Boys Basketball
Class 4A
AT CROWN POINT
Crown Point 51, Morton 35
CROWN POINT (12-16-16-7)
Matt Hanlon 2 0-1 6, Sam Snodgrass 2 2-4 7, Tyler Jeeninga 0 1-2 1, Sam Krutz 3 2-3 8, Elias Gerodemos 8 2-2 22, Sam Decker 3 1-4 7. Totals -- 18 8-17 51.
MORTON (8-8-9-10)
Marcus Hardy 2 0-0 4, Miguel Burns 3 2-10 8, Jonathan Hynes 1 0-0 2, Darrien Pikes 2 0-0 4, Brian Dumas 4 0-0 8, Kashon Prather 3 0-0 6, Ahmad Ferguson 0 1-2 1, John Lytle 1 0-0 2. Totals -- 16 3-12 35.
3-point field goals: Crown Point (Gerodemos 4, Hanlon 2, Snodgrass 1). Team fouls: Crown Point 13, Morton 18. Fouled out: Hardy (M); Prather (M).
Munster 57, Lake Central 44
MUNSTER (11-10-12-24)
Tyler Zabrecky 1 0-0 3, Eric Jerge 2 2-2 8, Jevon Morris 7 3-6 18, Jeremiah Lovett 2 0-1 4, Luka Balac 2 3-4 7, Nick Fies 2 2-2 7, Dorian Benford4 0-0 8, Jeffrey Hemmelgarn 1 0-0 2. Totals -- 21 10-15 57.
LAKE CENTRAL (11-9-11-13)
Nick Anderson 5 1-1 15, Jack Davis 3 0-0 8, Zack Dobos 1 0-0 2, Dominic Ciapponi3 11-14 17, Hunter Zezovski 1 0-0 2. Totals -- 13 12-15 44.
3-point field goals: Munster (Jerge 2, Zabrecky 1, Morris 1, Fies 1); Lake Central (Anderson 4, Davis 2). Team fouls: Munster 12, Lake Central 12. Fouled out: None.
AT PORTAGE
Valparaiso 49, Merrillville 31
VALPARAISO (8-17-10-14)
Brandon Newman 7 4-5 20, Nate Aerts 5 2-3 12, Colton Jones 4 0-0 8, CJ Opperman 2 0-1 4, Jake Evans 1 1-2 3, Colin Walls 1 0-0 2, Tommy Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0, Max Otterbacher 0 0-0 0, Grant Comstock 0 0-0 0, Luke Balash 0 0-0 0, Brandon Mack 0 0-0 0, Cooper Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals -- 20 7-11 49.
MERRILLVILLE (2-6-8-15)
Juwan Bandy 3 0-0 8, Keon Thompson 3 1-2 7, Jeremiah Howard 2 0-0 4, Mark Leon 2 0-2 4, Rishard Balkcom 1 1-2 3, Will Fulton 1 0-0 2, Kolby Ford 1 0-0 2, Austin Powell 0 1-2 1, Darryon Bandy 0 0-0 0, Dorian Harris 0 0-0 0, Lavari Ruffin 0 0-0 0, Jakobe Jones 0 0-0 0, Roy Akins 0 0-0 0. Totals -- 13 3-8 31.
3-point field goals: Valparaiso (Newman 2); Merrillville (J. Bandy 2). Leaders -- Rebounds: Aerts, Newman 8 (V); Howard, J. Bandy 5 (M). Assists: Walls 4 (V); Thompson 3 (M). Steals: Mack, Newman 2 (V); Ford 2 (M). Team fouls: Valparaiso 14, Merrillville 14. Fouled out: Balkcom (M). Records: Valparaiso 20-5; Merrillville 11-13.
Kankakee Valley 56, Hobart 53 (OT)
HOBART (11-12-10-9-11
KANKAKEE VALLEY (20-7-9-6-14)
Billy Bonilla 23, Wade Williams 9, Tyler Martin 6, Eli Carden 6, Grant Marshall 6.