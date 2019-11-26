Monday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Chicago Heights Classic
AT MARIAN CATHOLIC
Marian Catholic 85, Rich Central 57
RICH CENTRAL (12-12-15-18)
Totals – 21-55 10-14 57.
MARIAN CATHOLIC (16-16-26-27)
Jeremiah Nobles 0, Ahron Ulis 22, Ryan Staack 7, Elijah Jones 14, Yemi Elutilo 10, Joe Green 20, Jeremiah Jones 2, Jordan Smith 2, Jayden Jones 0, Tommy Klupchak 0, Cameron Bracey 3, Cleveland Hardy III 3, Jalen Sledge 0, Victor Cooksey 2. Totals – 33-63 17-21 85.
3-point field goals: Rich Central 5-12; Marian Catholic 2-11 (Elutilo, Hardy). Team fouls: Rich Central 19, Marian Catholic 14. Fouled out: Gordon (RC). Records: Marian Catholic 1-0, Rich Central 0-1.