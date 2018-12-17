High School
Boys Basketball
Brother Rice at Marian Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Clark at West Side, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Westville, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Lighthouse at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Highland, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Victory Christian at Calumet Christian, 5:30 p.m.
T.F. North at Crete-Monee, 6 p.m.
Knox at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Bowman Academy, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Clark, 7 p.m.
Elkhart Memorial at Portage, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Marquette Catholic at Portage, 7 p.m.
Morton at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Steelcity Academy at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Oak Lawn vs. T.F. South at Lynwood, 4:30 p.m.
T.F. North vs. Bremen at Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
T.F. North vs. T.F. South at Lan-Oak, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Gavit at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.
Thornton Fractional, Eisenhower at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Morton, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Gavit at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Morton, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Clark at Morton, 6 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 6 p.m.
Hobart at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
College
Men's Basketball
Judson vs. Purdue Northwest (Westville), 5 p.m.
Robert Morris at IU Northwest, 7 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Robert Morris at IU Northwest, 5 p.m.
Men's Bowling
Calumet College at Glenn Carlson Las Vegas Invite (all day)
Women's Bowling
Calumet College at Glenn Carlson Las Vegas Invite (all day)