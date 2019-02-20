Boys Basketball
Lake Station 60, Morgan Twp. 37
MORGAN TWP. (11-5-14-7)
Cody Maxwell 2 0-0 4, Tate Ivanyo 1 1-2 3, Hunter Swivel 1 0-0 2, Trevor Braden 11 3-5 26, Venice 0 1-2 1, Jimmy Polarek 0 1-2 1.
LAKE STATION
Sean Gooch 4 2-3 11, Angelo Guerra 3 0-0 9, Jared Jones 1 0-0 3, Darius Moses 3 2-2 8, Dominque Smith 7 5-9 21, Tommy Sullivan 0 2-2 2, Nate Dukich 3 0-0 6.
3-point field goals: Braden 1 (MT); Gooch 1, Guerra 3, Jones 1, Smith 2 (LS). Fouled out: Maxwell (MT). Smith (LS). Records: Lake Station 17-6. JV score: Morgan Twp. 42, Lake Station 30.
Marian Catholic 72, Joliet Catholic 51
JOLIET CATHOLIC (12-14-5-20)
19 4-6 51.
MARIAN CATHOLIC (15-21-22-14)
Blair Crutcher 3 0 6, Jalen Walsh 0 0 0, John Paul Piattoni 1 0 3, Jalen Harrison 1 0 3, Tommy Ciscato 3 0 9, Yemi Elutilo 0 1 1, Joe Green 3 0 6, Anton Ulis 5 2 12, Jeremiah Nobles 0 0 0, Jayden Jones 1 0 2, Chris White 8 4 22, Elijah Jones 2 0 4, Ryan Staack 0 0 0, Breion Hill 1 2 4. Totals — 28 9 72.
3-point field goals: Piattoni 1, Harrison 1, Ciscato 3, White 2 (MC). Leaders — Rebounds: Crutcher 6, Hill 6 (MC). Assists: Green 4 (MC). Steals: Hill 4 (MC). Team fouls: Joliet Catholic 9, Marian Catholic 7. Fouled out: None.