Boys Basketball
Westville 55, Oregon-Davis 21
WESTVILLE
Young 13, DeChantal 11, Woods 9, Lake 5, A. Hannon 5, Qualkenbush 4, J. Hannon 4, Wilson 2, Schmitt 2, Bogart 0.
Lake Station 84, Hammond Academy 37
HAMMOND ACADEMY (10-9-12-6)
Jones 1 0-0 2, Riley 1 1-3 3, Short 1 0-2 2, Cole 1 0-0 3, Peterson 3 0-1 6, Manley 5 1-2 13, Raices 3 1-2 8.
LAKE STATION (26-14-30-14)
Sean Gooch 5 2-2 13, Angelo Guerra 2 0-0 6, Jared Jones 1 0-0 2, Darius Moses 6 0-0 12, Dominque Smith 9 2-3 22, Tommy Sullivan 3 0-0 9, Nate Dukich 4 2-3 10, Dante Pritchett 3 0-0 8, Edward Fragoso 1 0-0 2.
JV score: Lake Station 39, Hammond Academy 27.
Gymnastics
Valparaiso 113.45, Portage 109.50
VAULT — 1. Bobbie Russell (P) 9.75, 2. Lizzy Wilson (V) 9.70, 3. Whitney McKeon (V) 9.60.
BARS — 1. Whitney McKeon (V) 9.575, 2. Lizzy Wilson (V) 9.55, 3. Michaella Drake (P) 9.275.
BEAM — 1. Whitney McKeon 9.70, 2. Bobbie Russell (P) 9.65, 3. Lizzy Wilson (V) 9.575.
FLOOR — 1. Lizzy Wilson (V) 9.70, 2. Whitney McKeon (V) 9.65, 3T. Bobbie Russell (P) 9.40, 3T. Michaella Drake (P) 9.40, 3T. Sydney Ruiz (P) 9.40.
ALL-AROUND — 1T. Lizzy wilson (V) 38.525, 1T. Whitney McKeon (V) 38.525, 3. Michaella Drake (P) 37.275.
Team II — Portage 85.00, Valparaiso 79.50.