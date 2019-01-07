High School
Boys Basketball
T.F. South at Reavis, 6 p.m.
Bowman Academy at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Clark, 7 p.m.
Highland at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Lowell at West Side, 7 p.m.
Portaqe at Hammond, 7 p.m.
T.F. North at Richards, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Marquette Catholic, 7 p.m.
Westville at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at River Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Calumet Christian at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Hobart, 5:30 p.m.
Shepard at T.F. South, 6 p.m.
Argo at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.
West Central at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Portage, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Kouts at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Plymouth at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Hebron, 7 p.m.
South Central at Knox, 7 p.m.
West Side at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Bremen at T.F. South, 4:30 p.m.
T.F. North at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Chesterton, New Prairie at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Thornton Fractional at Argo, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet, Wheeler at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 5:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet, Wheeler at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 5:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Boone Grove at North Judson, 5:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Harrison, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond Baptist at Morton, 6 p.m.
Clark at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
College
Men's Basketball
Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Bryant and Stratton at South Suburban, 7 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Parkland College at South Suburban, 5 p.m.