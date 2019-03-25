Try 3 months for $3

Baseball

LaPorte at New Prairie, 4 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

T.F. South at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at T.F. North, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Grace Christian, Tenn., 5 p.m.

Elkhart Memorial at Portage, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Thornton Fractional at Eisenhower, 5 p.m.

Softball

Andrean vs. East Peoria Community, Ill. at Riverdale H.S., Tenn., 8 a.m.

Andrean vs. Washington (Ill.) at Riverdale H.S., Tenn., 10 a.m.

Valparaiso at New Prairie, 4 p.m.

Merrillville at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at South Bend Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Penn, 4:30 p.m.

Rich Central at T.F. North, 4:30 p.m.

T.F. South at Crete-Monee, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

New Prairie at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Track

Highland at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Girls Track

T.F. North at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.

T.F. South at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Thornton Fractional at Lincoln-Way Central, 5:30 p.m.

