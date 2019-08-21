Tuesday's Results
RailCats 2, Fargo-Moorhead 0
|RailCats;101 000 000 — 2 9 0
|Fargo-Moorhead;000 000 000 — 0 3 0
HR — Alex Crosby (RC). Pitching summary — RailCats — Nile Ball (5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 3 SO), Jack Alkire (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Ryan Thurston (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Sandy Lugo (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO). Fargo-Moorhead — Pike (8 1/3 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO), Broussard (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP — Ball. LP — Pike. Sv — Lugo. Leading hitters — RailCats — Crosby (2-4, HR, R, RBI), Andy DeJesus (2-3, R), Hayden Schilling (2-4, RBI). Records — RailCats 35-53, Fargo-Moorhead 58-30.