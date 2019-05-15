Baseball
Crown Point 11, Portage 3
|Crown Point;425 000 0 — 11 11 2
|Portage;000 030 0 — 3 2 2
2B — Rich 2 (CP). Pitching summary — Crown Point — R. Fender (4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO), J. Lindeman (2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 SO). Portage — J. Stanley (2 2/3 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), J. Dickson (2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO), Alvarez (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP — Fender. LP — Stanley. Leading hitters — Crown Point — C. Mojica (2-3, R, 4 RBIs), J. Lindeman (3-4, 3 R, 2 RBIs), D. Horton (3-4, R, RBI). Portage — J. Medina (H, R), B. Kissinger (hit).
Hammond Academy 10, LaLumiere 7
|LaLumiere;002 005 0 — 7 8 3
|Hammond Academy;011 107 — 10 7 3
2B — H. Visconsi, D. Palffy (LL); J. Martinez (HAST). Pitching summary — LaLumiere — E. Vanderboegh (4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 4 SO), M. Willis (2 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 5 BB). Hammond Academy — Z. Martinez (2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 5 SO), R. Espinoza (2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO), D. McCabe (2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP — McCabe. LP — Willis. Leading hitters — HAST — Z. Anderson (2-4, R, RBI), Z. Martinez (2-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs), J. Martinez (1-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs).
LaPorte 4, Michigan City 3 (9 innings)
|Michigan City;100 101 000 — 3 9 x
|LaPorte;000 030 01 — 4 6 x
3B — Cade Clarkson (MC). Pitching — Michigan City — Tyler Cuma (7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 4 SO), Chris Gault (1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 BB). LaPorte — Parker Hill (5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 5 SO), Brock Lipscomb (3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 SO). WP — Lipscomb. LP — Gault. Leading hitters — Michigan City — Clarkson (3B, RBI). LaPorte — Carson Crass (RBI), Gavin Zolvinski (RBI).
* Game won on a walk-off interference call.
River Forest 4, Calumet 3
|Calumet;000 210 0 — 3 6 3
|River Forest;020 010 1 — 4 6 5
3B — Shirley (C). Pitching summary — Calumet — Marshall (4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 SO, 1 BB), Shirley ( 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB). River Forest — Schultz (3 2/3 IP, 5H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 SO, 0 BB), Wendrickx (3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 SO, 1 BB). WP — Wendrickx. LP — Shirley. Leading hitters — Calumet — Shirley (2-4, 3B). River Forest — Wendrickx (2-4, R), Vergis (2-2, R, BB, HBP). Records — River Forest 10-11 (3-10 GSSC).
Valparaiso 12, Merrillville 2 (5 innings)
|Merrillville;000 011 — 2 7 x
|Valparaiso;103 206 — 12 14 x
2B — Jack Cahill, Michael Jovanovic, Zack Zborowski, Noah Comstock (V). 3B — Ty Gill (V). HR — Brandon Lucero (V). Pitching summary — Merrillville — Jacob McDonald (4 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO), Jon Spates (1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO). Valparaiso — Ryan Troxel (6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO). WP — Troxel. LP — McDonald. Leading hitters — Merrillville — Sven Strom (RBI), Lucero (1-3, R, RBI), Armon Peloza (1-3, R). Valparaiso — Jovanovic (3-4, 2B, R, RBI), Zborowski (2-3, 2B, R, 3 RBIs), Terry Busse (2-3, R, 2 RBIs), Ronny Morey (2R, 2 RBIs).
Boys Golf
Chesterton 159, LaPorte 183, Michigan City 194
AT BEECHWOOD
LAPORTE — Cas Pulaski 42, Max Holmes 45, Jackson Cizewski 48, Graham Siefker 48.
RECORDS — LaPorte 6-11 (5-7 DAC).
JUNIOR VARSITY — Chesterton 201, LaPorte 203, Michigan City 246.
Softball
Hanover Central 18, Griffith 7 (6 innings)
|Hanover Central;072 405 — 18 21 3
|Griffith;102 400 — 7 6 5
2B — A. Barnett (HC); R. Banks, V. Bullion (G). HR — S. Kuzma, Barnett, L. Mokos (HC); J. Terzarial, Bullion (G). Pitching summary — Hanover Central — M. Ferguson (6 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO). Griffith — H. Dixon (6 IP, 21 H, 18 R, 10 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO). WP — Ferguson. LP — Dixon. Leading hitters — Hanover Central — Mokos (4-4, HR, 3 R, 3 RBIs), Ferguson (3-4, 2 R, RBI), A. Albrecht (3-5, 2R, 2 RBIs), Barnett (3-4, 2B, HR, R, 3 RBIs), E. Kratkoczki (3-5, 3 R), Kuzma (HR, 3 RBIs). Griffith — Terzarial (2-4, HR, 4 RBIs), Bullion (2-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBIs).
