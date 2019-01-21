Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

Andrew at T.F. South, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Clark, 7 p.m.

Highland at Andrean, 7 p.m.

LaLumiere at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, 7 p.m.

PCC Championship at Kouts: Washington Twp./Morgan Twp. winner vs. Kouts/Westville winner, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

LaLumiere at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.

PCC Championship at Kouts: South Central vs. Hebron, 5:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Calumet Christian, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Clark at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

Gavit at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Highland at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Munster, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Westville, 7 p.m.

T.F. South at Plainfield Central, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

T.F. North at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

T.F. South at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Michigan City at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Thornton Fractional at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Morton, 5 p.m.

Griffith at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Gavit at Morton, 5 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

T.F. North at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Gavit, 6 p.m.

