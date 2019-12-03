Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Marquette 77, Portage Christian 72
PORTAGE CHRISTIAN (19-13-18-20)
Noble Dennie 19, Carson Liechty 14, Michael Perry 7, Jalin Whiteside 5, Mason Theirault 25, Roger Griswold 0, Josh Myers 1, Jaron Beltran 1. Totals – 25 19-33 72.
MARQUETTE (15-20-11-31)
Jake Tarnow 26, Brit Harris 13, Gary Lewis 11, Jason Kobe 13, Luke Balling 2, Sam Johnson 2, Connor Bakota 3, Lee Kellom 0, Vaunte Johnson 7. Totals – 25 20-26 77.
3-point field goals: Portage Christian 3 (Liechty, Perry, Theirault); Marquette 7 (Lewis 2, Kobe 2, Tarnow, Harris, Bakota). Team fouls: Portage Christian 20, Marquette 20. Fouled out: Liechty (PC), Perry.
Girls Basketball
Crown Point 70, Lowell 18
CROWN POINT (20-16-23-11)
Alyvia Santiago 5, Brooke Lindesmith 2, Mia Depta 2, Jessica Carrothers 13, Dash Shaw 8, Nikki Gerodemos 3, Alyna Santiago 7, Allie Govert 5, McKayla Henry 0, Abby Stoddard 12, Lilly Stoddard 10, Alexis Smith 3, Gabbie Vania 0. Totals – 27 9-17 70.
LOWELL (4-2-5-7)
Jordan Yuhasz 0, Abby Lewandowski 5, Alee Eaker 2, Abby Porch 2, Danielle Collins 0, Kahlan Krucina 2, Kaylee Chavez 3, Emma Mulligan 0, Tori Langen 4, Katelyn Budz 0. Totals – 6 4-9 18.
3-point field goals: Crown Point 7 (A. Stoddard 2, Smith, Gerodemos, Alyna Santiago, Govert, Alyvia Santiago); Lowell 2 (Lewandowski, Chavez). Team fouls: Crown Point 15, Lowell 15. Fouled out: None.
Griffith 53, Hebron 36
HEBRON (6-10-10-10)
O. Pastrick 2, T. Roy 12, K. Stater 10, H. Rokosz 3, S. Davies 7, S. Hano 3. Totals – 16 3-8 36.
GRIFFITH (13-7-13-20)
Price 0, Hamm 15, Strezo 4, M. Esquivel 13, Ronjak 3, A. Esquivel 11, Nelson 7. Totals – 17 17-24 53.
3-point field goals: Hebron 1 (Rokosz); Griffith 2 (A. Esquivel, M. Esquivel). Team fouls: Hebron 17, Griffith 7. Fouled out: None.
Kouts 60, Washington Twp. 36
WASHINGTON TWP. (6-12-7-11)
Mikaela Armstrong 13, Olivia Martinez 1, Zoe Brickner 10, Olivia Klinger 12, Mia Lewis 0, Claire Horvath 0, Alexa Mecchia 0, Jocelynn Ewing 0, Alaina White 0. Totals — 11 10-17 36.
KOUTS (14-15-16-15)
Morgan Kobza 14, Desiree Hall 6, Lauryn Koedyker 13, Lyndsey Kobza 6, Ally Capouch 6, Kaylee Clindaniel 8, Isabella Semento 0, Emma Garavalia 5, Rebecca Benefield 2. Totals — 27 5-9 60.
3-point field goals: Washington Twp. 4 (Klinger 3, Brickner); Kouts 1 (Garavalia). Team fouls: Washington Twp. 11, Kouts 18. Fouled out: Hall (K). Records: Kouts 8-1 (1-0 PCC), Washington Twp. 4-3 (0-1). JV score: Kouts, 39-14.
Morgan Twp. 47, North Judson 41
NORTH JUDSON (13-9-5-14)
Totals – 14 10-16 41.
MORGAN TWP. (12-8-10-17)
Gracie Abbett 3, Emma O’Brien 11, Emmy Wells 0, Grace Good 5, Sydney Good 1, Kassie Stanko 10, Karlie Lemmons 0, Sahara Bee 17. Totals — 15 14-20 47.
3-point field goals: North Judson 3; Morgan Twp. 3 (O’Brien 2, G. Good). Team fouls: North Judson 17, Morgan Twp. 15. Fouled out: None. Records: Morgan Twp. 5-1.
.
Monday's Late Results
Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll 73, River Forest 24
RIVER FOREST (2-8-2-12)
Angelyna Arizmendez 0, Tranika Randolph 2, Lesley Carrete 0, Yesenia Cervantes 0, Amaya Hall 0, Aiyanie Troutman 0, Madison Whitmore 4, Abigail Purtee 4, Ayana Watts 0, Mikayla Hall 8, Abigail Witt 6. Totals – 10 3-6 24.
BISHOP NOLL (30-18-15-10)
Courtney Blakely 22, Mariah Robinson 5, Brianna Gonzalez 6, Rose Fuentes 20, Ally Mejia 2, Emily Sutton 0, Abby Heintz 2, Aaliyah Crawford 0, Isabelli Damacio 12, Lauren Drexler 0, Maria Barbajal 0, Danneli Campbell 4. Totals – 31 4-18 73.
3-point field goals: River Forest 1 (Witt); Bishop Noll 7 (Blakley 4, Fuentes 2, Robinson). Team fouls: River Forest 13, Bishop Noll 16. Fouled out: None. Records: Bishop Noll 2-3 (1-0 GSSC). JV score: Bishop Noll, 43-35.