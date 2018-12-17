Try 1 month for 99¢

High School

Boys Basketball

Brother Rice at Marian Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Clark at West Side, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Westville, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Lighthouse at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Highland, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Victory Christian at Calumet Christian, 5:30 p.m.

T.F. North at Crete-Monee, 6 p.m.

Knox at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Westville at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Bowman Academy, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Clark, 7 p.m.

Elkhart Memorial at Portage, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Portage, 7 p.m.

Morton at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Steelcity Academy at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Oak Lawn vs. T.F. South at Lynwood, 4:30 p.m.

T.F. North vs. Bremen at Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

T.F. North vs. T.F. South at Lan-Oak, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Gavit at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.

Thornton Fractional, Eisenhower at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Morton, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Gavit at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Morton, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Clark at Morton, 6 p.m.

Highland at Andrean, 6 p.m.

Hobart at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

College

Men's Basketball

Judson vs. Purdue Northwest (Westville), 5 p.m.

Robert Morris at IU Northwest, 7 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Robert Morris at IU Northwest, 5 p.m.

Men's Bowling

Calumet College at Glenn Carlson Las Vegas Invite (all day)

Women's Bowling

Calumet College at Glenn Carlson Las Vegas Invite (all day)