Lake Central 17, Michigan City 0 (5 innings)
|Lake Central;0(12)2 30 — 17 16 0
|Michigan City;000 00 — 0 0 6
2B — A. Reese, K. Conner, A. Aardema, K. O'Drobinak 2 (LC). Pitching summary — Lake Central — Aardema (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 SO). Michigan City — H. Chambers (1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO), S. Santana (2 2/3 IP, 10 H, 12 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 0 SO), A. Barth (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). WP — Aardema. LP — Chambers. Leading hitters — Lake Central — A. Johnson (2-3, R, 4 RBIs), K. O'Drobinak (2-4, 2 2B, 3 R, 4 RBIs).
Girls Tennis
Marquette Catholic 3, Gavit 0
AT GAVIT
SINGLES — 1. Sydni Thomas d. Serena Oswalt 6-0, 6-1; 2. Kennedy Lynn d. Alyssa Vela 6-4, 6-1.
DOUBLES — 1. Sophie Thompson/Caitie Gately d. Camille Spitler/Skylir Johnson 6-0, 6-0
RECORDS — Marquette Catholic 9-4.
Girls Track
Chesterton Sectional
1. Chesterton 140.5, 2. Valparaiso 121, 3. Portage 82, 4. LaPorte 69.5, 5. Michigan City 69, 6. Wheeler 53.5, 7. New Prairie 38.5, 8. Washington Twp. 24, 9. South Central 15, 10. Westville 10
4x800 RELAY — 1. Chesterton (Ashley Craycraft, Frances Clancy, Nalani Malackowski, Kara Krol) 9:46, 2. Wheeler (Elena Giorgi, Amaya Turner, Emma Hellwege, Hailey Orosz) 10:03, 3. Valparaiso (Zoe Driver, Nicole Brandy, Lillian Maldia, Aubree Foreman) 10:28, 4. Portage (Brisa Martinez, Virginia Meyer, Mia Chavez, Amanda Purnick) 10:46, 5. LaPorte (Ella Dubbs, Ella Minich, Rylee Stephany, Gracie Lowe) 11:18, 6. New Prairie (Sarah Kwiatkowski, Makayla Scarborough, Maleah Mathys, Isabelle Adnson) 12:07.
100 – 1. Camryn Dunn (CH) 12:78, 2. Joani Ashley (MC) 12:86, 3. Jakeviah Goldsby (P) 12:96, 4. Joanna Fields (V) 13:06, 5.TyJae Combs (P) 13:13, 6. Brianna Hooton (NP) 13:29.
100 HUR — 1. Riley Turff (LP) 15.51, 2. Haley Moore (CH) 15.73, 3. Precious Harvey (V) 15.80, 4. Jael Martin (MC) 17.05, 5. Makavla Coram (CH) 17.33, 6. Adrianna McFadden (V) 17.72.
200 — 1. Amaya Turner (W) 26.13, 2. Jaedyn Lowe (P) 26.96, 3. Kayla Jones (LP) 27.03, 4. Ava Reibly (CH) 27.29, 5. Jakeviah Goldsby (P) 27.39, 6. Olivia Martinez (WT) 27.90.
1600 — 1. Ava Gilliana (V) 5:14, 2. Bailey Ranta (CH) 5:18, 3. Emily Worthington (V) 5:20, 4. Kara Krol (CH) 5:20, 5. Morgan McCulloch (P) 5:39, 6. Christina Fitzpatrick (MC) 5:46.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Michigan City (Joani Ashley, Naomi Ashley, Lydia Fuller, Ramadii Anderson) 50.82, 2. Portage (TyJae Combs, Jada Hood, Jakeyiah Goldsby, Nakara Harrop-Haywood) 50.84, 3. LaPorte (Aydin Shreves, Kayla Jones, Riley Turff, Andrea Franklin) 51.34, 4. Chesterton (Emma Sieman, Belle Marchette, Bree Gentry, Alexa Tumidalsky) 51.77, 5. Valparaiso (Hallie Utsler, Joanna Fields, Skyler Cummins, Riley Stanley) 51.97, 6. Washington Twp. (Ashley Kennedy, Callie Feldsien, Olivia Martinez, Claire Horvath) 52.56.
