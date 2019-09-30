{{featured_button_text}}
Golf stock
Provided

Schedule

Tuesday

Men’s Golf

IU Northwest at CCAC Cup, hosted by Holy Cross at Ravisloe (Homewood, Ill.), (Day 2), TBA

Purdue Northwest at Lewis Invitational (Day 2), 9 a.m.

Valparaiso at Zach Johnson Invitational, hosted by Drake in West DesMoines, Iowa (Day 2)

Women's Golf

Purdue Northwest at Lewis Invitational (Day 2), 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer

Saint Xavier at Calumet College, 7:30 p.m.

Truman College at South Suburban, 4 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Truman College at South Suburban, 2 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Governors State at Calumet College, 7 p.m.

South Suburban at Kankakee Community, 6 p.m.

University of St. Francis (Ill.) at IU Northwest, 7 p.m.

