Boys Cross Country
Bremen, Lemont at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
TF South, Evergreen Park at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Bremen, Lemont at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
TF South, Evergreen Park at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Shepard at TF North, 5:30 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 6 p.m.
Clark at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
West Side at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.