400 — 1. Amaya Turner (W) 57.01, 2. Camryn Dunn (CH) 59.82, 3. Isabella Grisafi (V) 1:01, 4. Olivia Martinez (WT) 1:02, 5. Isabella Smith (CH) 1:02, 6. Sophia Jaime (V) 1:02.
300 HUR — 1. Riley Tuerff (LP) 45.89, 2. Haley Moore (CH) 48.61, 3. Precious Harvey (V) 49.82, 4. Cierra Harris (P) 51.44, 5. Megan Wagenblast (V) 51.51, 6. Marie Raffin (CH) 51.54.
800 — 1. Ashley Craycraft (CH) 2:22, 2. Emma Hellwege (W) 2:22, 3. Ariana Steele (LP) 2:24, 4. Callie Metzger (NP) 2:28, 5. Frances Clancy (CH) 2:28, 6. Lillian Maldia (V) 2:34.
3200 — 1. Ava Gilliana (V) 11:36, 2. Hailey Orosz (W) 11:37, 3. Bailey Ranta (CH) 11:38, 4. Sarah Worthington (V) 11:58, 5. Adelaide Brust-Young (SC) 12:06, 6. Nalani Malackowski (CH) 12:19.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Chesterton (Bri Connors, Isabella Smith, Ashley Craycraft, Haley Moore) 4:06, 2. Valparaiso (Isabella Grisafi, Anastasia Tsagris, Sophia Jaime, Skyler Cummins) 4:07, 3. Portage (TyJae Combs, Madison Elizondo, Jakeyiah Goldsby, Geneis Borom) 4:23, 4. LaPorte (Kayla Jones, Isabella Schreeg, Riley Tuerff, Ella Bensz) 4:26, 5. Wheeler (Elena Giorgi, Dottie Heuring, Chanelle Hammond, Emma Hellwege) 4:28, 6. New Prairie (Alexandria Palmer Brianna Hooton, Sarah Fronk, Callie Metzger) 4:31.
HJ — 1. Gina Butz (P) 5-02, 2. Kathryn Pastoret (V) 4-10, 3. Gemma Dillon (NP) 4-10, 4. Hannah Lopez (V) 4-08, 5. Claire Horvath (WT) 4-08, 6. Briann Thorp (LP) 4-08.
DIS — 1. Cassie Janas (WV) 108-00, 2. Skylar Denton (NP) 105-04, 3. Aalivah Briggs (MC) 99-11, 4. Tori Gerhardt (CH) 99-01, 5. Alyssia Parker (SC) 96-07, 6. Simone Hooper (P) 96-04.
LJ — 1. Naomi Ashley (MC) 16-08, 2. Joanna Fields (V) 16-07, 3. Hannah Geiser (CH) 16-06, 4. Joani Ashley (MC) 16-05, 5. Kayla Jones (LP) 16-04, 6. Ashley Kennedy (WT) 15-11.
PV — 1. Meghan Miller (MC) 10-00, 2. Riley Stanley (V) 10-00, 3. Maggie Thomas (SC) 9-09, 4. Caity Bogue (CH) 9-09, 5. Anatasia Tsagris (V) 9-06, 6. Ashley Kennedy (WT) 8-06.
E.C. Central Sectional
1. Munster 150.5, 2. Highland 123, 3. West Side 94, 4. Bowman Academy 62.5, 5. Morton 53.5, 6. Lighthouse 53, 7. Bishop Noll 26, 8. E.C. Central 22, 9. Hammond 8.5, 10. Clark 7, 11. Gavit 5, 12. 21st Century 3.
100 — 1. Jessica Palmer (B) 12.39, 2. Victoria Guerrero (H) 12.61, 3. Prentciss Gates (L) 13.09, 4. Maddy Lakomek (M) 13.16, 5. Kayonna Givens (WS) 13.20, 6. KaDrea White (L) 13.24.
200 — 1. Victoria Guerrero (H) 26.19, 2. Aniya Spearman (WS) 26.58, 3. Jessica Palmer (B) 26.70, 4. Samaria Freeman (B) 27.15, 5. Imani Brown (M) 27.31, 6. Maddy Lakomek (M) 27.32.
400 — 1. Aaliyah Clopton (HM) 58.72, 2. Adari Davis (L) 1:00.86, 3. Sharon Hughes (WS) 1:01.32, 4. Imani Brown (M) 1:01.67, 5. Athalia Barrett (WS) 1:03.65, 6. Sequoya Turner (TC) 1:04.44.
800 — 1. Aaliyah Clopton (HM) 2:30.88, 2. Catheryn Markus (H) 2:34.49, 3. Hannah Burton (WS) 2:37.37, 4. Lillian Kosior (H) 2:44.61, 5. Katie Hemingway (M) 2:45.51, 6. Taylor Williams (EC) 2:50.65.
1,600 — 1. Maria Blaesing (M) 5:14.90, 2. Grace Aurand (H) 5:33.33, 3. Hannah Robbins (M) 5:35.88, 4. Mira Handley (H) 6:01.38, 5. KeVona Cooper (WS) 6:43.06, 6. Gabrielle Barrett (WS) 6:50.84.
3,200 — 1. Maria Blaesing (M) 12:03.30, 2. Grace Aurand (H) 12:21.52, 3. Hannah Robins (M) 12:46.39, 4. Ciera Lee (H) 13:01.05, 5. Nathaly Ponce (HM) 14:41.68, 6. KeVona Cooper (WS) 15:49.68.
100 H — 1. Jaylynne Williams (L) 15.28, 2. Christian Haggard (B) 15.89, 3. Chyna Davis (BN) 15.97, 4. Jasmine Hardy (WS) 17.04, 5. Brooklyn Cade (HM) 17.87, 6. Zaliyah Gaines (WS) 17.89.
300 H — 1. Jaylynne Williams (L) 46.70, 2. R’Monie Jones (EC) 47.29, 3. Christian Haggard (B) 47.60, 4. Mackenzie Pickens (H) 49.82, 5. Chyna Davis (BN) 50.21, 6. Nakeyvea Phillips (WS) 51.52.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Bowman Academy (Cherish Clemons, Christian Haggard, Samaria Freeman, Jessica Palmer) 48.70. 2. Lighthouse 49.24, 3. West Side 49.59, 4. Highland 50.84, 5. Munster 51.90, 6. E.C. Central 52.01.
4x400 RELAY — 1. West Side (Sharon Hughes, Nakeyvea Phillips, Hannah Burton, Mi’Aija Turks) 4:12.12, 2. Lighthouse 4:12.21, 3. Munster 4:14.57, 4. Morton, 4:18.41, 5. Highland 4:28.37, 6. Bowman Academy 4:46.75.
4x800 RELAY — 1. West Side (Gabrielle Barrett, Athalia Barrett, Sarah Burton, Hannah Burton) 10:24.26, 2. Highland 10:25.01, 3. Munster 10:34.17, 4. Morton 12:38.51, 5. E.C. Central 12:59.40.
HJ — 1. Eris Harris (BN) 5-03, 2. Imani Brown (M) 5-02, 3. Audrey Vanderhoek (H) 4-10, 4. Ce’Etter Stevens (HM) 4-08, 4. Story Brooks (HH) 4-08, 6. Chana Staples (B) J4-08, 6. Zoie Bailey (M) J4-08.
PV — 1. Erin Gonzalez (M) 8-06, 2. Hollie Fox (H) 8-03, 3. Sophia Porter (M) 7, 4. Miranda Bates 6-06.
LJ — 1. Victoria Guerrero (H) 17-04.75, 2. Maddy Lakomek (M) 16-07, 3. Carson Kekelik (M) 16-05, 4. Jessica Palmer (B) 16-01, 5. Christian Haggard (B) 15-05.25, 6. Essence King (WS) 14-09.75.
SP — 1. Mollie Clark (M) 32-07, 2. Ella McComis (M) 32-04, 3. Ijahnae Fullilove (WS) 32-03, 4. Laurentha Horton (HM) 31-03, 5. Aracely Cisneros (HC) 29-09, 6. Yasmine High (EC) 29-04.
DIS — 1. Ella McComis (M) 112-03, 2. Miyah Hinkel (H) 97-07, 3. Mia Tumacder (M) 92-02, 4. Kailyn Butler (H) 80-01, 5. Elizabeth Buksa (BN) 77-06, 6. LaRoyal Jones (WS) 72-06.
Lowell Sectional
1. Lake Central 128, 2. Crown Point 124.5, 3. Merrillville 123.5, 4. Lowell 88.5, 5. Hobart 55.5, 6. Andrean 33, 7. (tie) Griffith, Calumet 20, 9. Hanover Central 17.5, 10. River Forest 9.5, 11. Lake Station 4.
4x800 RELAY — 1. Lowell (Analise James, Jordyn Boyer, Megan Kaczur, Karina James) 9:39.50, 2. Crown Point 9:50.48, 3. Lake Central 9:52.95, 4. Merrillville 10:01.68, 5. Hobart 10:50.12, 6. Griffith 11:20.63.
