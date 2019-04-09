Baseball
Andrean 14, Munster 6
|Munster;001 221 0 — 6 8 1
|Andrean;830 030 x — 14 7 2
2B — Melby, Franks, Meyer (M). HR — Holtcamp (A). Pitching summary — Munster — Sirounis (2/3 IP, 2 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO), Daniels (1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO), Ballard (3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO), Manous (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO). Andrean — Doolin (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO), Sannito (3 2/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO), Jones (2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO). WP — Doolin. LP — Sirounis. Leading hitters — Munster — Meyer (2-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI), Howard (2 RBIs), Melby (2-3, 2B). Andrean — Holtcamp (2-3, HR, 3 R, 2 RBIs), Nelson (2R, 3 RBIs).
Chesterton 14, Portage 2
|Chesterton;200 090 3 — 14 13 3
|Portage;000 020 0 — 2 6 5
3B — Zach McKenna (C). Pitching summary — Chesterton — Collins (4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 SO), Turner (2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO), Dzierba (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). Portage — Dickson (4 1/3 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO), Hansen (2/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO), Rivas (2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO). WP — Collins. LP — Dickson. Leading hitters — Chesterton — McKenna (3-3, 3B, 2 R, RBI), Nelson (2-4, R), Krantz (R, 3 RBIs). Portage — Hansen (4-4, R), Alvarez (RBI), Kissinger (R).
Griffith 14, Whiting 0
|Whiting;000 00 — 0 4 x
|Griffith;616 1x — 14 12 x
2B — Joel Torres (W); Cody Wilkins, AJ Wright (G). 3B — Johnny Maynard (G). Pitching summary — Whiting — Aidan Plemons (3 IP, 11 H, 13 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO), Nick Semancik (1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO). Griffith — Logan Harder (4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO), Bubba Davenport (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO). WP — Harder. LP — Piemons. Leading hitters — Whiting — Torres (2-2, 2B), Derrick Bradley (hit), Plemons (hit). Griffith — Wright (2-3, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBIs), Wilkins (2-2, 2B, 2 R, RBI), Maynard (3B, 2R, RBI). Records: Griffith 6-1 (2-0 GSSC); Whiting 4-2 (2-2).
Hanover Central 16, River Forest 0
2B — Jake Carstensen 2 (HC). WP — Kyle Anderson (2-0). LP — Wendrickx. Leading hitters — River Forest — Smith (hit). Hanover Central — Jake Carstensen (3-4, 2 2B, 6 RBIs), Bret Matthys (2 hits. RBI).
Highland 14, Kankakee Valley 0
|Kankakee Valley;000 00 — 0 0 x
|Highland;640 4x — 14 13 x
2B — Camden Scheidt, Conner Olah, Joe Thompson, Jordan Siska (H). Pitching summary — Kankakee Valley — Hunter (4 IP, 13 H, 14 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO). Highland — Conner Olah (5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 5 SO). WP — Olah. LP — Hunter. Leading hitters — Kankakee Valley — McKim (hit). Highland — Scheidt (3-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI), Siska (2-3, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBIs), Olah (2-2, 2B, R, 2 RBIs), Ben Strode (2-2, R, 2 RBIs). Records — Highland 3-4.
Joliet Catholic 8, Marian Catholic 2
|Marian Catholic;011 000 0 — 2 8 2
|Joliet Catholic;203 100 x — 6 7 1
HR — Pierce Jones (MC). Pitching summary — Marian Catholic — Jordan Smevoll (5 IP, 6 R, 5 ER, 7 H, 5 SO, 3 BB), Dom Angellotti (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 SO, 1 BB). LP — Smevoll (0-3). Leading hitters — Marian Catholic — Jones (2-3, HR, 2B, R, RBI), Eddie King (2-3, R). Records — Marian Catholic 8-5 (1-1 ESCC).
