Boys Basketball
Andrew at T.F. South, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Clark, 7 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 7 p.m.
LaLumiere at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Lowell, 7 p.m.
PCC Championship at Kouts: Washington Twp./Morgan Twp. winner vs. Kouts/Westville winner, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
LaLumiere at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.
PCC Championship at Kouts: South Central vs. Hebron, 5:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Calumet Christian, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Clark at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.
Gavit at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Highland at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Munster, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Westville, 7 p.m.
T.F. South at Plainfield Central, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
T.F. North at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
T.F. South at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Michigan City at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Thornton Fractional at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at Morton, 5 p.m.
Griffith at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Highland, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Gavit at Morton, 5 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
T.F. North at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Gavit, 6 p.m.