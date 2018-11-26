High School
Boys Basketball
Calumet Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.
Glenn at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Morton, 7 p.m.
Clark at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Roosevelt at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
West Side at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Heritage Christian at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.
T.F. South at Crete-Monee, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
E.C. Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Gavit at Highland, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Portage at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Tinley Park at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
West Side at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Clark, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Eisenhower vs. T.F. North at Castaways Bowl, 4:30 p.m.
T.F. South vs. Lemont at Strike and Spare II, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
T.F. North vs. Richards at Arena Lanes, 4:30 p.m.
Reavis vs. T.F. South at Lan-Oak Lanes, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Crown Point at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Knox, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Crown Point at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Knox, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 6 p.m.
Whiting at Lake Station, 6 p.m.
College
Men's Basketball
South Suburban at Oakton, 7 p.m.
Women's Basketball
South Suburban at Oakton, 5 p.m.