100 H — 1. Jordenne Hudson (A) 14.89, 2. Jordan Yanders (M) 15.03, 3. Chyna Royster (M) 15.82, 4. Addison Metts (H) 15.85, 5. Cara Eklund (LC) 16.10, 6. Katie Koryczan (CP) 16.38).
100 — 1. Romella Bozeman (M) 12.26, 2. Caiyla Davis (M) 12.53, 3. Breanne Mitchell (LC) 12.62, 4. Jai Reed (Cal) 12.74, 5. Olexia Brookshire (H) 13.11, 6. Anisha Lewis (H) 13.14.
1600 — 1. Analise James (L) 5:08.88, 2. Jaelyn Burgos (CP) 5:12.40, 3. Lilli Greiner (A) 5:34.32, 4. Madeline Kartz (HC) 5:36.00, 5. Alexa Bibakis (M) 5:45.47, 6. Lauren Gunnell (M) 5:45.47.
4x100 RELAY — 1. Merrillville (Payton Henry, Davis, Yanders, Bozeman) 48.96, 2. Crown Point 49.51, 3. Lake Central 49.93, 4. Hobart 51.03, 5. Lowell 51.47, 6. Griffith 51.49
400 — 1. Maddie Russin (CP) 58.33, 2. Dominique Clemons (H) 1:00.07, 3. Erin Harrison (CP) 1:00.65, 4. Abby Martisek (LC) 1:01.66, 5. Makayla Scott (M) 1:03.23, 6. Raina Jenkins (M) 1:03.82.
300 H — 1. Jordenne Hudson (A) 45.93, 2. Yanders (M) 45.94, 3. Richardson (L) 48.57, 4. Metts (H) 49.41, 5. Lacy Edwards (G) 50.16, 6. Gwen Schilling (LC) 50.24.
800 — 1. Maddie Russin (CP) 2:16.22, 2. Karina James (L) 2:20.21, 3. Analise James (L) 2:21.48, 4. Lilly Zubeck (LC) 2:23.11, 5. Layla Nowaczyk (CP) 2:32.15, 6. Riley Knestrict (CP) 2:32.51.
200 — 1. Caiyla Davis (M) 25.79, 2. Melissa Fritz (LC) 26.17, 3. Aliyah Harrell (CP) 26.35, 4. Reed (Cal) 26.43, 5. Savvy White (CP) 26.73, 6. Mitchell (LC) 26.75.
3200 — 1. K. James (L) 11:34.99, 2. Boyer (L) 11:37.35, 3. Jaelyn Burgos (CP) 11:38.21, 4. Greiner (A) 12.16.55, 5. Sydney Belk (H) 12:16.55, 6. Rachel Kujawa (LC) 12:23.30.
4x400 RELAY — 1. Crown Point (Kirsten Macintyre, Erin Harrison, Emma Bahr, Russin) 4:04.83, 2. Lake Central 4:10.03, 3. Merrillville 4:11.22, 4. Hobart 4:12.08, 5. Hanover Central 4:24.61, 6. Lowell 4:35.26.
HJ — 1. Allyssa Hennessey (CP) 5-2, 2. Makayla Royster (CP) 4-10, 3. Royster (M) 4-10, 4. Carolyn Delgado (LC) 4-8, 5. (tie) Amber Thompson (RF), Sarah Richardson (L) 4-8.
PV — 1. Madison Rigg (LC) 12-0, 2. Elena Polizotto (H) 10-0, 3. Janiya Stewart (M) 9-6, 4. Leah Dexter (CP) 8-0, 5. Ashley Williams (M) 8-0, 6. Autumn Turley (H) 8-0.
DIS — 1. Bionca Sams (M) 121-9, 2. Allie Mularski (LC) 121-4, 3. Sarah Schoonmaker (LC) 109-1, 4. Natalie Anderson (CP) 95-0, 5. BreAnna Buugs (M) 94-11, 6. Kaylee Himes (LS) 94-5.5.
LJ — 1. LaTReasure Johnson (LC) 17-10.5, 2. Reed (Cal) 17-4.75, 3. Payton McHenry (M) 16-7.5, 4. Meghan Long (LC) 16-1.25, 5. Malia Butler (HC) 16-1, 6. Jasmine Denvit (CP) 15-10.25.
SP — 1. Makad Ellis (M) 43-2.5, 2. Jacey Nelson (G), 3. Mularski (LC) 36-3.5, 4. Tanner Greenholt (L) 35-7, 5. Sams (M) 34-0.5, 6. McKayla Henry (CP) 33-1.5.