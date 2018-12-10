Try 1 month for 99¢
High School

Boys Basketball

Gary Comer College Prep at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.

21st Century at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Bowman Academy at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

Clark at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Hobart at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Highland, 7 p.m.

Portage at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at LaLumiere, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Westville, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Victory Christian at LaLumiere, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Munster, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

Highland at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Morton at West Side, 7 p.m.

T.F. South at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Westville at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic Invitational, TBA

Boys Bowling

T.F. South vs. Evergreen Park at Arena, 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park vs. T.F. North at Castaways, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Eisenhower vs. T.F. South at Lan-Oak, 4:30 p.m.

T.F. North vs. Argo at Rolling Lanes, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Thornton Fractional, Lemont at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at North Judson, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at North Judson, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 6 p.m.

College

Women's Basketball

South Suburban at Joliet, 5 p.m.

Calumet College at Kalamazoo, 6:30 p.m.

IU Northwest at Olivet Nazarene, 7 p.m.

Men's Wrestling

Calumet College at Ancilla, 6 p.m.

