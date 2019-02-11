Boys Basketball
City Baptist at Calumet Christian, 6 p.m.
Goshen at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Hillcrest at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.
Argos at South Central, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Clark at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Portage, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Bowman Academy, 7 p.m.
Highland at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.
Morton at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Peotone at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Tri-County at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Families of Faith Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
West Side at Andrean, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Victory Christian at Families of Faith Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Portage at Lowell, 6 p.m.