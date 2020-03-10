Tuesday's Prep Results

Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Illinois Class 4A Sectional
AT BLOOM
-
Marian Catholic 47, Bloom Twp. 45
MARIAN CATHOLIC (10-15-9-13)
Ahron Ulis 19, Jeremiah Jones 6, Elijah Jones 7, Yemi Elutilo 15, Tre Davis 0, Tommy Klupchak 0, Jordan Smith 0. Totals – 15 13-19 47.
BLOOM TWP. (11-9-12-13)
Totals – 19 2-8 45.
3-point field goals: Marian Catholic 4 (Ulis 2, Elutilo 2); Bloom Twp. 3. Team fouls: Marian Catholic 11, Bloom Twp. 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Marian Catholic 25-8, Bloom Twp. 27-7.
