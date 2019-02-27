Boys Basketball
Class 3A
AT HAMMOND CIVIC CENTER
Hammond 76, Griffith 69
HAMMOND (11-20-22-17)
Ron Harris 3 8-10 14, Amiri Young 4 4-6 13, Paul Redden 0 1-4 1, Harold Woods 4 0-0 10, Jamar Styles 7 0-2 17, Reggie Abram 4 2-2 12, Michael Anderson 4 1-2 10. Totals – 26 16-26 76.
GRIFFITH (15-13-14-27)
Michael Kantor 3 0-0 6, Craig Gordon 2 2-2 6, Timothy Lawson 8 6-8 23, Corey Landers 8 1-4 20, Dekari Graham 2 0-0 4, Andrew Davenport 1 0-0 2, Joenathan King 1 0-0 2, Tyree Riley 2 0-0 6. Totals – 27 9-14 69.
3-point field goals: Hammond (Styles 3, Abram 2, Woods 2, Young 1); Griffith (Landers 3, Riley 2, Lawson 1). Total fouls: Hammond 16, Griffith 18. Fouled out: None.
Lighthouse 97, Gavit 79
LIGHTHOUSE (26-20-23-28)
Davarius Stewart 3 2-2 11, Timothy Mays 7 1-3 19, Rayumos Hope 9 0-0 18, Joseph Rembert 4 2-2 10, Shamar Mays 0 1-2 1, Steve Carr 2 0-0 4, Markell Smith 3 1-2 8, Jordan Higgins 5 2-5 13, Malichi Bowen 3 3-3 9, DeShaun Hogan 2 2-4 4. Totals – 38 14-23 97.
GAVIT (14-22-21-25)
Cameron Riler 7 2-4 18, Cordero Goodman 7 2-2 17, Darius Lee 2 0-0 5, Kevin Shelton 6 11-13 24, Dennis Williams 1 0-0 2, Tyler Smith 3 0-0 6, Zykee Reeves 4 0-0 10. Totals – 33 15-19 79.
3-point field goals: Lighthouse (Mays 4, Stewart 3, Smith 1, Higgins 1); Gavit (Riley 2, Reeves 2, Shelton 1, Goodman 1). Total fouls: Lighthouse 21, Gavit 17. Fouled out: None.
AT CALUMET
Hanover Central 61, Wheeler 50
WHEELER (8-12-13-17)
HANOVER CENTRAL (11-16-12-22)
Dom Lucido 21, Luke Barach 16
Class 2A
AT WINAMAC COMMUNITY
North Judson 65, Boone Grove 46
NORTH JUDSON (18-16-17-14)
Totals — 22 18-28 65.
BOONE GROVE (14-3-11-18)
Jake Mayersky 1 1-2 3, Johnny Parker 1 3-5 5, Kevin Josifoski 4 0-0 8, Cooper Jones 3 1-1 7, Erik Buth 1 0-0 2, Quinn Walker 3 1-2 8, Chandler Murray 1 1-3 3, Trey Steinhilber 1 1-2 3, Kyle Casbon 0 0-0 0, Drew Murray 1 1-2 3, Hunter Ashlock 0-0 0, Andrew Daley 1 0-0 3. Totals — 17 9-17 46.
3-point field goals: Walker 1, Steinhilber 1, Daley 1 (BG) . Team fouls: North Judson 14, Boone Grove 18. Fouled out: None.