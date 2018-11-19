Try 3 months for $3

High School

Boys Basketball

Chicago Heights Classic at Marian Catholic: Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Rich Central, 5 p.m.; T.F. South vs. Marian Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament: Illiana Christian vs. Mendota 5 p.m., Reed Custer vs. St. Anne 6:30 p.m., Somonauk vs. Seneca 8 p.m.

Tri-County at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Kouts at West Central, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Riley, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Westville at Michigan City 7:30 pm.

Girls Basketball

Illiana Christian, T.F. North at Beecher Fall Classic, 4:45 p.m. (pool play)

Victory Christian at Lake Station, 6 p.m.

Calumet at T.F. South, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

Hobart at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Morton at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Munster at Clark, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Westville, 7 p.m.

West Side at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Washington Twp. (Dold Gym), 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Eisenhower vs. T.F. South at Lynwood Lanes, 4:30 p.m.

T.F. North vs. Argo at El Mar Bowl, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Bishop Noll at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Griffith at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Bishop Noll at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

E.C. Central at Rensselaer, 6:30 p.m.

College

Men's Basketball

Madonna University at IU Northwest, 5 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Lewis at Purdue Northwest, 5 p.m.

South Suburban at College of Lake County, 5 p.m.

Calumet College at Saint Ambrose, 5:30 p.m.

Men's Wrestling

Calumet College at Missouri Baptist, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags