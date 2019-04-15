{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m. (DH)

Crown Point at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Culver Academy at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Central at Clark, 4:45 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian vs. 21st Century at U.S. Steel Yard in Gary, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

E.C. Central, Morton at Clark, 4 p.m.

Portage at Boone Grove (LOFS), 4 p.m.

Griffith at River Forest (Indian Ridge), 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central, Whiting at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

S.B. Adams at Michigan City, 5:45 p.m.

Lacrosse

Munster at LaPorte, 3 p.m.

Softball

Chesterton at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Knox at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Clark, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Westville at Argos, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Bishop Noll at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Central at Marquette Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Lake Central, Merrillville at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte, Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 5 p.m.

North Newton, Rensselaer, West Side at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Chesterton, Valparaiso at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point, Lake Central at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m. 

Munster at Hobart, 5 p.m.

North Newton, Rensselaer, West Side at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Kouts at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

.

