High School
Boys Basketball
Whiting 74, Portage 61
PORTAGE (15-20-11-15)
WHITING (16-15-20-23)
G’angelo Reillo 6 2-6 14, Diante Marshall 1 5-6 8, Osvaldo Terrazas 9 4-4 22, Nino Barbosa 4 9-11 17, Frank Senteno 5 2-2 13, Joel Torres 0 0-0 0, Thomas Knight 0 0-0 0. Totals – 25 22-29 74.
3-point field goals: Marshall 1, Senteno 1 (W). Leaders – Rebounds: Reillo 15 (W). Assists: Reillo 6 (W). Steals: Reillo 3 (W).
West Side 68, Morton 39
MORTON
Kashon Prather 19.
Girls Basketball
Andrean 73, Lake Station 60
LAKE STATION (5-15-17-23)
Taylor Austin 9 7-9 27, Olivia Rowan 0 0-0 0, Lexy Arney 2 0-0 4, Bre Poats 4 2-2 10, Kaylee Himes 1 0-0 2, Julie Castillo 1 2-4 4, Mickayla Chabes 3 7-7 13, Isabelle Hernandez 0 0-0 0. Totals – 20 18-22 60.
ANDREAN (21-26-16-10)
Dyamond Blair 4 1-1 11, Peyton Horn 1 2-2 4, Arizona Lenski 1 0-0 2, Karli Miller 8 3-5 22, Brianna Houpt 0 0-0 0, Lauryn Swain 0 0-0 0 Angelena Green 0 0-0 0, Katlynn Hogan 0 0-0 0, Sydney Kmetz 3 0-0 6, Julia Schutz 6 4-4 18, Mary Mantel 0 2-3 2, Natalie Figlio 4 0-0 8. Totals – 27 12-15 73.
3-point field goals: Lake Station (Austin 2); Andrean (Miller 3, Blair 2, Schutz 2). Team fouls: Lake Station 15, Andrean 18.
Crown Point 61, Kankakee Valley 46
CROWN POINT (11-21-16-13)
Caitlyn Phillips 2 0-0 4, Ellie VanDeel 5 3-6 13, Lilly Stoddard 4 1-1 9, Jessica Carrothers 12 3-6 29, Alyna Santiago 2 0-0 4, Abby Stoddard 1 2-2 4. Totals — 26 10-16 61.
KANKAKEE VALLEY (10-6-12-18)
Aubrey Toppen 0 2-4 2, Maddie Swart 3 0-0 7, Catherine Cavinder 3 2-2 8, Kaylee Barrett 1 0-1 2, Sarah Martin 4 2-4 11, Kailee Webster 1 0-0 3, Karmen Nowak 2 0-0 4, Carley DeKock 1 1-3 3, Courtney Sizemore 0 1-3 1. Totals — 15 8-17 46.
3-point field goals: Crown Point (Carrothers 1); Kankakee Valley (Swart 1, Martin 1, Webster 1). Leaders – Rebounds: Lilly Stoddard 9 (CP); Barrett 8 (KV). Asists: Cavinder 3 (KV); Carrothers 3 (CP). Steals: Santiago 4 (CP); Cavinder 3 (KV). Technical fouls: None. Fouled out: Lilly Stoddard (CP). Records: Crown Point 20-0; Kankakee Valley 15-3.
Porter County Conference Tournament
Kouts 45, Westville 25
KOUTS (13-14-3-15)
Lyndsey Kobza 6 2-4 15, Kortney Blood 1 0-0 2, Isabella Semento 1 4-4 6, McKenna Magura 0 4-5 4, Morgan Kobza 4 5-7 13, Madolyn Smith 0 0-0 0, Audrey Benefield 0 1-2 1, Kaylee Clindaniel 0 2-2 2. Totals — 12 20-28 45.
WESTVILLE
Reina Steppe 1 0-2 2, Grace Weston 3 8-10 15, Peyton Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Kalie Keeling 0 1-3 1, Nicole Albers 1 2-4 5, Chloe Fortune 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Griffin 0 0-0 0, Ali Hisick 0 0-0 0, Ashley Hannon 0 0-0 0. Totals — 6 11-19 25.
3-point field goals: Kobza (K); G. Weston 1, Albers (W). Leaders — Rebounds: Magura 6 (K); Albers 5 (W). Steals: Kobza 4 (K); G. Weston 3 (W). Total fouls: Kouts 14, Westville 22. Fouled out: Rogers (W).
South Central 43, Morgan Township 36
SOUTH CENTRAL (12-8-8-15)
Abbie Tomblin 5 3-4 15, Amber Wolf 4 5-6 13, Delanie Gale 3 0-0 7, Skyler Wildfong 2 0-0 4, Faith Biggs 1 0-3 2, Lexy Wade 1 0-0 2, Kate Rudolph 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Hudspeth 0 0-0 0. Totals — 16 8-13 43.
MORGAN TWP. (6-10-10-10)
Sahara Bee 3 10-15 16, Emma O'Brien 2 2-2 7, Kassie Stanko 3 0-2 6, Emmy Wells 1 3-4 5, Sydney Good 1 0-0 4, Grace Good 0 0-0 0, Karlie Lemmons 0 0-0 0. Totals — 10 15-23 36.
3-point field goals: South Central (Tomblin 2, Gale 1); Morgan Twp. (O'Brien 1). Total fouls: South Central 20, Morgan Twp. 14. Fouled out: Wildfong (SC); O'Brien (MT). Records: South Central 14-5 (5-1 PCC), Morgan Twp. 12-7 (5-1).
Boys Swimming
Bishop Noll 99, Morton 96, E.C. Central 35
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll 94, Morton 87, E.C. Central 78