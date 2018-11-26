Try 3 months for $3

High School

Boys Basketball

Calumet Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.

Glenn at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Morton, 7 p.m.

Clark at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

West Side at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Heritage Christian at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.

T.F. South at Crete-Monee, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

E.C. Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Highland, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Portage at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Tinley Park at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

West Side at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Clark, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Eisenhower vs. T.F. North at Castaways Bowl, 4:30 p.m.

T.F. South vs. Lemont at Strike and Spare II, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

T.F. North vs. Richards at Arena Lanes, 4:30 p.m.

Reavis vs. T.F. South at Lan-Oak Lanes, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Crown Point at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Knox, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Crown Point at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Knox, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 6 p.m.

Whiting at Lake Station, 6 p.m.

College

Men's Basketball

South Suburban at Oakton, 7 p.m.

Women's Basketball

South Suburban at Oakton, 5 p.m.

