High School

Boys Basketball

Hammond Academy at Southland Prep, 5:30 p.m.

City Baptist at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.

Oak Lawn at T.F. South, 6 p.m.

Shepard at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.

21st Century at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Clark at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

E.C. Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Highland at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

Lighthouse at Bowman Academy, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Morton, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Portage at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

21st Century at Washington Twp., 5:30 p.m.

T.F. North at Evergreen Park, 6 p.m.

Hobart at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at South Central, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Westville at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Whiting, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Oak Forest vs. T.F. North at Castaways, 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park vs. T.F. South at Lynwood, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

T.F. North vs. Shepard at Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

T.F. South vs. Richards at Arena, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Gavit at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Gavit at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Highland at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

College

Men's Basketball

Andrews at Calumet College, 7 p.m.

High Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

IU Northwest at Exhibition at Lewis, 7 p.m.

Moody Bible at Purdue Northwest (Hammond), 7 p.m.

South Suburban at Morton, 7 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Andrew at Calumet College, 5 p.m.

South Suburban at Morton, 5 p.m.

