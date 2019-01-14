High School
Boys Basketball
T.F. South at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30 p.m.
Yorkville Christian at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.
E.C. Central at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Munster at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Portage at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Providence at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Mishawaka HomeSchool Wildcats, 7 p.m.
West Side at Morton, 7 p.m.
Calumet Christian at LaLumiere, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
PCC Tournament at Boone Grove: Kouts vs. Westville, 5:30 p.m.; South Central vs. Morgan Twp. 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Mishawaka HomeSchool Wildcats, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at LaLumiere, 6 p.m.
Oak Forest at T.F. South, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian at North White, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Gavit at Clark, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Lighthouse at West Lafayette Harrison, TBA
Girls Bowling
T.F. North at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.
T.F. South at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Chesterton at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Evergreen Park vs. Thornton Fractional at T.F. South, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll, E.C. Central at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Griffith at North Newton, 6 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Munster at Highland, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll, E.C Central at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Griffith at North Newton, 6 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Munster at Highland, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Highland at Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Morton at Lake Station, 6 p.m.
Munster at Calumet, 6 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 6 p.m.
Washington South Bend at West Side, 7 p.m.
College
Men's Basketball
Andrews University at IU Northwest, 7 p.m.
Bosco Institute at South Suburban, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Loyola, 7 p.m.