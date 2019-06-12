Boys golf
IHSAA state finals
Day 2
AT PRAIRIE VIEW GOLF CLUB, Par 70
1. Carmel 588, 2. (tie) Center Grove and Noblesville 605, 4. Guerin Catholic 617, 5. (tie) Columbus North and Castle 630, 7. (tie) Floyd Central and Penn 634, 9. Fort Wayne Dwenger 637, 10. Hamilton Southeastern 644, 11. Evansville North 646, 12. Yorktown 653, 13. Crown Point 670, 14. Warsaw 671, 15. Plainfield 686.
Medalist -- Nick Dentino (Carmel) 140 (won on first playoff hole)
Local scores
CROWN POINT -- Mikey Pinchok 163, Bryant Callander 166, Isaac Embry 170, Connor Proudman 171.
Individual
Mark Civanich (Valparaiso) 153, Nicholas Gushrowski (Michigan City) 160.
Note: Dentino won the Fred A. Keesling Mental Attitude Award.