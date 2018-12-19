High School
Boys Basketball
Chesterton 71, Bishop Noll 61
Records: Chesterton 8-0, Bishop Noll 3-5 (1-2)
Lowell 61, LaPorte 57
LAPORTE (13-17-8-19)
Drake Gunn 8 2-5 18, Jake Spence 5 2-4 17, Garrott Ott-Large 2 0-0 5, Carson Crass 3 0-0 8, Ethan Osowski 1 0-0 3, Markes 1 0-0 2, Grant Ott-Large 2 0-0 4. Totals — 22 4-9 57.
LOWELL (13-13-23-12)
Christopher Mantis 12 1-3 30, Dustin Hudak 9 3-4 24, Adam Edwards 2 0-0 4, Brandon Chocholek 0 2-4 2, Ethan Igras 0 1-2 1. Totals — 23 7-13 61.
3-point field goals: Lowell (Mantis 5, Hudak 3); LaPorte (Spence 5, Crass 2, osowski 1, Ga Ott-Large 1). Leaders -- Rebounds: Mantis 11 (LO), Igras 8 (LO). Assists: Mantis 4 (LOW); Steals: Igras 3 (LOW), Edwards 3 (LOW); Blocks: Edwards 3 (LO); Total fouls: Lowell 13, LaPorte 19. Fouled out: None. Records: Lowell 5-3 (1-0), Laporte 2-4.
Girls Basketball
Whiting 49, Washington Township 37
WHITING (15-10-11-13)
Lea Zorich 1 0-2 3, Allison Casanova 3 1-3 9, Ariana Adam 1 1-1 3, Jenna Mercer 6 1-2 14, Emily Balcazar 5 2-4 15, Anaiz Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Abby Toth 2 0-0 5. Totals – 17 4-11 49.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (11-7-7-12)
Olivia Klinger 9 3-3 22, Jillian Burton 1 2-2 4, Emma Hawkins 0 0-2 0, Megan Boby 0 1-2 1, Mikaela Armstrong 3 2-3 8, Mia Lewis 0 0-0 0, Zoe Brickner 2 0-0 2. Totals – 15 8-12 37.
3-point field goals: Whiting (Casanova 2, Mercer 2, Zorich 1); Washington Township (Klinger 1). Total fouls: Whiting 10, Washington Township 13. Fouled out: N/A Records: Whiting 8-3 (2-0), Washington Township 4-9 (0-5).