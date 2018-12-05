Tuesday's Late Results
Men's Basketball
High Point 55, Valparaiso 53
HIGH POINT
Totals — 24-56 5-6 55.
VALPARAISO
Derrik Smith 4-6 6-9 14, Javon Freeman 3-10 3-4 9, Deion Lavender 2-7 4-4 8, Bakari Evelyn 4-15 0-0 9, Ryan Fazekas 3-7 0-0 8, Daniel Sackey 0-2 0-0 0, Markus Golder 2-7 1-3 5, Jaume Sorolla 0-1 0-0 0. Totals — 18-55 14-20 53.
Halftime score: Valparaiso 24, High Point 23. 3-point field goals: Highland Point 2-13; Valparaiso 3-22 (Freeman 0-3, Lavender 0-3, Evelyn 1-7, Fazekas 2-5, Sackey 0-1, Golder 0-3). Leaders — Rebounds: High Point 37; Valparaiso 36 (Smits 12). Assists: High Point 7; Valparaiso 10 (Lavender 4). Steals: High Point 6; Valparaiso 7 (Freeman 3). Team fouls: High Point 18; Valparaiso 9. Fouled out: None.
Purdue Northwest 113, Moody Bible 45
MOODY BIBLE
Totals — 17-52 8-17 45.
PURDUE NORTHWEST
Chase Rankin 5-6 0-0 12, Richard Robertson 5-8 0-0 12, Anthony Barnard 1-1 0-0 3, Timothy Gilmore 1-2 0-0 3, Brennan Schofield 3-5 1-2 7, Gregory Boyle 3-9 0-0 8, Chandler Spring 5-13 0-0 14, Emarree Goode 2-5 0-0 5, Dean Tate 2-5 0-0 6, Franklin Nunn 7-13 3-4 18, Durante Lee 5-5 0-0 10, Michael Vukas 1-3 0-0 3, Ronald Karenzi 1-1 0-0 2, Lukas Vilkovsky 3-6 0-0 6, Brennon Palmer 1-1 2-4 4. Totals — 45-82 6-10 113.
Halftime score: Purdue Northwest 60, Moody Bible 17. 3-point field goals: Moody Bible 3-19; Purdue Northwest 17-42 (Rankin 2-2, Robertson 2-3, Barnard 1-1, Gilmore 1-2, Schofield 0-1, Boyle 2-8, Spring 4-11, Goode 1-3, Tate 2-5, Nunn 1-2, Vukas 1-3, Vilkovsky 0-1). Leaders — Rebounds: Moody Bible 34; Purdue Northwest 43 (Spring 7). Assists: Moody Bible 8; Purdue Northwest 30 (Rankin 9). Steals: Moody Bible 6; Purdue Northwest 25 (Robertson 3, Spring 3, Tate 3, Nunn 3). Team fouls: Moody Bible 6; Purdue Northwest 17. Fouled out: None.
South Suburban 90, Morton 79
SOUTH SUBURBAN
Rhyss Lewis 9-25 7-7 32, Jason Towers 7-11 8-11 24, Allen White 6-10 0-0 12, H. Keys 3-5 0-0 8, C. Johnson 2-7 1-3 5, M. Bell 2-3 0-0 4, S. Mason 1-2 0-0 2, N. Shead 0-1 2-2 2, I. Robinson 0-1 1-1 1, D. Stewart 0-0 0-0 0, J. Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 30-65 19-24 .
MORTON
Totals — 22-55 24-30 79.
Halftime score: South Suburban 39, Morton 38. 3-point field goals: South Suburban 11-24 (Lewis 7-15, Towers 2-5, Keys 2-2, Bell 0-1, Shead 0-1). Leaders — Rebounds: Chris Johnson 22 (SS); Morton 29. Assists: Lewis 3 (SS); Morton 12. Steals: Lewis 4 (SS); Morton 8. Fouled out: Dexter Reed (M).