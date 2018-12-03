High School
Boys Basketball
Hammond Academy at Southland Prep, 5:30 p.m.
City Baptist at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.
Oak Lawn at T.F. South, 6 p.m.
Shepard at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.
21st Century at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Clark at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
E.C. Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Gavit at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Highland at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at West Side, 7 p.m.
Lighthouse at Bowman Academy, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Morton, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Portage at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
21st Century at Washington Twp., 5:30 p.m.
T.F. North at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.
Hobart at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at South Central, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Westville at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Whiting, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Oak Forest vs. T.F. North at Castaways, 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park vs. T.F. South at Lynwood, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
T.F. North vs. Shepard at Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
T.F. South vs. Richards at Arena, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Gavit at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Gavit at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Highland at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
College
Men's Basketball
Andrews at Calumet College, 7 p.m.
High Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
IU Northwest at Exhibition at Lewis, 7 p.m.
Moody Bible at Purdue Northwest (Hammond), 7 p.m.
South Suburban at Morton, 7 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Andrew at Calumet College, 5 p.m.
South Suburban at Morton, 5 p.m.