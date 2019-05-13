{{featured_button_text}}
Track and field stock

Track and field stock

 Kale Wilk The Times Kale Wilk

Baseball

Crown Point at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at 21st Century, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Mt. Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

John Glenn at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Argos, 4:45 p.m.

Calumet at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Tri-County, 5 p.m.

E.C. Central at Gavit, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Golf

Andrean at Highland, 4 p.m.

Chesterton, Michigan City at LaPorte, 4 p.m.

E.C. Central at Whiting, 4 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 4 p.m.

Portage, Valparaiso at Merrillville, 4 p.m.

Morton at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian, Munster at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Chesterton at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Knox at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at North Judson, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Calumet at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Marquette Catholic at Gavit, 4:15 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track

Sectionals

0
0
0
0
0