Morton 11, Gavit 10
|Morton;001 602 2 — 11 12 3
|Gavit;005 500 0 — 10 9 2
2B — A. Rameriez, E. Gallegos 2 (M); Marquez, Soto (G). HR— A. Rameriez (M). Pitching summary — Morton — N. Delgado, A. Kopp, T. Morrissy, A. Rameriez. WP — Morrissy. LP — Hunter. Leading hitters — Morton — E. Gallegos (4-4), A. Rameriez (3-5). Records — Morton 2-3 (1-1 GLAC).
Valparaiso 11, LaPorte 3
|Valparaiso;100 102 7 — 11 9 x
|LaPorte;100 001 1 — 3 6 x
2B — Blake Lemmon, Jack Cahill, Terry Busse (V); Conner Stalbaum, Carson Crass (LP). Pitching summary — Valparaiso — Zack Zborowski (5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 Er, 3 BB, 7 SO), Noah Comstock (2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). LaPorte — Mason Schroeder (5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 9 SO), Jackson Mrozinski (1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO). WP — Zborowski. LP — Schroeder. Leading hitters — Valparaiso — Graham Gonzales (2-4, 2R, 2 RBIs), Lemmon (2-3, 2B, R, 2 RBIs), Cahill (2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs), Busse (2B, RBI). LaPorte — Crass (2-4, 2B, R), Stalbaum (2B, RBI).
—————————
Boys Golf
Morton 186, Illiana Christian 256, E.C. Central 328
AT LOST MARSH
MORTON — Eric Rubio 52, Destiny Flowers72, Brian Dumas 61, Jakub Barrera, DNF.
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN — Lawton Bouwer 42, Seth Bouwer 44, Kade Bouwer 47, Lance Mulderink 43.
E.C. CENTRAL — Caeser Mannes 64, Eduardo Gonzalez 69, Geovanny Lopez 68, Brandon Thigpen 70.
——————-
Softball
Bishop Noll 13, Calumet 2
|Calumet;100 10 — 2 5 4
|Bishop Noll;500 44 — 13 8 2
Pitching — Bishop Noll — Alexis Gonzalez (5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 8 SO).
Chesterton 6, Valparaiso 4
|Chesterton;011 220 0 — 6 11 0
|Valparaiso;000 020 2 — 4 7 2
2B — Cassidy Grimm, Lexi Benko (C); Peyton Zahm 2 (V). HR — Grimm, Micaela Iacovetti (C); Paige Knight (V). Pitching summary — Chesterton — Lexi Benko (7 IP, 4 R, 4 ER, 7 H, 3 BB, 10 SO, 31 BF). Valparaiso — Emily Glover (7 IP, 6 R, 5 ER, 11 H, 0 BB, 3 SO, 34 BF). WP — Benko (4-0). LP — Glover (1-2). Leading hitters — Chesterton — Kaitlyn Carr 3-4 (2 R, 1 RBI), Gillian Price (2-3), Cassidy Grimm (2-4, 1 R, 2 RBI). Valparaiso — Peyton Zahm (4-4, 3 RBI), Maggie Etzler (2-4, 2 R), Paige Knight (1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI). Records — Chesterton 5-2-1 (2-1 DAC); Valparaiso 4-3 (3-1 DAC).
Hobart 8, Highland 6
|Highland;120 100 2 — 6 14 0
|Hobart;040 121 x — 8 15 3
2B — Gessler, Castillo (Hi); Smith (Ho). 3B — Arays (Ho). Pitching summary — Highland — Pierce (1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO), Hamilton (4 2/3 IP, 11 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO). Hobart — Smith (7 IP, 14 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO). WP — Smith. LP — Pierce. Leading hitters — Highland — Gessler (2-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI), , Ramirez (3-4, RBI), Castillo (2-4, 2B, R), Pierce (2-2). Hobart — Camarena (3-4, R, RBI), Arayz (2-4, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBIs), Smith (2-4, 2B), Bernhardt (2-4, R, RBI), Garcia (3-3, R, RBI).
Kouts 13, Victory Christian 1
|Victory Christian;000 10 — 1 1 7
|Kouts;643 0x — 13 9 1
2B — Abby O'Donnell (K); Crawford (VC). HR — Elly Malone (K). Pitching summary — Victory Christian — Wolter (4 IP, 9 H, 13 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO). Kouts — Hannah Krueger (5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO). WP — Krueger (2-0). Leading hitters — Victory Christian — Crawford (hit). Kouts — Krueger (2-3, 4 RBIs), Malone (2-3, 2 R, RBI), Katie Filipas (2-3, 2 R, RBI), O'Donnell (3 RBIs, 2 R), Madolyn Smith (RBI). Records — Kouts 4-3; Victory Christian 0-2.
LaPorte 10, Portage 9
|LaPorte;201 023 2 — 10 15 1
|Portage;030 213 0 — 9 10 5
WP — MaCayla Boone (7 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 2 SO). Leading hitters — LaPorte — Megan Reed (3 hits), Emily Samuelson (3 hits).
Wheeler 11, Lake Station 1
HR — Sydney Ochall (W). Pitching — Wheeler — Lira (5 IP,). Lake Station — Agreda (5 IP).
————————-
Girls Tennis
Clark 4, Griffith 1
AT DOWLING PARK
SINGLES — Marina Morales (C) d. Olivia Aguirre 6-0, 6-1; Andrea Metal (G) d. Fatima Tapia 6-7, 6-4 (10-4); Nikki Franklin (C) d. Melanie Ramirez 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES — Evalys Ruiz-Amy Flores (C) d. Haylie Keene-Rylie Reiser 6-0, 6-1; Alexandria Diaz-Sophia Rojas (C) d. Brittany Brunnet-Elezir Ramirez 6-0, 6-0.
RECORDS — Clark 1-0; Griffith 0-5.
HAST 4, Hammond high 1
AT HAST
SINGLES — Ciarra Eddings (HAST) d. Grace Gonzalez 6-1, 7-5; Juliana Sarwacinski (HAST) d. Engie Govea 6-1, 6-1; Alyssa Deering (HAST) d. Anahi Morales 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES — Marlid Diaz-Jennifer Martinez (HAST) d. Nataly Alvarado-Criystal Carrasco, scores n/a; Emilia Hernandez-Alondra Echeverria (Ham) d. Alondra Navarro-Esther Adepoju 7-6 (8-6), 6-2.
RECORDS — HAST 3-0; Hammond 0-2.
JUNIOR VARSITY — HAST 5-2.
Lake Central 5 Lowell 0
AT LOWELL
SINGLES — Bell Watts (LC) d. Madison Jusevitch 6-2, 6-3; Leah Palkon (LC) d. Madison Berbis, 6-1, 6-1; Mia Vukas (LC) d. Abby Ingram 6-0, 6-3.
DOUBLES — Danica Mileusnic-Libby Toweson (LC) d. Emily Grecco-Natalie Kotlin 6-0, 6-1; Ingrid Owczarzak-Claire Karberg (LC) d. Kennedy Schultz-Christine Vanderover 6-0, 7-5.
RECORDS — Lake Central 2-0.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Lake Central 7, Lowell 2.
Morton 5, West Side 0
AT MORTON
SINGLES — Melissa Pearson (M) d. Axyiah Williams 6-0, 6-0; Madison Snorton (M) d. Jamyah Hill 6-0, 6-0; Jannelli Hernandez (M) won by forfeit.
DOUBLES — Alexandra Medina-Jennifer Martinez (M) d. Alyssa Brown-Arriyanna Baker 6-0, 6-0; Destiney Wells-India Williams (M) won by forfeit.
RECORDS — Morton 2-1 (1-1 GLAC).
Portage 5, Wheeler 0
AT PORTAGE
SINGLES — Carly Jones (P) d. Savannah Cannon 3-6, 6-4, (10-6); Bethanie Majewski (P) d. Anaca Germain 6-1, 6-0; Alexis Pennington (P) d. Emma Santos 2-6, 6-3, (10-4).
DOUBLES — Hannah Doell-Gina Kapinos (P) d. Sydney Eden-Tessa Haldeman 6-3, 6-3; Dezarae Olivio-Sophia Hernandez (P) d. Emily Bath-Emilija Georgijevic 6-3, 6-4.
RECORDS — Portage 4-1; Wheeler 2-1.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Portage 7, Wheeler 2.
Valparaiso 5, Culver 0
At VALPARAISO
SINGLES — Rose Pastoret (V) d. Anna Moreno 6-0, 6-0; AK Flude (V) d. Lilia Rosique 6-1, 6-4; Abby McBride (V) d. Val Hsu 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES — Aleah Ferngren-Grace Healy (V) d. Ava Kite-Margarte Davidson 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; Corrine Timmons-Kelsey Minko (V) d. Maddie Rahe-Anaia Johnson 6-1, 6-2.
RECORDS — Valparaiso 2-1.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Valparaiso 13, Culver 1.
Whiting 4, River Forest 1
AT RIVER FOREST
SINGLES — Alena Baez (W) d. Monse Alaniz 6-0, 6-1; Nicole Jovceski (W) d. Makayla Brooks 6-1, 6-3; Leslie Lara (W) d. Brianna Smith 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES — Caitlin McEnery-Mckenna Hetzel (W) d. Liz Cuautle-Mariyana Magana 6-1, 6-1; Paola Macias-Kyla Putz (RF) d. Lexi Carrizales-Anjelica Jovceski 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
RECORDS — Wheeler 2-1; River Forest 0-4 (0-3 GSSC).
—————————-
Boys Track
Merrillville 112, Michigan City 19
LaPorte 81, Michigan City 50
Merrillville 107, LaPorte 25
AT MERRILLVILLE
100 — Zach Reeves (M) 11.34,Omarian Hatch (MC) 11.43, Jawanza Williams (M) 11.52. 200 — Devon Davis (M) 23.03, Rackesh Ragoo (M) 23.46, Jaden Clark (M) 24.07. 400 — Brendan Rogers (M) 53.89, Korey Parker Jr (M) 53.93, Ragoo (M) 54.28. 800 — Gabriel Ochoa (M) 2:05.71, Jeremie Lander (M) 2:07.28, Josh Dickson (LP) 2:14.54. 1600 — Mitchell Gits (LP) 4:38.38, Connor Havens (LP) 4:41.25, Lander (M) 4:46.49. 3200 — Cole Raymond (LP) 10:40.34, Ben Martin (LP) 11:11.01, Winston Griffin (LP) 11:54.73. 110 HUR — Davin Latiker (M) 15.44, Maurice Patrick (M) 16.64, Marvin White Jr. (M) 17.09. 300 HUR — Latiker (M) 43.88, Dominique Wood (M) 45.00, White Jr. (M) 45.69. 4x100 RELAY — Merrillville (Armani Glass, Dominique Wood, Devon Davis, Jawanza Williams) 43.27, Michigan City 46.01, LaPorte 47.15. 4x400 RELAY — Merrillville (Wood, Ragoo, Rogers, Davis) 3:38.27, LaPorte 3:45.76, Michigan City 4:27.58. 4x800 RELAY — LaPorte (Cole Raymond, Ben Martin, Connor Havens, Mitchell Gits) 8:39.15, Merrillville 9:12.51. HJ — Tylee Williams (M) 6-2, Christian Hemphill (M) 6-0, Nigel Phillips (M) 6-0. PV — Jeremiah Williams (M) 13-0, Jaylen Glass (M) 11-0, Jafar Taylor (M) 10-0. LJ — Armani Glass (M) 21-11, Jawanza Williams (M) 21-4, Kejuan Rufus (MC) 20-10. SP — Ryan Stefanko (MC0 55-4 1/4, Martes Lewis (M) 52-3, Justin Wozniak (MC) 48-10 1/4. DIS — Justin Wozniak (MC) 146-9, Daijon Gray (M) 135-3, Anthony Atria (M) 122-8.
PCC Round Robin
AT MORGAN TWP.
Morgan Twp. 76, Kouts 52
Washington Twp. 83, Morgan Twp. 48
Washington Twp. 95, Kouts 33
————————-
Girls Track
PCC Round Robin
AT MORGAN TWP.
Morgan Twp. 87, Washington Twp. 43
Morgan Twp. 89, Kouts 37
Kouts 76, Washington Twp. 53