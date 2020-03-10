You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday's Prep Results
Tuesday's Prep Results

Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Illinois Class 4A Sectional

AT BLOOM

Marian Catholic 47, Bloom Twp. 45

MARIAN CATHOLIC (10-15-9-13)

Ahron Ulis 19, Jeremiah Jones 6, Elijah Jones 7, Yemi Elutilo 15, Tre Davis 0, Tommy Klupchak 0, Jordan Smith 0. Totals – 15 13-19 47.

BLOOM TWP. (11-9-12-13)

Totals – 19 2-8 45.

3-point field goals: Marian Catholic 4 (Ulis 2, Elutilo 2); Bloom Twp. 3. Team fouls: Marian Catholic 11, Bloom Twp. 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Marian Catholic 25-8, Bloom Twp. 27-7.

