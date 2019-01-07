Try 1 month for 99¢

High School

Boys Basketball

T.F. South at Reavis, 6 p.m.

Bowman Academy at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Clark, 7 p.m.

Highland at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Lafayette Jefferson at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Lowell at West Side, 7 p.m.

Portaqe at Hammond, 7 p.m.

T.F. North at Richards, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Marquette Catholic, 7 p.m.

Westville at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at River Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Calumet Christian at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Hobart, 5:30 p.m.

Shepard at T.F. South, 6 p.m.

Argo at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.

West Central at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Portage, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Kouts at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Plymouth at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Hebron, 7 p.m.

South Central at Knox, 7 p.m.

West Side at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Bremen at T.F. South, 4:30 p.m.

T.F. North at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Chesterton, New Prairie at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Thornton Fractional at Argo, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet, Wheeler at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet, Wheeler at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Boone Grove at North Judson, 5:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Harrison, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond Baptist at Morton, 6 p.m.

Clark at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

College

Men's Basketball

Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Bryant and Stratton at South Suburban, 7 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Parkland College at South Suburban, 5 p.m.

