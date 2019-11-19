Tuesday's Results
Girls Basketball
Crown Point 77, Andrean 30
ANDREAN (10-13-0-7)
Dyamond Blair 5, Peyton Horn 0, Lauren Colon 7, Bri Houpt 0, Tori Allen 11, Abbi Foster 0, Julia Schutz 7, Mary Mantel 0, Natalie Figlio 0. Totals – 7 13-18 30.
CROWN POINT (13-14-32-18)
Alyvia Santiago 10, Brooke Lindesmith 0, Mia Depta 0, Jessica Carrothers 28, Dash Shaw 13, Nikki Gerodemos 0, Alyna Santiago 6, Allie Govert 2, McKayla Henry 0, Abby Stoddard 4, Lilly Stoddard 4, Alexis Smith 0, Gabbie Vania 0. Totals – 30 13-17 77.
3-point field goals: Andrean 3 (Colon 1, Allen 1, Schutz 1); Crown Point 4 (Alyna Santiago 2, A. Stoddard 1, Carrothers 1). Team fouls: Andrean 12, Crown Point 17. Fouled out: None.
Morgan Twp. 72, Whiting 40
WHITING (7-14-10-9)
Totals – 14 11-21 40.
MORGAN TWP. (9-25-15-23)
Gracie Abbett 7, Emma O’Brien 6, Emmy Wells 6, Grace Good 6, Shelby Whitaker 5, Sydney Good 22, Kassie Stanko 4, Karlie Lemmons 4, Sahara Bee 12. Totals – 26 15-22 72.
3-point field goals: Whiting 1; Morgan Twp. 5 (Abbett 2, O’Brien 1, Wells 1, S. Good 1). Team fouls: Whiting 18, Morgan Twp. 19. Records – Morgan Twp. 1-1.
Westville 61, Marquette 32
MARQUETTE (5-2-15-10)
Ana Blakely 2, Mary Kate Bobillo 4, Ryleigh Grott 12, Izabel Galindo 4, Ally McConnell 10, Riley Lindsey 0, Sandra Paholski 0. Totals – 13 6-11 32.
WESTVILLE (21-13-14-13)
Sarah Weston 21, Grace Weston 3, Kayley Bowley 0, Tina Horton 0, Peyton Rogers 14, Nicole Albers 9, Chloe Fortune 4, Ashley Hannon 10, Faith Baltzell 0. Totals — 27 6-10 61.
3-point field goals: Marquette 0; Westville 1 (S. Weston). Team fouls: Marquette 9, Westville 13. Fouled out: Lindsey (M). Records – Marquette 2-3.
.
Monday's Late Results
Girls Basketball
Proviso East 64, Bishop Noll 52
BISHOP NOLL (10-9-11-22)
Courtney Blakely 20, Brianna Gonzalez 5, Rose Fuentes 11, Emily Sutton 3, Abby Heintz 0, Isabelli Damacio 6, Danneli Campbell 7. Totals – 15-30 18-38 52.
PROVISO EAST (22-14-14-14)
Totals – 23 17-40 64.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 4 (Fuentes 3, Blakley 1); Proviso East 1. Team fouls: Bishop Noll 27, Proviso East 28. Fouled out: Blakley, Fuentes (BN); Hatley (PE). Records – Bishop Noll 1-1. JV – Proviso East, 55-25.