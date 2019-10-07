{{featured_button_text}}

Boys Cross Country

Bremen, Lemont at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

TF South, Evergreen Park at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Bremen, Lemont at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

TF South, Evergreen Park at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Shepard at TF North, 5:30 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 6 p.m.

Clark at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Crown Point at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

West Side at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.

Westville at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0