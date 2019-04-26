Softball
Wayne State 3-3, Purdue Northwest 2-0
|Purdue Northwest;000 000 200 — 2 8 3
|Wayne State;000 200 001 — 3 12 1
2B — Taylor Mendenhall, Taylor Kotzo, Ashley Noblett (PNW). HR — Emma Hendricks (PNW). Pitching summary — Purdue Northwest — Ashley Bravo (8 2/3 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO). Wayne State — Megan Guitar (9 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO). WP — Guitar (16-11). LP — Bravo (3-3). Leading hitters — Purdue Northwest — Hendricks (2-4, HR, 2 RBIs), Sabryna Stanley (run).
|Purdue Northwest;000 000 0 — 0 1 2
|Wayne State;002 010 x — 3 9 0
Pitching summary — Purdue Northwest — Courtney Blackwell (6 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO). Wayne State — Paige Ameel (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SO). WP — Ameel (11-7). LP — Blackwell (11-6). Leading hitters — Purdue Northwest — Madison Schultz (hit). Records — Purdue Northwest 22-18; Wayne State 29-18.