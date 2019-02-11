Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

City Baptist at Calumet Christian, 6 p.m.

Goshen at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Hillcrest at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.

Argos at South Central, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Clark at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Portage, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Bowman Academy, 7 p.m.

Highland at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.

Morton at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Peotone at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Tri-County at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Families of Faith Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

West Side at Andrean, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Victory Christian at Families of Faith Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Portage at Lowell, 6 p.m.

