3, Lizzie Knot 3 3-4 9, Hayley Smit 2 0-0 4, Mickey Boss 2 1-2 5, Emma Miedema 2 2-2 6, Caylynn Townes 1 0-0 2, Rachel Huisman 3 0-2 6.
T.F. NORTH (6-7-2-7)
S. Graham 0 0-0 0, A. Roper 0 0-0 0, G. Ogunbowale 2 0-0 5, R. Bowman 0 0-0 0, F. Houston 2 0-2 4, J. Tate 1 0-0 2, M. Wallace 0 0-0 0, A. Jones 2 3-4 7, S. Hunter-Smith 2 2-4 6.
3-point field goals: Ogunbowale 1 (TFN). Team fouls: Illiana Christian 9; T.F. North 17. Fouled out: None.
Providence 76, Bradley-Bourbonnais 66
Beecher 48, St. Laurence 36
Peotone 40, Clifton Central 30
Tinley Park 53, Westmont 38
Boys Swimming
Lowell 127, Griffith 42
200 MEDLEY RELAY — Lowell (Jaxon Skinner, Gage Torres, Dylan Weller, Alex Huseman) 1:54.28. 200 FREE — Matt Iwinski (L) 2:03.06. 200 IM — Dylan Weller (L) 2:20.99. 50 FREE — Malachi Freeman (L) 24.90. DIVING — Chris Breault (L) 187.30. 100 FLY — Richard Damron (G) 58.04. 100 FREE — Malachi Freeman (L) 55.58. 500 FREE — Richard Damron (G) 5:28.86. 200 FREE RELAY — Lowell (Matt Iwinski, Alex Huseman, Malachi Freeman, Rory Browne) 1:39.90. 100 BACK — Jaxon Skinner (L) 1:02.16. 100 BREAST — Thomas Taylor (G) 1:22.19. 400 FREE RELAY — Lowell (Rory Browne, Malachi Freeman, Dylan Weller, Matt Iwinski) 3:45.54.
Girls Swimming
Chesterton 140, Merrillville 46
200 MEDLEY RELAY — Chesterton (Maddie Billings, Mady Elliot, Katie Sears, Abi Raines) 1:58.49. 200 FREE — Veronika Ozimek (C) 1:56.63. 200 IM — Mady Elliot (C) 2:18.98. 50 FREE — Abi raines (C0 26.60, DIVING — BreAnna Buggs (M) 114.92. 100 FLY — Mady Elliot (C) 1:06.02. 100 FREE — Kaitlyn Kogl (C) 57.51. 500 FREE — Morgan Gear (C) 5:38.89. 200 FREE RELAY — Chesterton (Kate Caracci, Penny Lawrence, Kaitlyn VanKley, Maddie Billings) 1:30.47. 100 BACK — Maddie Billings (C) 1:03.47. 100 BREAST — Katie Sears (C) 1:17.31. 400 FREE RELAY — Chesterton (Mady Elliot, Morgan Gear, Bella Nash, Veronika Ozimek) 3:30.27.
Lowell 123, Griffith 42
200 MEDLEY RELAY — Lowell (Rayanne Janota, Heather Karm, Beth Vaught, Carly Weller) 2:02.59. 200 FREE — Anabel Stein (L) 2:08.02. 200 IM — Beth Vaught (L) 2:25.37. 50 FREE — Heather Karm (L) 27.43. 100 FLY — Morgan Blank (L) 1:08.93. 100 FREE — Beth Faught (L) 57.21. 500 FREE — Carly Weller (L) 5:57.59. 200 FREE RELAY — Lowell (Beth Vaught, Morgan Blank, Heather Karm, Anabel Stein) 1:47.06. 100 BACK — Rayanne Janota (L) 1:09.98. 100 BREAST — Korrin Skinner (L) 1:11.49. 400 FREE RELAY — Lowell (Anabel Stein, Rayanne Janota, Maitlynd Plants, Carly Weller) 4:04.47.
Wrestling
River Forest 67, Whiting 12
106 — Jonathan Schultz (RF) won by forfeit. 113 — Jeffrey Bailey (RR) won by forfeit. 120 — Cameron Jansen (RR) won by forfeit. 126 — Christian Silver (RR) p. Alex Gomez 2:55. 132 — Dylan Lockhart (RF) p. Sergio Hernandez 5:00. 138 — Javier Bugla (RF) won by forfeit. 145 — Mathew Honeycutt (W) p. Dylan Nugent 1:36. 152 — Adam Marimen (RF) p. John Furto 0:58. 160 — Jose Morales (RF) won by forfeit. 170 — Andrew Piesyk (RF) p. John Bock 3:00. 182 — Ethyn Silver (RR) major decision over Ruben Silvas 18-9. 195 — Miguel Galaviz (W) p. Jacob Daniels 1:07. 220 — Antonio Williams (RF) p. Bryan Henriquez 1:29. 285 — Isaiah Torres (RF) won by forfeit.
College
Men's Basketball
South Suburban 79, Ancilla 59
SOUTH SUBURBAN
Sidney Mason 2-6 0-0 4, Rhyss Lewis 7-19 8-10 26, Haashim Keys 4-8 3-4 11, Chris Johnson 0-5 3-4 3, Isaiah Robinson 1-4 2-2 4, Malcolm Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Joffari Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Nathan Shead 0-0 0-0 0, Jason Towers 4-19 6-6 14, Allen White 6-9 3-3 15. Totals — 25-72 25-29 79.
ANCILLA
Totals — 21-59 15-21 59.
3-point field goals: South Suburban 4-19 (Mason 0-1, Lewis 4-10, Keys 0-2, Johnson 0-1, Towers 0-5); Ancilla 2-15. Leaders — Rebounds: South Suburban 51 (Johnson 10); Ancilla 40. Assists: South Suburban 15 (Towers 7); Ancilla 10. Steals: South Suburban 5 (Lewis 2, Johnson 2); Ancilla 4. Team fouls: South Suburban 16; Ancilla 22. Fouled out: White (SS). Records: South Suburban 8-0.
Women's Basketball
Lewis 92, Purdue Northwest 53
LEWIS (31-13-27-21)
Totals — 33-73 14-18 92.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (12-8-24-9)
Bayley Goodman 1-6 2-2 5, Danielle Nennig 1-6 5-5 7, Brittany Barnard 3-9 0-0 7; Kelli Damman 1-5 0-0 2, Molly DeValkenaere 3-7 0-0 7, Karissa Hucke 0-3 0-0 0, Tayler Vauter 3-6 4-4 10, Kaylee Hardy 0-2 0-0 0, Shae Rhonehouse 5-13 1-2 13, Lanie Allen 1-5 0-0 2, Michaela Kikkendall 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Ringel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals — 18-63 12-13 53.
3-point field goals: Lewis 12-26; Purdue Northwest 5-24 (Goodman 1-3, Barnard 1-2, Damman 0-4, DeValkenaere 1-4, Hucke 0-2, Hardy 0-2, Rhonehouse 2-7). Leaders — Rebounds: Lewis 50; Purdue Northwest 37 (Vauters 7, Rhonehouse 7). Assists: Lewis 26; Purdue Northwest 8 (Nennig 2, Vauters 2, Rhonehouse 2). Steals: Lewis 10; Purdue Northwest 4. Team fouls: Lewis 21; Purdue Northwest 14. Fouled out: None.