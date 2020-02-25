Tuesday's Prep Results

Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Crown Point 67, Morton 54
CROWN POINT (13-15-16-23)
Ty Smith 23, Drew Adzia 9, Dylan Matusak 0, Orion White 0, Miles Lubbers 5, Luke Hanlon 2, Darren Roach 2, Matt Zdanowicz 0, David Brown 8, Ben Uran 10, Jake Oostman 8. Totals – 19 25-34 67.
MORTON (15-9-16-14)
Amare Brokemond 3, Jalen Tinoco 9, Marcus Hardy Jr. 11, JaQueil Smith 14, Miguel Burns 8, Ahmed Ferguson 3, Joe Calvillo 0, Xavier Hunter 2, Ladaion Barnes 4, Edward Tinoco 0. Totals – 19 11-20 54.
3-point field goals: Crown Point 4-15 (Adzia 2, Smith, Lubbers); Morton 5-19 (Hardy, Smith 2, Ferguson, L. Barnes). Team fouls: Crown Point 18, Morton 25. Fouled out: Burns (M).
Kouts 93, River Forest 57
RIVER FOREST (20-10-13-14)
Kobe Galligan 10, Joey Ondo 8, Cardin Sanders 7, Saul Montes 6, Dennis Hurn 9, Keystin Gunter 5, Jason Johnson 4, Kyron Matthews 3, Travis Randolph 5, Caleb Johnson 0. Totals — 23 8-13 57.
KOUTS (28-20-24-21)
Parker Kneifel 5, Hunter Kneifel 14, Connor McCormick 14, Cole Wireman 29, Cale Wireman 20, Matt Baker 6, Cooper Schoon 2, Noah Young 0, Joe Vick 3, Connor Croff 0, Daniel Heinold 0. Totals — 36 14-18 93.
3-point field goals: River Forest 3 (Gunter, Matthews, Randolph); Kouts 7 (Baker 2, P. Kneifel, McCormick, Cole Wireman, Cale Wireman, Vick). Team fouls: River Forest 12, Kouts 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Kouts 20-2, River Forest 6-16. JV Score: Kouts, 56-53.