Tuesday's Late Prep Results

Tuesday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Bishop Noll 50, Highland 31
BISHOP NOLL (50)
Jack Reardon 16, Hunter Laurencik 9, X. Roldan 6, W. Feagin 6, B. Jones 5, A. Artis 4, T. Acree 2, A. Chance 2, C. Ayala 0, J. Elkins 0, M. Klocek 0, A. Lewis 0. Totals – 17-44 11-13 50.
HIGHLAND (31)
Totals – 11-48 7-12 31.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 5-12 (Laurencik 3, Reardon 2); Highland 5-12. Team fouls: Bishop Noll 12, Highland 17. Fouled out: None.
21st Century 93, Kouts 78
21st CENTURY (24-17-24-28)
Johnell Davis 38, Demondrick Velez 18, Triyonte Lomax 21, Takari Jones 6, Tavonte Hayes 2, Eugene Hayes 2, Ryan Moss 0, Cameron Jernigan 6, Quintin Floyd 0, Damon Jousha 0, Rashad Knight 0. Totals – 39 10-12 93.
KOUTS (19-16-26-17)
Cole Wireman 33, Cale Wireman 11, Parker Kneifel 12, Hunter Kneifel 8, Connor McCormick 12, Matthew Baker 0, Cooper Schoon 2. Totals – 28 26-30 78.
3-point field goals: 21st Century 5 (Lomax 2, Jones 2, Davis 1), Kouts 2 (Cale Wireman 1, Cole Wireman 1). Team fouls: 21st Century 18, Kouts 14. Fouled out: Jernigan (21st), Cale Wireman (K).
South Central 54, Argos 45
SOUTH CENTRAL (6-19-11-18)
Carr 10, Christy 13, Glisic 6, Guevara 0, Hudspeth 14, Newburn 0, Scott 9, Smoker 2, Snyder 0. Totals – 22-39 5-11 54.
ARGOS (9-15-12-9)
Totals – 17-45 11-27 45.
3-point field goals: South Central 5-12 (Hudspeth 4, Glisic); Argos 0-13.
Kankakee Valley 76, Wheeler 36
KANKAKEE VALLEY (28-15-18-15)
WHEELER (7-12-9-8)