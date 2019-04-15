Baseball
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m. (DH)
Crown Point at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Culver Academy at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
E.C. Central at Clark, 4:45 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Covenant Christian vs. 21st Century at U.S. Steel Yard in Gary, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
E.C. Central, Morton at Clark, 4 p.m.
Portage at Boone Grove (LOFS), 4 p.m.
Griffith at River Forest (Indian Ridge), 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central, Whiting at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
S.B. Adams at Michigan City, 5:45 p.m.
Lacrosse
Munster at LaPorte, 3 p.m.
Softball
Chesterton at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Knox at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Clark, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Westville at Argos, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Bishop Noll at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
E.C. Central at Marquette Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Lake Central, Merrillville at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte, Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 5 p.m.
North Newton, Rensselaer, West Side at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Chesterton, Valparaiso at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point, Lake Central at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 5 p.m.
North Newton, Rensselaer, West Side at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Kouts at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.
