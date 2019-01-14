Try 1 month for 99¢

High School

Boys Basketball

T.F. South at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30 p.m.

Yorkville Christian at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.

E.C. Central at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Munster at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Portage at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Providence at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Mishawaka HomeSchool Wildcats, 7 p.m.

West Side at Morton, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at LaLumiere, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

PCC Tournament at Boone Grove: Kouts vs. Westville, 5:30 p.m.; South Central vs. Morgan Twp. 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Mishawaka HomeSchool Wildcats, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at LaLumiere, 6 p.m.

Oak Forest at T.F. South, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at North White, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Clark, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Lighthouse at West Lafayette Harrison, TBA

Girls Bowling

T.F. North at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

T.F. South at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Chesterton at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Evergreen Park vs. Thornton Fractional at T.F. South, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll, E.C. Central at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Griffith at North Newton, 6 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Munster at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll, E.C Central at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Griffith at North Newton, 6 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Munster at Highland, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Highland at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Morton at Lake Station, 6 p.m.

Munster at Calumet, 6 p.m.

River Forest at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Washington South Bend at West Side, 7 p.m.

College

Men's Basketball

Andrews University at IU Northwest, 7 p.m.

Bosco Institute at South Suburban, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Loyola, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags