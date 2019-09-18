{{featured_button_text}}
Volleyball stock
Hillary Smith, The Times

Tuesday's Late Results

Men's Soccer

Trinity International 6, IU Northwest 1

AT IU NORTHWEST

IU NORTHWEST — Anthony Mako 1 goal, Matt Mazur 1 assist; Maxwell Higgins 4 saves.

RECORDS — Trinity International 3-2; IU Northwest 0-8.

Women's Volleyball

Trinity International 25-25-27-25, IU Northwest 21-15-29-14

AT TRINITY INTERNATIONAL

IU NORTHWEST — Emileishka De Jesus 11 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs; Erica Kik 6 kills, 3 solo blocks; Cara Nebel 20 assists, 6 digs; Mary Markusic 6 kills, 1 solo block; Bella Kuechenberg 2 aces, 19 digs; Caitlin Alwine 11 digs; Maddie Maatman 10 assists.

 

