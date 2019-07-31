Tuesday's Late Results
RailCats 2, Winnipeg 1
|Winnipeg;100 000 000 — 1 6 1
RailCats;000 000 02x — 2 4 2
2B — Marin (W). Pitching summary — Winnipeg — McGovern (7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO), McVey (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Kamplain (2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO). RailCats — Trevor Lubking (7 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO), Andrew Cartier (1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Ryan Thurston (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP — Cartier (1-0). LP — McGovern (9-5). Sv — Thurston (2). Leading hitters — RailCats — John Price Jr. (1-4, 2 RBIs), Andy DeJesus (1-3, R), Daniel Gardner (R), Ray Jones (1-3), Danny De La Calle (1-2). Records — RailCats 28-40, Winnipeg 38-28.