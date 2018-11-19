High School
Boys Basketball
Chicago Heights Classic at Marian Catholic: Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Rich Central, 5 p.m.; T.F. South vs. Marian Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament: Illiana Christian vs. Mendota 5 p.m., Reed Custer vs. St. Anne 6:30 p.m., Somonauk vs. Seneca 8 p.m.
Tri-County at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Gavit at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Kouts at West Central, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Riley, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Westville at Michigan City 7:30 pm.
Girls Basketball
Illiana Christian, T.F. North at Beecher Fall Classic, 4:45 p.m. (pool play)
Victory Christian at Lake Station, 6 p.m.
Calumet at T.F. South, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.
Hobart at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Morton at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Munster at Clark, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Westville, 7 p.m.
West Side at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Washington Twp. (Dold Gym), 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Eisenhower vs. T.F. South at Lynwood Lanes, 4:30 p.m.
T.F. North vs. Argo at El Mar Bowl, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Bishop Noll at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Griffith at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Bishop Noll at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
E.C. Central at Rensselaer, 6:30 p.m.
College
Men's Basketball
Madonna University at IU Northwest, 5 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Lewis at Purdue Northwest, 5 p.m.
South Suburban at College of Lake County, 5 p.m.
Calumet College at Saint Ambrose, 5:30 p.m.
Men's Wrestling
Calumet College at Missouri Baptist, 6 p.m.