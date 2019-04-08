{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

Chesterton at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Marquette Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at LaVille, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at Clark, 4:45 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Calumet at Bishop Noll (Riverside Park), 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 5 p.m.

Munster at Andrean, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

North Newton at Boone Grove (LOFS Golf Club), 4 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest, Wheeler at Bishop Noll (Wicker Park), 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

Culver Academies at Morgan Twp., 4:45 p.m.

LaCrosse

Chesterton at LaPorte, 3 p.m.

Softball

Calumet at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at South Central, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Wheeler at Portage, 4:15 p.m.

Hammond at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

North Judson at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

West Side at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Clark (Dowling Park), 5 p.m.

Whiting at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Boone Grove, South Central at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Clark, Gavit, Lighthouse at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian, LaCrosse at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts, Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte, Michigan City at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Portage, Valparaiso at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Wheeler at Lake Station 5 p.m.

Calumet, Griffith, River Forest at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Boone Grove, South Central at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Clark, Gavit, Lighthouse at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian, LaCrosse at Hebron, 4:30 p.m

Kouts, Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central, Valparaiso at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte, Merrillville at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Wheeler at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Calumet, Griffith, River Forest at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.

