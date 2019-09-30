Schedule
Tuesday
Men’s Golf
IU Northwest at CCAC Cup, hosted by Holy Cross at Ravisloe (Homewood, Ill.), (Day 2), TBA
Purdue Northwest at Lewis Invitational (Day 2), 9 a.m.
Valparaiso at Zach Johnson Invitational, hosted by Drake in West DesMoines, Iowa (Day 2)
Women's Golf
Purdue Northwest at Lewis Invitational (Day 2), 9 a.m.
Men’s Soccer
Saint Xavier at Calumet College, 7:30 p.m.
Truman College at South Suburban, 4 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Truman College at South Suburban, 2 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Governors State at Calumet College, 7 p.m.
South Suburban at Kankakee Community, 6 p.m.
University of St. Francis (Ill.) at IU Northwest, 7 p.m.