Men's Golf
Butler Spring Invitational
AT HIGHLAND GOLF/COUNTRY CLUB
Indianapolis
(Round 2)
1. IUPUI 561, 2. Fort Wayne 572, T3. Oakland 574, T3. Butler 574, T5. Valparaiso 580, T5. Ohio 580. 7. Butler 591, 8. Detroit Mercy 613.
VALPARAISO — Charlie Toman 72-70—142, Garrett Willis 69-73—142, Jack Juskow 76-69—145, Mitchell Wittmann 76-75—151, Brett Seward 76-77—153.
Softball
Purdue Northwest 10, Ashland 6
|Ashland;001 230 0 — 6 9 4
|Purdue Northwest;013 006 x — 10 12 1
2B — Zoee Anderson, Taylor Mendenhall (PNW). 3B — Amanda Noblett (PNW). Pitching summary — Ashland — Laney Jones (2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO), Abbie Sgro (2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO), Hannah Stroe (1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 Er, 1 Bb, 0 SO). Purdue Northwest — Mia Stevens (4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO), Ashley Bravo (2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO). WP — Bravo (2-1). LP — Stroe (2-1). Leading hitters — Purdue Northwest — Anderson (2-4, wB, 2 R, RBI), Noblett (2-4, 3B, R, 3 RBIs), Kalyn Learnard (2-4, 2 R), Tessa Steffens (2 R), Shailen Johnson (2 R, RBI).