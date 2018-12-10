High School
Boys Basketball
Gary Comer College Prep at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.
21st Century at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Bowman Academy at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.
Clark at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Hobart at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Highland, 7 p.m.
Portage at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at LaLumiere, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Westville, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Victory Christian at LaLumiere, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Munster, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.
Highland at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Morton at West Side, 7 p.m.
T.F. South at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Westville at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic Invitational, TBA
Boys Bowling
T.F. South vs. Evergreen Park at Arena, 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park vs. T.F. North at Castaways, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Eisenhower vs. T.F. South at Lan-Oak, 4:30 p.m.
T.F. North vs. Argo at Rolling Lanes, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Thornton Fractional, Lemont at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at North Judson, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at North Judson, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 6 p.m.
College
Women's Basketball
South Suburban at Joliet, 5 p.m.
Calumet College at Kalamazoo, 6:30 p.m.
IU Northwest at Olivet Nazarene, 7 p.m.
Men's Wrestling
Calumet College at Ancilla, 6 p.m.